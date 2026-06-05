Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Power Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Coverage on Peacock, a Streaming First

Telemundo’s live Spanish-language coverage will stream in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Dolby AC-4, marking an expansion of immersive live sports experiences on Peacock

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) and NBCUniversal announced that Peacock will stream Telemundo’s live FIFA World Cup 2026™ Spanish-language coverage in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Dolby AC-4. This marks a streaming first that changes what it means to watch the world’s most popular sporting event. All 104 matches will be delivered with vivid detail and electrifying sound that make every moment feel like fans are right there on the pitch.

NBCUniversal and Dolby have spent a decade together pushing the boundaries of live sports. This latest collaboration went even deeper. Over a year of joint engineering, the two teams worked to fine-tune the way Peacock brings Dolby Vision to live sports, combining Dolby’s latest streaming tools with NBCUniversal’s expertise in native HDR production. From the moment the signal leaves the pitch, every frame is purposely designed to deliver an astonishing picture.

This also marks the first commercial deployment of Dolby AC-4 by a video streamer. Dolby AC-4 delivers crystal-clear sound with up to 50% greater efficiency than traditional codecs, enabling the ability to deliver Dolby Atmos at the highest possible fidelity.

“There is no bigger stage in sports, and now Peacock viewers will experience every moment the way it was meant to be seen and heard,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “From the energy of the crowd to the emotion on the field, every goal scored, Dolby helps bring fans closer to the experience.”

“As the leader in live sports streaming, Peacock is known for our unmatched reliability and quality,” said David Bohunek, Senior Vice President, Global Video Engineering. “Fútbol fans will love watching Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage on Peacock in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Dolby AC-4 – it’ll be a truly stunning viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

Together, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos transform sports from something you watch into something you feel. Dolby Vision reveals every detail of the action with lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and richer depth – from the tears of joy on a goalkeeper’s face to the grass stains on a striker’s kit. Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive, multi-dimensional sound experience that puts you in the stadium: the roar of 80,000 fans, the metallic clang of the ball striking the goal post, the eruption of “GOAL!” after a big play. Dolby AC-4 will also provide streamers with the option to further enhance viewing experiences through dialogue enhancement and audio personalization. Watching sports in Dolby is the closest thing to being there.

About Peacock:

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, sports and news, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series, such as the “Law & Order” and “Real Housewives” franchises; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America’s premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL, Premier League, the NBA, and the MLB; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows, including “The Office” and over 50 years of “Saturday Night Live.” Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal’s fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more about the FIFA 2026 World Cup streaming in Spanish on Peacock.

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Dolby

Cairon “Jamie” Armstrong

Cairon.Armstrong@dolby.com

Peacock

Sophie Sieck

Sophie.Sieck@nbcuni.com

Telemundo

Melissa Lopez

Melissa.Lopez1@nbcuni.com

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SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.