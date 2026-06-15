Polaris Renewable Energy Reminds Shareholders to Vote Ahead of Annual Meeting

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) (“Polaris” or the “Company”) today reminds shareholders to vote their common shares in advance of the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, which will be held virtually on June 18, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Toronto time.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote as soon as possible and prior to the proxy voting deadline of 9:00 a.m. Toronto time on June 16, 2026. Voting in advance helps ensure that shareholders’ shares are represented at the meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the report of the auditors thereon.

Shareholders will also be asked to vote on the following matters:

electing directors of the Company; and reappointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote online at:

https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1773

Password: polaris2026

Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder may attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to participate or vote at the meeting.

Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting online are encouraged to complete, date, sign and return their form of proxy to TSX Trust Company Proxy in accordance with the instructions provided in the meeting materials. Non-registered shareholders who hold shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary should complete and return the voting instruction form provided to them by their intermediary, or otherwise follow the voting instructions provided by their intermediary.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Company’s management information circular and related meeting materials before voting. Electronic copies of the circular, the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and management’s discussion and analysis for the same period are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://polarisrei.com.

The board of directors of Polaris has fixed the close of business on April 29, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Shareholders who have questions regarding the meeting materials or require paper copies may contact TSX Trust Company toll-free at 1-888-433-6443 or by email at tsxtfulfilment@tmx.com. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Corporate Secretary at +1 647-245-7199 or by email at info@polarisrei.com.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company’s portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647-245-7199

Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire