North American Chemical Firms Update IT for Age of Change

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Chemical Industry Services and Solutions report for North America finds that chemical companies in the region, which has become a net exporter of chemicals in recent years, are adopting digital technologies to develop new products for a growing range of industries. They are also using IT innovations to address issues including geopolitical disruptions, price fluctuations, supply chain problems and cybersecurity risks.

“Digitalization is helping the North American chemical industry expand while preparing for stricter regulations and ongoing uncertainty,” said Dale Hearn, ISG partner, Oil, Gas and Chemicals. “Together with service providers, companies are tapping into the power of data to improve operations and decision-making.”

Moving more quickly than many European chemical producers, North American firms are migrating functions to the cloud and investing in AI, automation, augmented reality, blockchain and other new tools to achieve a wide range of objectives, ISG says. They are using digital technologies to develop new, sustainable materials, reshape supply chains, optimize processes and plan product portfolios.

A key focus of modernization is AI, which can help companies accelerate R&D, predict and prevent supply chain disruptions and resolve environmental issues, the report says. Enterprises and service providers are also exploring generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experience, supply chains, R&D and sustainability, though most GenAI projects are still proofs of concept.

Enterprises also are focusing on supply chain management, powered by big data analytics, to standardize and streamline supply processes to better serve customers, ISG says. Amid ongoing changes and disruptions, they are also looking to diversify supplier networks to become more adaptable and resilient. Chemical companies pursuing these goals are seeking providers with comprehensive business strategies, consulting services and platforms.

Meeting new standards for decarbonization and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting are also rising concerns for chemical companies, ISG says. While some European companies are moving more quickly in this area, North American firms are taking steps toward tracking and addressing carbon emissions from their own operations and those of their suppliers.

“Chemical companies’ legacy systems are not built to track the metrics needed for ESG reporting,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers can help clients update their capabilities to meet emerging regulations.”

The report also explores other technology-related trends in the North American chemical industry, including growing talent shortages and the ongoing convergence of IT, operational technology (OT) and engineering technology (ET).

For more insights into chemical industry challenges in North America, including the limitations of legacy systems and the increasing complexity of logistics, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Chemical Industry Services and Solutions report for North America evaluates the capabilities of 23 providers across three quadrants: Digital IT/OT Services, Supply Chain and Logistics, and Sustainability and Innovation.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, PwC, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names EY as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Genpact, Kyndryl and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Accenture is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among chemical industry service and solution providers. Accenture earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Chemical Industry Services and Solutions report for North America is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

