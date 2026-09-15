PowerA Brings the Magic of Harry Potter™ to Gaming Accessories Through New Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Officially licensed Harry Potter™ accessories for Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox™

are now available, kicking off a multi-year collaboration.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PowerA, a global leader in officially licensed gaming accessories, today announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to develop a collection of Harry Potter™-inspired gaming accessories for Nintendo Switch™ and XBOX™ platforms.

Available today, the debut collection includes a Nintendo Switch 2 Advantage Wireless Controller (MSRP $69.99) and Nintendo Switch 2 Protection Cases (MSRP $24.99), each inspired by one of the four Hogwarts™ houses, allowing fans to showcase their house pride.

The collection also features an XBOX Wired Controller (MSRP $34.99) showcasing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and other beloved characters in a playful Chibi-inspired art style, as well as the Xbox Advantage Wireless Controller (MSRP $99.99) inspired by the excitement and competitive spirit of Quidditch™, complete with gold-accented design details. The collection is available now on PowerA.com and at participating retailers.

Inspired by one of the world’s most beloved and enduring entertainment franchises, the collection allows fans to celebrate their connection to the wizarding world through officially licensed gaming accessories designed for everyday play. Featuring iconic artwork inspired by the Harry Potter film series, the collection brings the magic of Hogwarts to Nintendo Switch 2 and XBOX gaming setups.

“As a lifelong Harry Potter fan, this partnership is especially meaningful,” said Kiley Jacobson, Director of Licensing & Strategic Partnerships at PowerA. “Our goal is to design accessories that feel authentic to the wizarding world and resonate with those who hold it close to their hearts, while delivering the quality and performance expected from PowerA. We’re excited to build on this partnership and collaborate on even more magical products to come.”

The Harry Potter collection joins PowerA’s portfolio of officially licensed gaming accessories, which includes partnerships across some of the most recognizable names in gaming and entertainment.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world’s best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers some of the most reliable products, including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About the Harry Potter franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences – including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King’s Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s25)

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SOURCE PowerA