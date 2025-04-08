Deloitte Announces Collaboration with The Walt Disney Studios’ StudioLAB to Propel Innovation in the Media and Entertainment Industry

StudioLAB is Disney Studios’ advanced development team for dedicated storytelling via emerging technology

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Deloitte and The Walt Disney Studios’ StudioLAB announced a new collaboration that will allow the two organizations to push the boundaries of innovation in storytelling by delivering transformative technologies and processes across the full lifecycle of production.

This collaboration will help shape the moments that entertain and inspire by equipping the storytellers at Disney with the next generation of tools to bring their creative visions to life leveraging Deloitte’s emerging technology capabilities and deep sector knowledge of its Media & Entertainment Practice.

The teams have already started working together on a concept for the future of production previsualization in Virtual Reality. This new tool aims to put previsualization directly into the hands of directors and other key creative leaders, empowering them to build scenes, and experiment with camera moves, actor blocking, and props. This is a more straightforward and intuitive approach that doesn’t require these individuals to learn complex modelling or animation tools. This tool also features the ability for creatives to communicate their vision collaboratively and interactively with their teams right away — true rapid prototyping of creative ideas, without relying on more time-consuming means of sharing such as words or sketches.

“The content creation industry is undergoing a technology-fueled transformation, with the rise of new creation tools changing how the media and entertainment ecosystem looks, feels and operates. It’s crucial to empower creatives with the most advanced tools available to shape the future of storytelling,” said China Widener, vice chair and technology, media and telecommunications industry leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Our collaboration with StudioLAB exemplifies our commitment to building the media production landscape of the future, and together we look forward to demonstrating that innovation has no limits.”

“Disney is synonymous with imagination and innovation and this collaboration is a fantastic example of our dedication to creating innovative tools for our creatives,” said Jamie Voris, executive vice president of Technology Enablement at StudioLAB. “We’re thrilled that our work with Deloitte is already yielding benefits and helping our creatives bring magic to the screen.”

StudioLAB is led by industry specialists with decades of experience in film production, creative experience design, and content pipelines. Along with design, development, and delivery of the technologies and processes upon which they are built, StudioLAB is ideating concepts and building tools to inspire and empower creatives to tell the next great Disney stories. Its mission is to drive innovation in support of the creative process.

To learn more about Disney StudioLAB, please visit: StudioLAB .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-announces-collaboration-with-the-walt-disney-studios-studiolab-to-propel-innovation-in-the-media-and-entertainment-industry-302422483.html

SOURCE Deloitte