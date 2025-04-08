Popsycle Rebrands as TARA Media

Data-Driven, Tech-Enabled Marketing Agency Launches New Name and Brand Identity to Reflect Growth and Scope of Services

CHICAGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Popsycle, a full service, data-driven marketing agency providing creative services and media buying solutions to agencies, brands and nonprofits, today introduced a new name and brand identity: TARA Media.

Co-founded by CEO Jeff Kaplan as Popsycle in 2017, TARA Media has been a business unit of holding company TARA Group since 2022. The TARA Media identity now aligns with the holding company as well as other business units Statara and TargetSmart, for whom TARA Media also provides full-service agency services.

Over the past six months, TARA Media has grown 240% due to a growing client roster and increased use of its proprietary all-in-one media buying platform to execute digital campaigns for programmatic advertising.

“The new TARA Media brand identity strengthens the foundation on which we can help our clients navigate today’s complex advertising ecosystem for maximum reach and impact,” said Jeffrey Kaplan, CEO of TARA Media. “We launched TARA Media to deliver transformative data, ad tech and digital media to organizations of all sizes because smart marketing can grow businesses and change lives. Our team brings this passion to every client, every day.”

TARA Media is a full-service marketing agency that taps into a unique combination of technology, data and media expertise to design and execute outcome-based digital media campaigns. The agency’s broad range of advertising services includes strategy, identity resolution, creative design, campaign measurement and attribution, video and animation. In addition, TARA Media offers programmatic media buying on its owned and operated media platform for CTV, OTT, online video, display, audio and native media, as well as managed service for DOOH, direct mail, social media and email marketing.

