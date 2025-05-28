Green Hippo Ships HYCO MX and MEUSE MX Hippotizer Media Servers

CINCINNATI, OHIO, MAY 28, 2025 ― Green Hippo, an industry leader in media manipulation and 3D mapping, announce the shipment of its new, award-winning 4U Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers, HYCO MX and MEUSE MX. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor of Green Hippo media servers and digital display products.

Made for demanding live event production, Hippotizer HYCO and MEUSE provide unrivalled playback and generative performance. With expanded storage capacity, users can manage larger projects and assets with ease. Enhanced generative content performance, especially with platforms like Notch and TouchEngine, ensures smoother, more responsive creative workflows.

Additionally, increased playback performance means a more reliable, high-quality output even under demanding real-time conditions. Finally, these systems will be equipped with four 4K outputs and two optional input slots providing the flexibility and performance for any job.

The full Hippotizer MX Series offers five new customizable, dependable and future-proofed Media Server solutions that enhance workflow efficiency with the best in high-quality playback and purpose-built design.

Building off 20 years of robust and dependable hardware, the Hippotizer MX Series provides 10-bit video playback for accurate color reproduction, supporting SMPTE 2110 and IPMX workflows, as well as easy system customization and seamless delivery of large media and quality playback. Crafted for designers, touring professionals and integrators, the new solutions offer rear-chassis illumination, upgradeable and swappable media drives, customizable output configurations and an OLED display.

“We are incredibly excited to ship our 4U Hippotizer units in addition to the 2U units that shipped earlier this year,” says Nick Spencer, Technical Product Manager, Green Hippo. “With the award-winning Hippotizer MX Series now in the hands of live event and pro AV professionals, we look forward to seeing how these advanced tools will inspire and push the boundaries of creativity across the industry.”