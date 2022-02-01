Kevin Mellott Promoted to Vice President of Vision Products

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vision Products, LLC (www.visionproducts.llc) is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Mellott to the position of Vice President. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the engineering team and technology development initiatives for Vision Products.





Mr. Mellott brings years of experience in technology development, having previously served as both the Director of Electrical, Systems and Software Engineering and a program manager at Vision Products. His extensive expertise in these areas, combined with his strong leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to drive innovation and spearhead the advancement of cutting-edge head mounted display technologies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from U.C. Berkeley, as well as a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara University.

“Kevin’s proven track record in technology development and strategic leadership has made him a valuable asset to our team for almost fifteen years,” said Dr. Michael Browne, President of Vision Products, LLC. “We are confident that under his guidance, Vision Products will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers.”

In his new position, Mellott will lead the strategic direction of technology development efforts, focusing on high resolution digital night vision and augmented reality systems for ground soldiers, wide field of view head mounted displays for rotorcraft pilotage in degraded visual environments, and Vision Products’ next generation ultra-wide field of view augmented and virtual reality systems for various challenging applications.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Vice President at Vision Products,” said Mellott. “I look forward to leading our talented team in developing groundbreaking vision technologies that will drive growth and success for our company and our customers.”

About Vision Products, LLC

Vision Products a privately held small business and a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn solutions for commercial and government customers. Our products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. Visit us at www.visionproducts.llc.

Contacts

