Reallusion Announces Character Creator 5: The Next Evolution of Real-Time 3D Character Creation Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reallusion is set to redefine real-time 3D character creation with the upcoming launch of Character Creator 5 (CC5) in the Summer of 2025.

Packed with groundbreaking upgrades, CC5 introduces HD character bases with subdivision support, advanced shaders, and a next-gen facial animation system. Complete with an Auto Setup tool for effortless integration, it expands pipelines to include Maya and Marmoset Toolbag.

To celebrate this milestone, Reallusion has launched an exclusive prelaunch offer: From now until the CC5 official release (tentatively scheduled for July 2025), customers who spend $399 or more on a single order at the Reallusion Software or Content Store will receive CC5 for free upon release! Plus, the first 1,000 participants will earn an additional $50 in Bonus Points for future purchases.

Continuing the Legacy of Character Creator

Since its debut in 2015, Character Creator has been widely embraced across industries and has grown into one of the most powerful 3D character creation tools on the market. Now, with the launch of CC5, Reallusion continues its commitment to delivering higher-quality, more versatile character solutions, helping artists enhance their creative efficiency and elevate production standards.

“Our mission with CC5 is to empower artists with unparalleled character customization and the highest real-time visual fidelity,” said Charles Chen, CEO of Reallusion. “With this release, we are expanding into more mainstream 3D software and making Hollywood-level character creation accessible to a broader audience.”

Unparalleled Real-Time HD Characters

Compared to CC4, CC5 HD characters offer up to 16 times more mesh detail with two more subdivision levels, providing greater flexibility in showcasing a wide range of character types and making them ideal for close-up renders in film and television production.

For games and real-time applications that require lower mesh density, artists can easily pair down the subdivision levels to suit their needs. In turn, CC will automatically preserve visual quality even at lower polygon counts by baking textures for diffuse, normal, ambient occlusion, and cavity maps.

With the all-new HD Morph system, revamped legacy characters are brought to the fore again, while newly built characters support the morphing of highly detailed anatomical features, reaching fidelity suitable for 3D printing.

For ZBrush professionals, the new GoZ plugin enables one-to-one subdivision transfers for CC5 characters (from subdivision 0 to 2), significantly improving the non-destructive sculpt-to-animation workflow.

The upgraded eye structure, including high-resolution tear ducts, mesh-based eyelashes, and a refined shader system, delivers photorealistic results enhanced by subsurface scattering, translucency, and natural light reflections.

The skin shader is also upgraded with support for cavity maps, adding another level of realism, especially for pore and wrinkle details.

CC5 also introduces full displacement map support, a first for the series. Unlike traditional normal maps, displacement maps provide true depth and high-precision sculpted details, preserving incredible realism even during real-time editing. These advancements position CC5 as the ideal hub for a network of third-party applications like Blender and Maya, along with their respective render engines.

Next-Gen Facial Animation for True-to-Life Expressions

Facial expressions are at the core of effective acting, and CC5 takes facial animation to the next level with a revamped HD Expression Profile. With each expression now driving a greater number of facial morphs, CC5 enables artists to achieve more refined micro-expressions that capture the nuances of the character’s emotions.

With the new Constraint System, expressions are intelligently moderated to remain within anatomically plausible ranges, preventing distortion and preserving the underlying facial structure.

Additionally, CC5 introduces non-linear facial animation capabilities through advanced curve-based motions and mesh elasticity that play a big role in animating the sticking of lips, the furrow of brows, and expressive squints.

The entire CC5 facial morph and animation system will receive full support in iClone, along with facial mocap tools, through a series of free updates following CC5’s release.

Expanded Pipeline Support: Maya & Marmoset Auto Setup

In conjunction with the release of Character Creator 5, Reallusion introduces Auto Setup tools for Maya and Marmoset Toolbag to streamline workflows for film, animation, and game studios. With just a few clicks, artists can seamlessly import CC5 characters into these industry-standard platforms, bypassing the need for manual shader setup and complex material adjustments. Full facial rigs are also provided for Maya users wishing to edit and tweak animations in their familiar environment.

In addition, both Unreal Engine and Blender integrations will be upgraded alongside CC5 to fully support the new expression system and constraint technology, giving creators even greater flexibility across their preferred tools. This new feature ensures faster production turnaround and effortless integration with their preferred pipelines.

As part of Reallusion’s commitment to broader industry integration, additional pipeline features will be revealed over time.

CC5 Prelaunch Offer – Get CC5 for Free!

With CC5 set to launch this summer, now is the perfect time to lock in this limited-time prelaunch reward and prepare for the next generation of real-time 3D character creation. Even better, all existing CC4 plugins and content will remain fully compatible with CC5, ensuring a smooth upgrade for current users.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reallusion-announces-character-creator-5-the-next-evolution-of-real-time-3d-character-creation-software-302423069.html

SOURCE Reallusion, Inc