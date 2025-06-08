GRAMMY Museum Selects Students and Announces Guest Artists for Newly Expanded GRAMMY Camp

Programs Will Be in Miami, Los Angeles and New York

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 172 talented high school students from 126 U.S. cities across 25 states have been selected as participants in our newly expanded GRAMMY Camp® held this summer in Miami and New York, in addition to its flagship Los Angeles program. Cimafunk, DARUMAS, and GALE will be this year’s guest artists in Miami; Braxton Cook, Chloe Flower, and Renée Elise Goldsberry will be this year’s guest artists in New York; Alexander Stewart, Aly & AJ, Daniel Seavey, D’Mile, India Shawn, and Reneé Rapp will be this year’s guest artists in Los Angeles. They will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will take place at the following locations:

  • Art House Studios, Miami, FL – June 8–14, 2025
  • Evergreen Enterprise Experience, Los Angeles, CA – July 13–19, 2025
  • Engine Room Audio, New York, NY – July 27–Aug. 2, 2025

“For more than 20 years, GRAMMY Camp has been a vital launching pad for high school students chasing their dreams in music, providing a real-world glimpse into the industry and the journey that comes with it,” said Michael Sticka, President and CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “This summer, we’re thrilled to expand that mission even further, welcoming rising talent to our GRAMMY Camp community in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.”

This GRAMMY Museum Education program is made possible thanks in part to support from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and TikTok. Additional scholarship and program support is provided by BeatHeadz, CenterStaging, Crucial Music Corporation, Native Instruments, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, Splice, The Cindy Charles Scholarship, The Recording Academy®, The Sheth Family Foundation, and Trumpet Lady Enterprises.

Now in its 21st year, GRAMMY Camp® focuses on all aspects of commercial music and will feature various career tracks in all 3 locations: Music Business, Instrumental Performance, Electronic Music Audio Production, Songwriting and Vocal Performance will be at each location. Each location will incorporate a curriculum tailored to its unique musical heritage, offering specialized tracks such as Musical Theater, Screen Scoring, Music Production with a DJ Emphasis, and Instrumental Performance surrounding Jazz Music. Each track is taught by GRAMMY-winning and -nominated professionals, Recording Academy members, industry experts, and notable guest artists, offering participants an exclusive glimpse into real-world music career pathways. Students are selected for one career track but have the opportunity to collaborate with all students.

Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2026 will be available online in September at www.grammycamp.com.

2025 MIAMI GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Abigail Goldberg

  

Plano, Texas

  

Music Business

Alexander “XANDERMAN” Walker

  

Miami

  

Music Business

Andrew Auten

  

Delray Beach, Fla.

  

Music Production DJ Track

Anna Hoey

  

Fairfield, Conn.

  

Music Business

Anna Suffecool

  

Joplin, Mo.

  

Songwriting

Basel Hall

  

Los Angeles

  

Music Production DJ Track

Bella Albano

  

Tampa, Fla.

  

Songwriting

Benjamin Seelig

  

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

  

Instrument – Keys

Brandon Goldstein

  

Danville, Calif.

  

Music Business

Bryant Graham

  

Buford, Ga.

  

Music Business

Chase Chapman

  

Woodbridge, Va.

  

Songwriting

Coral Noonan

  

Westlake Village, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Corey Scarlett

  

Miami

  

Instrument – Guitar

Daniel Nientimp

  

Nashville, Tenn.

  

Music Production DJ Track

Daniel Ryan

  

Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

  

Music Production DJ Track

Danny Hernandez

  

Chicago

  

Music Production DJ Track

Delani Flores

  

Chicago

  

Songwriting

Griffin Follis

  

Franklin, Tenn.

  

Music Business

Hannah Ayers

  

Wake Forest, N.C.

  

Songwriting

Hayley Papritz

  

Northbrook, Ill.

  

Songwriting

Irene Fu

  

Pleasanton, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Isabella Sanchez

  

Miami

  

Music Business

Ivan Acosta

  

Miami

  

Instrument – Bass

Jacob Fisch

  

Rye, N.Y.

  

Vocal Performance

Karlee Green

  

Burbank, Calif.

  

Music Business

Katalina Kaminsky

  

Miami

  

Music Business

Kylie Brown

  

Gallatin, Tenn.

  

Songwriting

Lainey Ann Erickson

  

Dallas, Texas

  

Songwriting

Lily Nye

  

Menlo Park, Calif.

  

Music Business

Maica Monti

  

Los Angeles

  

Music Business

Makena Kovacs

  

Clearwater, Fla.

  

Songwriting

Maria Olea

  

Key Biscayne, Fla.

  

Songwriting

Miranda Silva

  

Coral Gables, Fla.

  

Songwriting

Naylah Campechano

  

Simpsonville, S.C.

  

Vocal Performance

Paeyton Mittman-Stegner

  

Tarzana, Calif.

  

Instrument – Drums

Pauline Bong

  

Dunn Loring, Va.

  

Songwriting

Reina Ozbay

  

Parkland, Fla.

  

Vocal Performance

Sadie Bruns

  

Western Springs, Ill.

  

Music Business

Sarah Camilo Sanchez

  

Alpharetta, Ga.

  

Vocal Performance

Sofia Rodriguez Piña

  

Miami

  

Vocal Performance

Sydney Kassekert

  

Weston, Mass.

  

Vocal Performance

2025 LOS ANGELES GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Adam Niemann

  

Westlake Village, Calif.

  

Music Business

Alana Gay

  

Burbank, Calif.

  

Vocal Performance

Alethia Duggan

  

Santa Ana, Calif.

  

Music Business

Audrey Thompson

  

Plano, Texas

  

Music Business

Audrey Yukevich

  

Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.

  

Vocal Performance

Ava Zeinieh

  

Elgin, Ill.

  

Music Business

Avin Zielinski

  

Charlotte, N.C.

  

Music Business

Benjamin Mesirow

  

Chatsworth, Calif.

  

Music Business

Caroline Canny

  

Studio City, Calif.

  

Music Business

Charlee Pinson

  

West Hollywood, Calif.

  

Instrument – Keys

Charlotte Joe

  

Los Angeles

  

Songwriting

Charlotte Zabel

  

Los Angeles

  

Songwriting

Chase Gardenhire

  

Carlsbad, Calif.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Chloe Kirk

  

Encino, Calif.

  

Screen Scoring

Clare Gardner

  

Garden City, N.Y.

  

Vocal Performance

Cooper Poulos

  

Agoura Hills, Calif.

  

Instrument – Keys

Damian Campos

  

San Mateo, Calif.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Damon Thomas

  

Northridge, Calif.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Danity Pike

  

King of Prussia, Pa.

  

Songwriting

Devanjana Rajesh

  

Livingston, N.J.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Elaina Stuppler

  

Lake Grove, Ore.

  

Screen Scoring

Eleanor Krieger

  

Westlake, Texas

  

Music Business

Elle Reisman

  

Lafayette, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Ellis Matula

  

Los Altos, Calif.

  

Instrument – Bass

Emerson Cohen

  

West Hollywood, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Emma Forrest

  

Azusa, Calif.

  

Screen Scoring

Erika Wang

  

San Jose, Calif.

  

Screen Scoring

Ernesto Toledo

  

Garden Grove, Calif.

  

Instrument – Guitar

Eshu Vinnakota

  

Los Altos, Calif.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Giordano Tirapelli-Jamail

  

Houston

  

Music Business

Grant Harriman

  

Marina Del Rey, Calif

  

Music Business

Hudson Brandt

  

Foster City, Calif.

  

Instrument – Guitar

Isabella Le

  

Tustin, Calif.

  

Vocal Performance

Isabella Worden

  

Omaha, Neb.

  

Vocal Performance

Jake Chisholm

  

Portland, Ore.

  

Music Business

James Parmet

  

Sherman Oaks, Calif.

  

Instrument – Guitar

Jasper Hughes

  

Tarzana, Calif.

  

Instrument – Drums

Jayden Sharobeem

  

Chatsworth, Calif.

  

Music Business

Joseph Winn

  

Pflugerville, Texas

  

Instrument – Bass

Joshua Jongejan

  

Sugar Land, Texas

  

Songwriting

Kairos Reyes-Silas

  

Oakland, Calif.

  

Music Business

Kaleo Abadam

  

San Ramon, Calif.

  

Screen Scoring

Kamalu Sala

  

Honolulu, Hawaii

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Katharina Pineda

  

Worcester, Mass.

  

Songwriting

Kathryn D’Costa

  

Hemet, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Kieran Lagrimas

  

Fontana, Calif.

  

Instrument – Guitar

Laurel Aronian

  

North Salem, N.Y.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Leon Vincent

  

Saint Petersburg, Fla.

  

Vocal Performance

Lila Fields

  

Los Angeles

  

Songwriting

Lillian Franklin

  

Aliso Viejo, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Liv Pederson

  

Los Angeles

  

Vocal Performance

Lola Goetz

  

Santa Monica, Calif.

  

Screen Scoring

Londynn Witherspoon

  

Kansas City, Mo.

  

Songwriting

Lucie Johnson

  

Burbank, Calif.

  

Vocal Performance

Maddox Balloon

  

Alpharetta, Ga.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Mallory Kestner

  

Fishers, Ind.

  

Music Business

Miles Fish

  

Los Angeles

  

Instrument – Drums

Nathan Worlie

  

El Cajon, Calif.

  

Music Business

Noah Goldstone

  

Seattle

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Noam Ben-Efraim

  

San Diego, Calif.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Norah Peckham

  

Monkton, Md.

  

Music Business

Nyladie Cortez

  

South Pasadena, Calif.

  

Music Business

Peri Gordon

  

Encino, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Porter Case

  

Spokane, Wash.

  

Songwriting

Presley Houchin

  

Bakersfield, Calif.

  

Music Business

Raegan Palermiti

  

Indian Wells, Calif.

  

Music Business

Raquel Reyes

  

Sherman Oaks, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Riley Hamilton

  

Littleton, Colo.

  

Music Business

Ryan Mercurio

  

Collingswood, N.J.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

SaiVedhav Nattamai

  

Frisco, Texas

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Samuel Hastings

  

Dallas, Texas

  

Songwriting

Sarah Parmet

  

Sherman Oaks, Calif.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Sawyer Mitchell

  

San Marcos, Calif.

  

Instrument – Keys

Shane Lofton

  

Wayne, Pa.

  

Instrument – Guitar

Sheila Hernandez

  

Los Angeles

  

Music Business

Silvia Muyres

  

Cedarburg, Wis.

  

Music Business

Sofia Armon

  

Los Angeles

  

Instrument – Bass

Sofia Erskine

  

Upland, Calif.

  

Music Business

Sol Storace

  

Woodland Hills, Calif.

  

Instrument – Drums

Sophia Welte

  

San Francisco, Calif.

  

Songwriting

Ty Morgan

  

Cardiff, Calif.

  

Instrument – Guitar

Victoria Moke

  

San Antonio, Texas

  

Vocal Performance

Zaria Vazirani

  

Cary, N.C.

  

Music Business

2025 NEW YORK GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Alix Brower

  

Atlanta, Ga.

  

Songwriting

Amara Kaur

  

New Rochelle, N.Y.

  

Vocal Performance

Ana Meyer

  

New Canaan, Conn.

  

Instrument – Jazz Guitar

Andrew Ashley

  

Louisville, Ky.

  

Music Business

April Sutherland

  

West Stockbridge, Mass.

  

Songwriting

Aryana Booker-Gamez

  

Pittsburgh, Pa.

  

Musical Theater

Aurora Monahan

  

New York

  

Music Business

Ayoade Oladimejij

  

Greenbelt, Md.

  

Songwriting

Azad Latif

  

Falls Church, Va.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Caroline Kent

  

Atlanta, Ga.

  

Vocal Performance

Cassandra Menacker

  

Bristow, Va.

  

Instrument – Bass

Cata Elvander

  

Winchester, Mass.

  

Music Business

Charlotte Milstein

  

La Jolla, Calif.

  

Instrument – Guitar

Deary Brower

  

Atlanta, Ga.

  

Songwriting

Draven Haskins

  

Wimberley, Texas

  

Instrument – Guitar

Ella Warden

  

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

  

Vocal Performance

Elyana Coriano

  

Land O Lakes, Fla.

  

Vocal Performance

Griffin Langsdale

  

Arlington, Va.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Isabella Mariani

  

Westport, Conn.

  

Musical Theater

Isaiah Sanders

  

Houston

  

Instrument – Jazz Drums

Jackson Tyler (J.T.) Kim

  

Los Angeles

  

Music Business

Jameson Sweeney

  

Houston

  

Instrument – Jazz Saxophone

Jasper Thrun

  

Los Altos Hills, Calif.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Joshua Bromberg

  

New York

  

Songwriting

Katherine Lauer

  

Boise, Idaho

  

Musical Theater

Kayla Negron

  

Tampa, Fla.

  

Musical Theater

Kayla Pincus

  

Los Angeles

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Lea Gittens

  

Montclair, N.J.

  

Vocal Performance

Lila Fadden

  

Rye, N.Y.

  

Music Business

Lucas Aristimuno

  

Montclair, N.J.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Maceo Moran

  

Houston

  

Instrument – Jazz Guitar

Madelyn Buksbazen

  

New York

  

Songwriting

Maya Delgado

  

Encino, Calif.

  

Musical Theater

Molly Fox

  

Brooklyn, N.Y.

  

Music Business

Nonye Daramola

  

Naperville, Ill.

  

Musical Theater

Parker Beck

  

Studio City, Calif.

  

Instrument – Drums

Rohan Agneshwar

  

New York

  

Music Business

Sabrina Daly

  

Dallas, Texas

  

Vocal Performance

Sakura Murase

  

San Francisco, Calif.

  

Vocal Performance

Sarah Mullen

  

Whitesboro, N.Y.

  

Music Business

Shriya Jha

  

Lexington, Mass.

  

Vocal Performance

Sophie Seaver

  

New Canaan, Conn.

  

Songwriting

Takahiro Yoshida

  

Kirkland, Wash.

  

Electronic Music Audio Production

Thomas Wolpert

  

North Wales, Pa.

  

Music Business

Toby Whitley

  

Dallas, Texas

  

Songwriting

Wade Richards

  

Tampa, Fla.

  

Instrument – Jazz Vibes

Willis Wright, Jr.

  

Fairview Heights, Ill.

  

Instrument – Jazz Bass

Zachary Miller

  

San Antonio, Texas

  

Songwriting 

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ART HOUSE

Art House, founded by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer and composer Julio Reyes Copello, stands as a beacon for genuine musical artistry, offering a space where creativity thrives, and the transformative power of music is celebrated. Designed as a sanctuary for true artistic expression, Art House ensures that every project is met with unparalleled production and engineering standards, fostering an environment of artistic freedom. Beyond its renowned recording studio, Art House is also home to the Art House Academy, founded by Reyes Copello in September 2021. This trailblazing institution is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in the music industry. In partnership with the first U.S.-based Abbey Road Institute, the academy offers aspiring producers and engineers immersive, hands-on experience in music production, bridging education with real-world practice. By 2022, the academy had already celebrated remarkable success: 16 graduates—10 from the Abbey Road Institute and 6 from the Art House Academy—signed contracts with major record labels and made their public debuts. The program’s influence continues to grow, with several alumni earning Latin GRAMMY nominations. Most notably, for the second consecutive year, graduates of the Art House Academy have won Latin GRAMMYs in the Best New Artist category, underscoring its profound impact on shaping the future of the global music scene. Art House’s legacy is further cemented by its impressive roster of iconic artists who have recorded there, including Marc Anthony, Will Smith, Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Miguel, Nicky Jam, Residente, Gente de Zona, Tamia, Pablo Alborán, and Malú. With its commitment to authenticity and excellence, Art House continues to bridge diverse musical worlds, creating art that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.

ABOUT EVERGREEN STUDIOS

The landmark building in North Hollywood started life in 1940 as a 740-seat movie house named The Magnolia Theatre, designed by architect Clifford Balch. Closing in 1979, the venue was purchased and opened by Charlie Fox, Gayle Levant, and Artie Butler and renamed Evergreen Studios. In its 40 years as a premier recording environment, the room has hosted some of the greatest performers in musical history including Frank Sinatra, Radiohead, Beyoncé, Slash, Herbie Hancock, Barbra Streisand, Stephen Sondheim, Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Ray Charles, Snoop Dogg, Ringo Starr, Kelly Clarkson, Barry Manilow, Quincy Jones, Maurice Jarre, Howard Shore, George Martin, Britney Spears, Toto, Justin Timberlake, Billy Joel, Usher, Mariah Carey, Ozzy Osbourne, John Barry, Plácido Domingo, Pink, and Paul McCartney. Classic Film and television projects include Back to the Future, When Harry Met Sally, Urban Cowboy, The Blues Brothers, Star Trek The Motion Picture, Octopussy, Friends, Dallas, The Simpsons Movie among many others.

ABOUT ENGINE ROOM AUDIO

Engine Room Audio is a world class recording facility located in the heart of Downtown NYC. The space consists of 11,000 sq ft. of Recording, Mixing, and Mastering services. Hand selected analog equipment and digital systems are matched to provide the highest quality final product in an atmosphere that is comfortable and tuned to acoustic perfection. Our state of the art studio hosts an 800-square foot Live Room with 25 ft ceilings and a SSL 4064G+ console, a Dolby Atmos Suite which comes equipped with the Avid S6 Digital Console and features the Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 monitoring system and NYC’s largest custom made Augspurger system, as well as a Mastering Suite powered by Sequoia and Pyramix to ensure the highest quality for your final project. The studio is also home to a wide array of vintage gear and mics, as well as a Yamaha C5 Concert grand piano, suitable for all your high-quality recording and mixing needs.

ABOUT ALEXANDER STEWART

With over a billion streams to his name and as one of Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists To Watch, Alexander Stewart released his debut album bleeding heart last year, which earned him his first JUNO Award nominations for “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” and “Pop Album of the Year.” The album includes his viral single “i wish you cheated,” which saw over 45 million views on TikTok and led to his late-night TV debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The album also features Alexander’s MTV VMA-nominated song “if you only knew,” which was up for “Video for Good” at last year’s ceremony and was named one of Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need To Know.” Following the release of his album, Alexander claimed his first #1 on the U.S. Dance Charts with “Wrong Way,” a collaboration with the acclaimed DJ duo Two Friends. The Toronto-born singer-songwriter has now embarked on the next leg of his global headlining Bleeding Heart Tour in Asia and Australia and will release his upcoming single “Here Again” on June 6th. Previously, he’s toured with Charlie Puth, Benson Boone, and Eric Nam, growing his fanbase that has expanded to over one billion global streams, nearly 400 million YouTube views and over 160 million likes on TikTok.

ABOUT ALY & AJ

Aly & AJ, comprised of sisters Aly and AJ Michalka, have captivated audiences around the world with their stirring harmonies, relatable lyrics, and a unique blend of pop and indie-rock influences. From their early days as Disney stars to their triumphant return to the music scene as independent artists, Aly & AJ have evolved into a force to be reckoned with, transcending genres and leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Their previous album With Love From recorded with a live band at the famous Sunset Sound studio, showcased their genre-spanning artistry, incorporating Americana, folk, country and indie pop, featuring an array of reflective ballads and anthemic tracks. Critics have raved over the album, with Billboard claiming the track “After Hours” “pour[s] one out for the night owls,” while Rolling Stone highlighted and approved the song “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” The California native sisters took the album on the road on their nationwide “With Love From Tour,” which included a milestone performance at Los Angeles’ legendary Greek Theatre for the first time for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, electrifying performances, and a nostalgic celebration of their remarkable discography. Aly & AJ first burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s with their debut album Into the Rush in 2005, featuring the hit single “Rush.” Their music resonated with a generation, blending pop sensibilities with their innate ability to craft infectious melodies. Their roles in Disney Channel projects like “Phil of the Future” and “Cow Belles,” catapulted them into the hearts of young audiences worldwide. The release of their second album, Insomniatic, in 2007 showcased their growth as artists, exploring deeper themes and further curating their musical identity. Spawning hits like “Potential Breakup Song” and “Chemicals React,” Aly & AJ ignited the soundtracks of our lives and solidified their status as superstars. After a decade-long hiatus, the sisters officially returned to the music scene in 2017 embracing both their roots and newfound maturity, seamlessly transitioning from pop sensations to indie darlings. Their EP “Ten Years” marked a triumphant return to their original sound, featuring the viral hit “Take Me.” Their subsequent releases, including the critically acclaimed EP “Sanctuary” in 2019, showcased a powerful blend of synth-pop, dreamy melodies, and introspective lyrics that resonated with fans old and new. As the duo entered the 2020s, their music continued to evolve, delving deeper into themes of love, mental health, and personal growth. Shortly after, they released their first studio album in 14 years, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun. This album contains tracks like “Listen!!!” and “Slow Dancing,” showcased a newfound vulnerability and an unapologetic embrace of their true selves. Billboard included the album on their list of best albums of the first half of 2021. It was also listed on The Guardian’s list of the 50 best albums of 2021.

ABOUT BRAXTON COOK

Braxton Cook is an Emmy Award-winning, NAACP Image Award-nominated artist known for his world-class skills as an alto saxophonist, vocalist, songwriter, producer, and composer. With a blend of jazz, soul, and alt-R&B, he has carved out a unique, melodic sound that has made him one of the most exciting voices of his generation. Raised in Maryland, Braxton studied saxophone under the renowned Paul Carr before attending Georgetown University and later transferring to The Juilliard School. By 18, he was already performing in iconic D.C. jazz venues, and soon after, he became a regular member of trumpeter Christian Scott’s band, gaining exposure on several of his albums. He also toured and performed with Christian McBride Big Band, Tom Misch, and Marquis Hill. During this time, Braxton was selected as a semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition. Braxton’s solo career took off with the release of his debut EP Sketch and the subsequent album Somewhere In Between, which earned widespread acclaim and millions of streams. He has performed on major stages around the world, from Coachella to international jazz festivals, and collaborated with GRAMMY-winning artists like Rihanna, Solange, and Jon Batiste, performing on his soundtrack for Pixar’s Oscar-winning film, Soul. Braxton’s versatility in both the studio and live performances made him both a sought-after performer and producer/songwriter, including contributions to Taylor Swift’s GRAMMY-winning song “Lavender Haze” and Giveon’s alt-R&B cut “Tryna Be.” In 2022, Braxton signed to Nettwerk and released Black Mona Lisa, an EP that reflects on themes of Black love, excellence, and social justice, particularly addressing the tragic death of Ma’Khia Bryant. His 2023 album Who Are You When No One is Watching? expanded on these ideas, blending emotional depth with social commentary on race, love, and fatherhood. The album garnered critical acclaim from outlets like Billboard, BET, NPR Music, FORBES, and The Washington Post, cementing Braxton as both a “jazz marvel” and a cultural influencer shaping modern music. His new EP, My Everything, was released in late 2024 and he has a new album on the way.

ABOUT CHLOE FLOWER

Chloe Flower is one of the most talked-about pianists in the world today, captivating new generations of listeners and reshaping the classical music landscape. A true multi-hyphenate, she fuses her love of couture with virtuosic performance, creating a signature style that the industry has never seen or heard and redefining what it means to be a classical artist in the modern era. By age twelve, Chloe was studying at the Manhattan School of Music, later continuing her education at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music.

