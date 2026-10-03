Powernexu Highlights CRPS3600T2 for High-Power Server Procurement

The 3,600 W CRPS option combines a compact 12 V design with specification review and sourcing support for compatible server platforms.

Powernexu Technology Co Limited is highlighting the Great Wall CRPS3600T2 in its server power supply offering for system integrators, distributors and technical purchasing teams. The company supports model selection and sourcing for AI, GPU and high-performance computing projects, with attention to the operating conditions that determine whether a candidate supply fits the intended server.

Great Wall lists the CRPS3600T2 at 3,600 W with a 12 V main output and a separate 12 V, 3 A standby output. The Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) module measures 185 × 73.5 × 40 mm and has a listed Titanium efficiency class. Its compact enclosure provides a high-power option for compatible CRPS bays without making physical size the sole basis for a purchasing decision.

Great Wall CRPS3600T2 3,600 W server power supply

The published input range is 90-264 VAC or 180-320 VDC. For a procurement team, the relevant question is how much output is available at the supply conditions of the actual installation. Powernexu recommends confirming the applicable input-dependent output limits and thermal requirements before approving a configuration, rather than treating the headline wattage as available at every voltage and temperature.

The model uses normal, front-to-rear airflow, designated FR, and has a listed operating temperature range of 0°C to 55°C. Installation review needs to account for the air reaching the module and the surrounding chassis restrictions. Electrical checks include the mating connector, standby supply and host control requirements; a mechanically similar module is not automatically an interchangeable replacement.

For server projects, Powernexu’s selection support starts with the complete system requirement. The power budget needs to cover the equipment that shares the supply, including processors, accelerators, memory, storage and cooling. Expected operating load and workload changes can then be considered alongside the platform’s distribution limits. This gives engineering and purchasing teams a common basis for comparing the proposed module with the installed equipment.

Redundancy adds a separate capacity check. In a 1+1 configuration, the permitted server load must remain within the capability of either module operating alone under the specified conditions. The power distribution board (PDB), connectors and downstream paths must also support that load. Two installed modules therefore do not make their combined nameplate rating available as fully redundant capacity.

1+1 redundancy: normal and single-PSU operation (conceptual illustration)

Powernexu works with customers on electrical, mechanical and management-interface compatibility before procurement. A useful starting point is the target server or backplane, the existing PSU model where relevant, and clear photographs of labels and connectors. Buyers can also provide their input supply, required outputs, planned redundancy mode and cooling arrangement. Those details help distinguish a suitable candidate from a part that merely looks similar.

The company’s services extend to quotation discussions, procurement coordination and deployment support. For projects that move from initial evaluation to repeat purchasing, Powernexu can coordinate requirements across multiple batches and assist with replacement planning. Product availability, documentation needs and delivery arrangements are addressed for the individual enquiry rather than assumed from a catalogue listing.

The CRPS3600T2 offering is intended for buyers assessing high-power 12 V server architectures, including accelerator-based computing and dense infrastructure projects. Final suitability depends on the complete platform. A higher-rated PSU does not by itself increase the approved rating of a backplane, connector or server, and system qualification remains necessary before deployment.

Product information is available on the CRPS3600T2 product page. Technical and procurement enquiries can be sent to sales@powernexu.com with the model name and target system details.

About Powernexu

Powernexu Technology Co Limited is a Hong Kong-based supplier of server and industrial power supplies. Its product focus includes CRPS modules, redundant power solutions and industrial power supplies for computing, storage, networking and automation. The company supports distributors, system integrators and technical buyers with product matching, sourcing and procurement coordination.

Media Contact

Powernexu Technology Co Limited

Steven Zhang | Product Manager

Email: sales@powernexu.com

Website: https://powernexu.com/

SOURCE: Powernexu Technology Co Limited

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