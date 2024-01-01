Pozalabs Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Pozalabs, an AI-powered music technology company, has joined the Alliance. As a member of AOMedia, Pozalabs will collaborate with the Alliance’s community of internet and media technology member companies to drive open standards for cutting-edge video, audio, and multimedia advancements worldwide.





Pozalabs’ audio technology experts will support the AOMedia Audio Codec Working Group in developing open audio codecs that deliver high-quality sound for modern multimedia applications, including AOMedia’s Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) container specification. AOMedia’s codec-agnostic IAMF is designed to enable creatives to revolutionize immersive audio experiences across a myriad of applications, from streaming and gaming to augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as traditional broadcasting.

Pozalabs has developed a proprietary AI music generation model that produces expressive, structured compositions tailored to specific moods, genres, and emotions. Its technology enables fine-grained control over the length, arrangement, and instrumentation of music, with all compositions output in stem format—making them ideal for immersive audio and interactive content applications.

“Joining AOMedia represents a key milestone in aligning our generative music technologies with global standards,” said Taehyun Kim, CEO of Pozalabs America. “We’re committed to building an open and accessible audio ecosystem for the next generation of content creators.”

“We’re excited to welcome Pozalabs, reflecting our joint commitment to improve open media in new and cutting-edge ways,” said Matt Frost, Chairperson of AOMedia. “We’re eager to collaborate to advance open web media experiences and accelerate the adoption of open web media standards, bringing cinematic-quality 3D immersive audio to today’s consumer electronics.”

About Pozalabs

Pozalabs is a leader in AI music generation, offering proprietary composition models, APIs, and B2C platforms like eapy, viodio, and LAIVE. Its solutions support music creation across content, gaming, and commercial use. Learn more at pozalabs.com.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery spanning video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies. Board-level members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source codec, AV1, is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org.

