GRAMMY Museum Selects Students and Announces Guest Artists for Newly Expanded GRAMMY Camp

Programs Will Be in Miami, Los Angeles and New York

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 172 talented high school students from 126 U.S. cities across 25 states have been selected as participants in our newly expanded GRAMMY Camp® held this summer in Miami and New York, in addition to its flagship Los Angeles program. Cimafunk, DARUMAS, and GALE will be this year’s guest artists in Miami; Braxton Cook, Chloe Flower, and Renée Elise Goldsberry will be this year’s guest artists in New York; Alexander Stewart, Aly & AJ, Daniel Seavey, D’Mile, India Shawn, and Reneé Rapp will be this year’s guest artists in Los Angeles. They will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will take place at the following locations:

Art House Studios, Miami, FL – June 8–14, 2025

– June 8–14, 2025 Evergreen Enterprise Experience, Los Angeles, CA – July 13–19, 2025

– July 13–19, 2025 Engine Room Audio, New York, NY – July 27–Aug. 2, 2025

“For more than 20 years, GRAMMY Camp has been a vital launching pad for high school students chasing their dreams in music, providing a real-world glimpse into the industry and the journey that comes with it,” said Michael Sticka, President and CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “This summer, we’re thrilled to expand that mission even further, welcoming rising talent to our GRAMMY Camp community in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.”

This GRAMMY Museum Education program is made possible thanks in part to support from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and TikTok. Additional scholarship and program support is provided by BeatHeadz, CenterStaging, Crucial Music Corporation, Native Instruments, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, Splice, The Cindy Charles Scholarship, The Recording Academy®, The Sheth Family Foundation, and Trumpet Lady Enterprises.

Now in its 21st year, GRAMMY Camp® focuses on all aspects of commercial music and will feature various career tracks in all 3 locations: Music Business, Instrumental Performance, Electronic Music Audio Production, Songwriting and Vocal Performance will be at each location. Each location will incorporate a curriculum tailored to its unique musical heritage, offering specialized tracks such as Musical Theater, Screen Scoring, Music Production with a DJ Emphasis, and Instrumental Performance surrounding Jazz Music. Each track is taught by GRAMMY-winning and -nominated professionals, Recording Academy members, industry experts, and notable guest artists, offering participants an exclusive glimpse into real-world music career pathways. Students are selected for one career track but have the opportunity to collaborate with all students.

Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2026 will be available online in September at www.grammycamp.com.

2025 MIAMI GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Abigail Goldberg Plano, Texas Music Business Alexander “XANDERMAN” Walker Miami Music Business Andrew Auten Delray Beach, Fla. Music Production DJ Track Anna Hoey Fairfield, Conn. Music Business Anna Suffecool Joplin, Mo. Songwriting Basel Hall Los Angeles Music Production DJ Track Bella Albano Tampa, Fla. Songwriting Benjamin Seelig Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Instrument – Keys Brandon Goldstein Danville, Calif. Music Business Bryant Graham Buford, Ga. Music Business Chase Chapman Woodbridge, Va. Songwriting Coral Noonan Westlake Village, Calif. Songwriting Corey Scarlett Miami Instrument – Guitar Daniel Nientimp Nashville, Tenn. Music Production DJ Track Daniel Ryan Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Music Production DJ Track Danny Hernandez Chicago Music Production DJ Track Delani Flores Chicago Songwriting Griffin Follis Franklin, Tenn. Music Business Hannah Ayers Wake Forest, N.C. Songwriting Hayley Papritz Northbrook, Ill. Songwriting Irene Fu Pleasanton, Calif. Songwriting Isabella Sanchez Miami Music Business Ivan Acosta Miami Instrument – Bass Jacob Fisch Rye, N.Y. Vocal Performance Karlee Green Burbank, Calif. Music Business Katalina Kaminsky Miami Music Business Kylie Brown Gallatin, Tenn. Songwriting Lainey Ann Erickson Dallas, Texas Songwriting Lily Nye Menlo Park, Calif. Music Business Maica Monti Los Angeles Music Business Makena Kovacs Clearwater, Fla. Songwriting Maria Olea Key Biscayne, Fla. Songwriting Miranda Silva Coral Gables, Fla. Songwriting Naylah Campechano Simpsonville, S.C. Vocal Performance Paeyton Mittman-Stegner Tarzana, Calif. Instrument – Drums Pauline Bong Dunn Loring, Va. Songwriting Reina Ozbay Parkland, Fla. Vocal Performance Sadie Bruns Western Springs, Ill. Music Business Sarah Camilo Sanchez Alpharetta, Ga. Vocal Performance Sofia Rodriguez Piña Miami Vocal Performance Sydney Kassekert Weston, Mass. Vocal Performance

2025 LOS ANGELES GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Adam Niemann Westlake Village, Calif. Music Business Alana Gay Burbank, Calif. Vocal Performance Alethia Duggan Santa Ana, Calif. Music Business Audrey Thompson Plano, Texas Music Business Audrey Yukevich Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. Vocal Performance Ava Zeinieh Elgin, Ill. Music Business Avin Zielinski Charlotte, N.C. Music Business Benjamin Mesirow Chatsworth, Calif. Music Business Caroline Canny Studio City, Calif. Music Business Charlee Pinson West Hollywood, Calif. Instrument – Keys Charlotte Joe Los Angeles Songwriting Charlotte Zabel Los Angeles Songwriting Chase Gardenhire Carlsbad, Calif. Electronic Music Audio Production Chloe Kirk Encino, Calif. Screen Scoring Clare Gardner Garden City, N.Y. Vocal Performance Cooper Poulos Agoura Hills, Calif. Instrument – Keys Damian Campos San Mateo, Calif. Electronic Music Audio Production Damon Thomas Northridge, Calif. Electronic Music Audio Production Danity Pike King of Prussia, Pa. Songwriting Devanjana Rajesh Livingston, N.J. Electronic Music Audio Production Elaina Stuppler Lake Grove, Ore. Screen Scoring Eleanor Krieger Westlake, Texas Music Business Elle Reisman Lafayette, Calif. Songwriting Ellis Matula Los Altos, Calif. Instrument – Bass Emerson Cohen West Hollywood, Calif. Songwriting Emma Forrest Azusa, Calif. Screen Scoring Erika Wang San Jose, Calif. Screen Scoring Ernesto Toledo Garden Grove, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Eshu Vinnakota Los Altos, Calif. Electronic Music Audio Production Giordano Tirapelli-Jamail Houston Music Business Grant Harriman Marina Del Rey, Calif Music Business Hudson Brandt Foster City, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Isabella Le Tustin, Calif. Vocal Performance Isabella Worden Omaha, Neb. Vocal Performance Jake Chisholm Portland, Ore. Music Business James Parmet Sherman Oaks, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Jasper Hughes Tarzana, Calif. Instrument – Drums Jayden Sharobeem Chatsworth, Calif. Music Business Joseph Winn Pflugerville, Texas Instrument – Bass Joshua Jongejan Sugar Land, Texas Songwriting Kairos Reyes-Silas Oakland, Calif. Music Business Kaleo Abadam San Ramon, Calif. Screen Scoring Kamalu Sala Honolulu, Hawaii Electronic Music Audio Production Katharina Pineda Worcester, Mass. Songwriting Kathryn D’Costa Hemet, Calif. Songwriting Kieran Lagrimas Fontana, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Laurel Aronian North Salem, N.Y. Electronic Music Audio Production Leon Vincent Saint Petersburg, Fla. Vocal Performance Lila Fields Los Angeles Songwriting Lillian Franklin Aliso Viejo, Calif. Songwriting Liv Pederson Los Angeles Vocal Performance Lola Goetz Santa Monica, Calif. Screen Scoring Londynn Witherspoon Kansas City, Mo. Songwriting Lucie Johnson Burbank, Calif. Vocal Performance Maddox Balloon Alpharetta, Ga. Electronic Music Audio Production Mallory Kestner Fishers, Ind. Music Business Miles Fish Los Angeles Instrument – Drums Nathan Worlie El Cajon, Calif. Music Business Noah Goldstone Seattle Electronic Music Audio Production Noam Ben-Efraim San Diego, Calif. Electronic Music Audio Production Norah Peckham Monkton, Md. Music Business Nyladie Cortez South Pasadena, Calif. Music Business Peri Gordon Encino, Calif. Songwriting Porter Case Spokane, Wash. Songwriting Presley Houchin Bakersfield, Calif. Music Business Raegan Palermiti Indian Wells, Calif. Music Business Raquel Reyes Sherman Oaks, Calif. Songwriting Riley Hamilton Littleton, Colo. Music Business Ryan Mercurio Collingswood, N.J. Electronic Music Audio Production SaiVedhav Nattamai Frisco, Texas Electronic Music Audio Production Samuel Hastings Dallas, Texas Songwriting Sarah Parmet Sherman Oaks, Calif. Electronic Music Audio Production Sawyer Mitchell San Marcos, Calif. Instrument – Keys Shane Lofton Wayne, Pa. Instrument – Guitar Sheila Hernandez Los Angeles Music Business Silvia Muyres Cedarburg, Wis. Music Business Sofia Armon Los Angeles Instrument – Bass Sofia Erskine Upland, Calif. Music Business Sol Storace Woodland Hills, Calif. Instrument – Drums Sophia Welte San Francisco, Calif. Songwriting Ty Morgan Cardiff, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Victoria Moke San Antonio, Texas Vocal Performance Zaria Vazirani Cary, N.C. Music Business

2025 NEW YORK GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Alix Brower Atlanta, Ga. Songwriting Amara Kaur New Rochelle, N.Y. Vocal Performance Ana Meyer New Canaan, Conn. Instrument – Jazz Guitar Andrew Ashley Louisville, Ky. Music Business April Sutherland West Stockbridge, Mass. Songwriting Aryana Booker-Gamez Pittsburgh, Pa. Musical Theater Aurora Monahan New York Music Business Ayoade Oladimejij Greenbelt, Md. Songwriting Azad Latif Falls Church, Va. Electronic Music Audio Production Caroline Kent Atlanta, Ga. Vocal Performance Cassandra Menacker Bristow, Va. Instrument – Bass Cata Elvander Winchester, Mass. Music Business Charlotte Milstein La Jolla, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Deary Brower Atlanta, Ga. Songwriting Draven Haskins Wimberley, Texas Instrument – Guitar Ella Warden Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Vocal Performance Elyana Coriano Land O Lakes, Fla. Vocal Performance Griffin Langsdale Arlington, Va. Electronic Music Audio Production Isabella Mariani Westport, Conn. Musical Theater Isaiah Sanders Houston Instrument – Jazz Drums Jackson Tyler (J.T.) Kim Los Angeles Music Business Jameson Sweeney Houston Instrument – Jazz Saxophone Jasper Thrun Los Altos Hills, Calif. Electronic Music Audio Production Joshua Bromberg New York Songwriting Katherine Lauer Boise, Idaho Musical Theater Kayla Negron Tampa, Fla. Musical Theater Kayla Pincus Los Angeles Electronic Music Audio Production Lea Gittens Montclair, N.J. Vocal Performance Lila Fadden Rye, N.Y. Music Business Lucas Aristimuno Montclair, N.J. Electronic Music Audio Production Maceo Moran Houston Instrument – Jazz Guitar Madelyn Buksbazen New York Songwriting Maya Delgado Encino, Calif. Musical Theater Molly Fox Brooklyn, N.Y. Music Business Nonye Daramola Naperville, Ill. Musical Theater Parker Beck Studio City, Calif. Instrument – Drums Rohan Agneshwar New York Music Business Sabrina Daly Dallas, Texas Vocal Performance Sakura Murase San Francisco, Calif. Vocal Performance Sarah Mullen Whitesboro, N.Y. Music Business Shriya Jha Lexington, Mass. Vocal Performance Sophie Seaver New Canaan, Conn. Songwriting Takahiro Yoshida Kirkland, Wash. Electronic Music Audio Production Thomas Wolpert North Wales, Pa. Music Business Toby Whitley Dallas, Texas Songwriting Wade Richards Tampa, Fla. Instrument – Jazz Vibes Willis Wright, Jr. Fairview Heights, Ill. Instrument – Jazz Bass Zachary Miller San Antonio, Texas Songwriting

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ART HOUSE

Art House, founded by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer and composer Julio Reyes Copello, stands as a beacon for genuine musical artistry, offering a space where creativity thrives, and the transformative power of music is celebrated. Designed as a sanctuary for true artistic expression, Art House ensures that every project is met with unparalleled production and engineering standards, fostering an environment of artistic freedom. Beyond its renowned recording studio, Art House is also home to the Art House Academy, founded by Reyes Copello in September 2021. This trailblazing institution is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in the music industry. In partnership with the first U.S.-based Abbey Road Institute, the academy offers aspiring producers and engineers immersive, hands-on experience in music production, bridging education with real-world practice. By 2022, the academy had already celebrated remarkable success: 16 graduates—10 from the Abbey Road Institute and 6 from the Art House Academy—signed contracts with major record labels and made their public debuts. The program’s influence continues to grow, with several alumni earning Latin GRAMMY nominations. Most notably, for the second consecutive year, graduates of the Art House Academy have won Latin GRAMMYs in the Best New Artist category, underscoring its profound impact on shaping the future of the global music scene. Art House’s legacy is further cemented by its impressive roster of iconic artists who have recorded there, including Marc Anthony, Will Smith, Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Miguel, Nicky Jam, Residente, Gente de Zona, Tamia, Pablo Alborán, and Malú. With its commitment to authenticity and excellence, Art House continues to bridge diverse musical worlds, creating art that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.

ABOUT EVERGREEN STUDIOS

The landmark building in North Hollywood started life in 1940 as a 740-seat movie house named The Magnolia Theatre, designed by architect Clifford Balch. Closing in 1979, the venue was purchased and opened by Charlie Fox, Gayle Levant, and Artie Butler and renamed Evergreen Studios. In its 40 years as a premier recording environment, the room has hosted some of the greatest performers in musical history including Frank Sinatra, Radiohead, Beyoncé, Slash, Herbie Hancock, Barbra Streisand, Stephen Sondheim, Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Ray Charles, Snoop Dogg, Ringo Starr, Kelly Clarkson, Barry Manilow, Quincy Jones, Maurice Jarre, Howard Shore, George Martin, Britney Spears, Toto, Justin Timberlake, Billy Joel, Usher, Mariah Carey, Ozzy Osbourne, John Barry, Plácido Domingo, Pink, and Paul McCartney. Classic Film and television projects include Back to the Future, When Harry Met Sally, Urban Cowboy, The Blues Brothers, Star Trek The Motion Picture, Octopussy, Friends, Dallas, The Simpsons Movie among many others.

ABOUT ENGINE ROOM AUDIO

Engine Room Audio is a world class recording facility located in the heart of Downtown NYC. The space consists of 11,000 sq ft. of Recording, Mixing, and Mastering services. Hand selected analog equipment and digital systems are matched to provide the highest quality final product in an atmosphere that is comfortable and tuned to acoustic perfection. Our state of the art studio hosts an 800-square foot Live Room with 25 ft ceilings and a SSL 4064G+ console, a Dolby Atmos Suite which comes equipped with the Avid S6 Digital Console and features the Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 monitoring system and NYC’s largest custom made Augspurger system, as well as a Mastering Suite powered by Sequoia and Pyramix to ensure the highest quality for your final project. The studio is also home to a wide array of vintage gear and mics, as well as a Yamaha C5 Concert grand piano, suitable for all your high-quality recording and mixing needs.

ABOUT ALEXANDER STEWART

With over a billion streams to his name and as one of Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists To Watch, Alexander Stewart released his debut album bleeding heart last year, which earned him his first JUNO Award nominations for “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” and “Pop Album of the Year.” The album includes his viral single “i wish you cheated,” which saw over 45 million views on TikTok and led to his late-night TV debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The album also features Alexander’s MTV VMA-nominated song “if you only knew,” which was up for “Video for Good” at last year’s ceremony and was named one of Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need To Know.” Following the release of his album, Alexander claimed his first #1 on the U.S. Dance Charts with “Wrong Way,” a collaboration with the acclaimed DJ duo Two Friends. The Toronto-born singer-songwriter has now embarked on the next leg of his global headlining Bleeding Heart Tour in Asia and Australia and will release his upcoming single “Here Again” on June 6th. Previously, he’s toured with Charlie Puth, Benson Boone, and Eric Nam, growing his fanbase that has expanded to over one billion global streams, nearly 400 million YouTube views and over 160 million likes on TikTok.

ABOUT ALY & AJ

Aly & AJ, comprised of sisters Aly and AJ Michalka, have captivated audiences around the world with their stirring harmonies, relatable lyrics, and a unique blend of pop and indie-rock influences. From their early days as Disney stars to their triumphant return to the music scene as independent artists, Aly & AJ have evolved into a force to be reckoned with, transcending genres and leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Their previous album With Love From recorded with a live band at the famous Sunset Sound studio, showcased their genre-spanning artistry, incorporating Americana, folk, country and indie pop, featuring an array of reflective ballads and anthemic tracks. Critics have raved over the album, with Billboard claiming the track “After Hours” “pour[s] one out for the night owls,” while Rolling Stone highlighted and approved the song “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” The California native sisters took the album on the road on their nationwide “With Love From Tour,” which included a milestone performance at Los Angeles’ legendary Greek Theatre for the first time for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, electrifying performances, and a nostalgic celebration of their remarkable discography. Aly & AJ first burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s with their debut album Into the Rush in 2005, featuring the hit single “Rush.” Their music resonated with a generation, blending pop sensibilities with their innate ability to craft infectious melodies. Their roles in Disney Channel projects like “Phil of the Future” and “Cow Belles,” catapulted them into the hearts of young audiences worldwide. The release of their second album, Insomniatic, in 2007 showcased their growth as artists, exploring deeper themes and further curating their musical identity. Spawning hits like “Potential Breakup Song” and “Chemicals React,” Aly & AJ ignited the soundtracks of our lives and solidified their status as superstars. After a decade-long hiatus, the sisters officially returned to the music scene in 2017 embracing both their roots and newfound maturity, seamlessly transitioning from pop sensations to indie darlings. Their EP “Ten Years” marked a triumphant return to their original sound, featuring the viral hit “Take Me.” Their subsequent releases, including the critically acclaimed EP “Sanctuary” in 2019, showcased a powerful blend of synth-pop, dreamy melodies, and introspective lyrics that resonated with fans old and new. As the duo entered the 2020s, their music continued to evolve, delving deeper into themes of love, mental health, and personal growth. Shortly after, they released their first studio album in 14 years, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun. This album contains tracks like “Listen!!!” and “Slow Dancing,” showcased a newfound vulnerability and an unapologetic embrace of their true selves. Billboard included the album on their list of best albums of the first half of 2021. It was also listed on The Guardian’s list of the 50 best albums of 2021.

ABOUT BRAXTON COOK

Braxton Cook is an Emmy Award-winning, NAACP Image Award-nominated artist known for his world-class skills as an alto saxophonist, vocalist, songwriter, producer, and composer. With a blend of jazz, soul, and alt-R&B, he has carved out a unique, melodic sound that has made him one of the most exciting voices of his generation. Raised in Maryland, Braxton studied saxophone under the renowned Paul Carr before attending Georgetown University and later transferring to The Juilliard School. By 18, he was already performing in iconic D.C. jazz venues, and soon after, he became a regular member of trumpeter Christian Scott’s band, gaining exposure on several of his albums. He also toured and performed with Christian McBride Big Band, Tom Misch, and Marquis Hill. During this time, Braxton was selected as a semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition. Braxton’s solo career took off with the release of his debut EP Sketch and the subsequent album Somewhere In Between, which earned widespread acclaim and millions of streams. He has performed on major stages around the world, from Coachella to international jazz festivals, and collaborated with GRAMMY-winning artists like Rihanna, Solange, and Jon Batiste, performing on his soundtrack for Pixar’s Oscar-winning film, Soul. Braxton’s versatility in both the studio and live performances made him both a sought-after performer and producer/songwriter, including contributions to Taylor Swift’s GRAMMY-winning song “Lavender Haze” and Giveon’s alt-R&B cut “Tryna Be.” In 2022, Braxton signed to Nettwerk and released Black Mona Lisa, an EP that reflects on themes of Black love, excellence, and social justice, particularly addressing the tragic death of Ma’Khia Bryant. His 2023 album Who Are You When No One is Watching? expanded on these ideas, blending emotional depth with social commentary on race, love, and fatherhood. The album garnered critical acclaim from outlets like Billboard, BET, NPR Music, FORBES, and The Washington Post, cementing Braxton as both a “jazz marvel” and a cultural influencer shaping modern music. His new EP, My Everything, was released in late 2024 and he has a new album on the way.

ABOUT CHLOE FLOWER

Chloe Flower is one of the most talked-about pianists in the world today, captivating new generations of listeners and reshaping the classical music landscape. A true multi-hyphenate, she fuses her love of couture with virtuosic performance, creating a signature style that the industry has never seen or heard and redefining what it means to be a classical artist in the modern era. By age twelve, Chloe was studying at the Manhattan School of Music, later continuing her education at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music.

