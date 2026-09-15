KitchenAid Brand Debuts its 2026 Design Series Stand Mixer: Luminaire, Developed to Illuminate the Countertop and Make the Everyday Extraordinary

Featuring a fluted, hardened glass bowl that captures and diffuses light from the Artisan® Plus integrated bowl light, Luminaire transforms everyday mixing into a striking visual experience.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, KitchenAid, the #1 mixing brand1 in the world and an icon of design and craftsmanship in the kitchen, introduces its 2026 Design Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: Luminaire. Designed to illuminate the everyday, the Design Series Luminaire Stand Mixer shines a spotlight on the moments that will become memories. This year, the Design Series aesthetic also comes to life beyond the iconic Stand Mixer with the KitchenAid® Commercial-Style Range, available in the calming Blue Peppercorn hue and marking the first major appliance in the KitchenAid® Design Series collection.

Luminaire builds on the KitchenAid® Design Series program, an ongoing design exploration that reimagines every element of the iconic Stand Mixer, from the color and finish to the bowl, hub cover and trim band, blurring the line between appliance and art. Following in the footsteps of a fan-favorite, Evergreen, Luminaire is the latest iteration of the Design Series lineup, highlighting the interplay of light and fluted glass to create a striking new visual expression for the collection.

Built on the innovative Artisan® Plus model launched earlier this year, Luminaire pairs trusted performance with an elevated design story rooted in color, texture and visual experience. At the heart of this mixer is a fluted, hardened glass bowl, designed to capture and diffuse light from the stand mixer’s integrated bowl light, casting a radiant pattern across the countertop and transforming everyday mixing into a striking visual moment. Every detail is an invitation to look closer, from the polished hub cover to the color-matched trim band with polished accents.

“At KitchenAid, we believe the most meaningful moments happen in the kitchen, where everyday rituals become lasting memories,” said Chadwick Ries, Global Head of Product, Brand and Insights, KitchenAid Small Appliances. “Luminaire was created to celebrate those moments. From the joyous feeling of family coming together over a holiday feast to a birthday cake bake off, it casts a spotlight on all the milestones that will become memories, no matter how large or small.”

Luminaire is the brand’s first product to introduce the Blue Peppercorn hue, a rich, quiet blue that embodies quiet boldness, paired with a textured crinkle finish that adds depth and enduring elegance to the kitchen, reinforcing the KitchenAid brand’s leadership in color innovation and design.

Key features of the KitchenAid® Design Series Luminaire include:

A fluted, hardened glass bowl combines sophisticated aesthetics with the trusted quality and durability KitchenAid is known for. Hardened glass offers reliable strength to help ensure the bowl withstands daily kitchen activities – like softening butter and tempering chocolate.

combines sophisticated aesthetics with the trusted quality and durability KitchenAid is known for. Hardened glass offers reliable strength to help ensure the bowl withstands daily kitchen activities – like softening butter and tempering chocolate. Integrated bowl light transforms the fluted glass bowl into a radiant centerpiece. The result is a stunning interplay of light, casting elegant patterns across home cooks’ workspaces to inspire their creations.

transforms the fluted glass bowl into a radiant centerpiece. The result is a stunning interplay of light, casting elegant patterns across home cooks’ workspaces to inspire their creations. Polished accents and sparkling details add modern sophistication to the calming Blue Peppercorn colorway along with its crinkle finish.

and sparkling details add modern sophistication to the calming Blue Peppercorn colorway along with its crinkle finish. Dishwasher-safe, stainless steel accessories are included with the Design Series Luminaire Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, including a Double Flex Edge Beater, Dough Hook, Wire Whip and Flat Beater.

KitchenAid is also running a sweepstakes to give consumers a chance to win one of five Design Series Luminaire Stand Mixers. From now through Tues., Sept. 29, home cooks can enter for the chance to win2 at https://www.kitchenaid.com/countertop-appliances/stand-mixers/design-series/luminaire.

As the first major appliance in the KitchenAid® Design Series collection, the KitchenAid® 36-Inch Luminaire Commercial-Style Range brings the collection’s signature focus on color and design into the heart of the kitchen. Available in the calming, new Blue Peppercorn hue, this exceptionally exclusive release is limited to just five of these hand-painted ranges and will be available for purchase on KitchenAid.com.

“We’re seeing a broader design trend toward greater cohesion across the home, with both small and major appliances playing a role in complementing the colors, materials and finishes throughout a space,” said Brittni Pertijs, Design Manager, Color, Material and Finish Design at Whirlpool Corporation. “Luminaire brings that idea to life through the Design Series Stand Mixer, pairing the calming Blue Peppercorn hue with transparency and reflective details to evoke feelings of connection, nostalgia and joy. Bringing that aesthetic to the limited-edition 36-Inch Commercial-Style Range extends the design story beyond the countertop and creates a more cohesive kitchen.”

Plus, KitchenAid is releasing a line of Design Series cookware for beautiful, intentional cooking. Rolling out at KitchenAid.com later this fall, the capsule collection features the signature details of Luminaire, including its Blue Peppercorn finish and bright stainless steel knobs. Collection items will include:

Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set (MSRP: $499.99)

Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad 5 Qt. Covered Ceramic Nonstick Saute with Helper Handle (MSRP: $169.99)

Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad Twin Pack: 10″ & 12.25″ Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans (MSRP: $199.99)

Seasoned NITRO Cast Iron 6 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven (MSRP: $199.99)

For more information or to purchase the Design Series Luminaire Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, visit KitchenAid.com and for more information or to purchase one of the limited Blue Peppercorn 36-Inch Luminaire Commercial-Style Ranges visit the KitchenAid Major Appliance website.

Design Series Luminaire Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: KSM50GSVXBP (MSRP 3 $699.99).

Limited Edition Blue Peppercorn 36-Inch Luminaire Commercial-Style Range: KFDS936SBP (MSRP4: $8,899)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the KitchenAid® Design Series?

The KitchenAid® Design Series reimagines the stand mixer as a design object – bringing together performance, storytelling and personal expression in highly collectible releases. Each model pairs the performance KitchenAid is known for with elevated color, finish and materials, transforming the mixer into a design-led piece meant to live on the countertop. Luminaire is the third KitchenAid Design Series Stand Mixer, following Blossom and the 2024 viral Stand Mixer, Evergreen. Outside of Design Series, the brand has also released other special edition mixers including, Misty Blue, Queen of Hearts and Light & Shadow.

What makes the Design Series Luminaire different from other KitchenAid® Stand Mixers?

The Design Series Luminaire introduces a distinctive combination of design and functionality, highlighted by its fluted, hardened glass bowl and an integrated bowl light, which work together to create a radiant, illuminated mixing experience. Paired with the Blue Peppercorn colorway, crinkle finish and polished accents, it is designed to live on the counter as a centerpiece — not be stored away.

How does the integrated bowl light on the Design Series Luminaire Tilt-Head Stand Mixer enhance the experience?

The integrated bowl light illuminates ingredients while mixing, improving visibility and precision. At the same time, it transforms the fluted glass bowl into a luminous focal point — casting light and subtle patterns across the countertop and elevating the overall experience of creating in the kitchen.

What is special about the fluted glass bowl?

The fluted, hardened glass bowl is designed to balance beauty and performance. Its fluted surface captures and diffuses light, creating a dynamic visual effect, while its durable construction supports everyday use – like softening butter or tempering chocolate. The bowl is also versatile and safe for freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven use (up to 475°F/240°C).

What is Luminaire’s color and finish, and what inspired them?

Luminaire features Blue Peppercorn, a rich, desaturated blue with a textured crinkle finish. The color was chosen for its ability to bring depth and quiet intensity to the kitchen, while complementing a range of modern spaces. Inspired by the final crack of peppercorn that completes a dish, it reflects the brand’s approach to thoughtful, design-led details – adding personality and polish without overwhelming the overall aesthetic.

Does the Design Series Luminaire deliver the same performance as other KitchenAid® Stand Mixers?

Yes. Built on the Artisan® Plus platform, the Design Series Luminaire delivers the trusted performance KitchenAid is known for, including 11 speeds with Precision Speed Control, enabling users to achieve consistent, high-quality results across a wide range of recipes.

What accessories are included with the Design Series Luminaire?

The Design Series Luminaire comes with durable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories, including a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip and double flex edge beater, designed to handle a variety of mixing tasks with ease.

Can I use Stand Mixer attachments with the Design Series Luminaire?

Yes. The Design Series Luminaire is compatible with all of KitchenAid brand’s hub-powered stand mixer attachments (sold separately), allowing users to expand the mixer’s capabilities to tasks like pasta making, food grinding and more.

How many Luminaire Commercial-Style Ranges are available for purchase?

There are only five available for purchase here.

Will there be more limited-edition products available for Major Appliances?

Yes, the 2026 Design Series Commercial-Style Range is Drop 002, the second carefully curated KitchenAid® Major Appliance product drop to enable self-expression. There will be more to come in the future!

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales – close to 90% of which were in the Americas – 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:

MSL

KitchenAid@mslgroup.com

1Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted November 2025 for value sales (in USD) in 2025 through all retail channels.

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 9/29/26 at 11:59pm ET. Open to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the 48 contiguous U.S. and Washington D.C. who are at least 18 years of age and the age of majority. For full eligibility restrictions, & complete details, see Official Rules. Sponsor: KitchenAid Global LLC. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

3 MSRP is the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

4 MSRP is the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchenaid-brand-debuts-its-2026-design-series-stand-mixer-luminaire-developed-to-illuminate-the-countertop-and-make-the-everyday-extraordinary-302878572.html

SOURCE KitchenAid