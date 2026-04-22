DOJO AI Raises $6M to Power Agentic Marketing Platform, Transforming Data Into Business Impact

Backed by Armilar and Heartfelt VC, the company serves over 100 customers across the U.S. and U.K., including CoinDesk, Morningstar, Broadvoice, PensionBee, CovertSwarm and Refine Labs

DOJO AI , the intelligent marketing system that brings a new class of integrated AI to marketing teams, today announced a $6 million seed round at a $30 million valuation. The round was led by Armilar, with participation from Heartfelt VC. The funding will support continued product development and accelerated expansion in the United States.

DOJO AI introduces a new paradigm for marketing technology, powering what the industry is beginning to call agentic marketing: a system where AI agents don’t just report on performance but take action on it. The platform watches paid and organic campaigns around the clock, audits SEO and Answer Engine Optimization visibility continuously, generates brand-aligned content, and feeds every outcome back into the DOJO Graph – a compounding intelligence layer that makes intelligent, real-time decisions. The DOJO Graph constructs a living digital twin of each customer’s marketing operation and competitive landscape, and its specialized AI agents work cross-functionally to deepen intelligence with every decision and power autonomous workflows across the full stack.

“For years, marketers have suffered from having too much data but not enough insights. This has given way to bad decisions or, worse yet, indecision,” said DOJO AI Co-Founder and Co-CEO Duarte Garrido. “DOJO AI solves that pain by analyzing all marketing data with full context of what’s happening in and around the brand, and then acting on it. No more fragmented point solutions, data silos, manual configuration or long iteration cycles. The ceiling on what a marketing team could achieve was never budget. It was intelligence.”

“We’re building the platform that will define the next decade of the marketing industry,” said DOJO AI Co-Founder and Co-CEO Antonio Alegria. “We built DOJO to be the system that teams have never had. One that watches every signal in real time, learns from every outcome and gets sharper with every decision. At its core is a knowledge graph that compounds intelligence with every interaction, and AI agents that don’t just analyze but act. This funding drives that flywheel further, pushing new levels of autonomy, accuracy and intelligence so our customers can achieve outcomes that simply weren’t possible before.”

DOJO AI is the product of two careers converging to solve the same challenge. Garrido spent 15 years leading marketing at global brands including Coca-Cola and Sky, where he experienced firsthand how fragmented tools left teams drowning in data, but starved for intelligence. Alegria shaped the AI and data architecture at Feedzai and OutSystems, two Armilar-backed unicorns, building the core intelligence platforms that powered both companies to scale. That combination, deep domain understanding and technical capability, is what makes DOJO AI possible.

Backed by this investment, DOJO AI will strengthen its multi-agent AI capabilities to autonomously handle more complex use cases and bolster its continuous learning infrastructure that compounds with every interaction. DOJO AI will also double down on bringing access to the U.S. market, where demand is growing fast.

“DOJO AI’s approach to marketing technology is transformative. With founders that combine a deep domain knowledge and field experience in this space with some of the best talent to build the technology from first principles, we’re confident in their vision and proud to partner with them as they expand a platform that is redefining how companies turn marketing data into actionable decisions,” said Pedro Ribeiro Santos, Managing Partner at Armilar.

Since launch, DOJO AI has grown at 20% month-on-month, building a customer base of over 100 brands primarily in the U.S. and U.K. Its roster includes CoinDesk, PensionBee, Morningstar, Employment Hero, Amplemarket, Broadvoice, CovertSwarm, Fresh Tri and Refine Labs. Customers have reported a 40% reduction in customer acquisition costs, campaign launches 10x faster than before, and a 200% improvement in marketing performance efficiency, without adding headcount.

From early-stage startups to global enterprises, DOJO AI gives marketing teams the intelligence to produce outsized returns, starting from $499 per month, with no contracts.

About DOJO AI

DOJO AI is the Intelligent Marketing System, built on a new class of Agentic AI. At its core is the DOJO Graph, a proprietary knowledge graph that builds a living digital twin of each customer’s marketing operation and competitive landscape – continuously enriched by proprietary connectors, web intelligence, and every user interaction. Specialized AI agents execute across the full marketing stack, while a closed-loop learning engine ties every action to real-world outcomes, compounding intelligence with every campaign. The result is a system that replaces the fragmented tool stacks that have constrained marketing teams for a decade. Founded in August 2024 and headquartered in London and Lisbon, DOJO AI introduces patent-pending technology built by a founding team from Feedzai and OutSystems. DOJO AI serves over 100 brands across the U.S. and U.K. Learn more at dojoai.com .

About Armilar

Founded in 2000, Armilar is a Venture Capital firm based in Lisbon, Portugal, currently managing over €500 million in assets, that has built a strong reputation by investing in groundbreaking companies with a strong technological differentiation, supporting them to become ‘global winners’ in their categories. With a high-performance track record and an international footprint, Armilar focuses on early-stage technology-based companies across Portugal, Spain, Europe and USA. Armilar Fund IV is supported by the European Union under the InvestEU fund.

About Heartfelt VC

Heartfelt, Europe’s First Cheque Fund, is the first investor for exceptional founders building transformative businesses across Europe and the US. Over the past decade, they were the initial investors in over 300 startups across diverse industries, including N26 and DeepL. With strong connections to some of Europe’s most influential enterprises, such as Axel Springer and Porsche, Heartfelt is able to meaningfully accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies.

Media Contact:

Heather Valle-Theobald

heather@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: DOJO AI

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