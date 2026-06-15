Petrolympic Announces Results From 2026 Winter Program on Rayon D’or and Vauquelin Gold and Base Metals Property in Val-d’Or, Quebec

Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX-V:PCQ)(OTC:PCQRF) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 winter exploration program in the Rayon d’Or and Vauquelin Property (the “Property”). The Property consists of 37 mining claims totaling of 5,261 acres (2,129 hectares) located 40 km east of the city of Val-d’Or, Québec, on the eastern extension of the world-famous Cadillac Break Corridor within the Val-d’Or Mining Camp (see Figure 1 below).

The Company carried out Magnetic and Induced Polarization Resistivity (Mag-IP) surveys along 9.50 km on a grid basis (Grid 3, see Figure 2 below) west side of Gueguen Lake. A dipole-dipole electrode array was used to locate the western extension of the mineralized structures hosting the Rayon d’Or deposit and other subparallel structures. The data collected during this survey indicate the presence of numerous NW-SE structures locally intersected by NE structures (see Figure 2 below).

This Grid 3 survey represents an extension of the grids that were previously covered in 2022 (Grid 1) and 2023 (Grid 2). These surveys were designed to identify favorable geological settings and geophysical anomalies that could highlight mineralized structures, lenses, or bodies which may represent prospective targets for follow-up work.

The 2026 geophysical campaign has allowed Petrolympic to extend mineralized structures detected during previous surveys up to the western limit of the Property. The structural context of the Vauquelin Property, comprising several mineralized deformation corridors, is favorable to the presence of gold, as evidenced by the gold mineralization previously defined by drilling on the Rayon d’Or gold zones. This structural context is similar to that of the Chimo mine owned by Cartier Resources and located less than 5 km south of Vauquelin. Like on the Vauquelin Property, mineralization at the Chimo mine includes numerous gold zones associated with structures present in three deformation corridors (Cartier Resources web site).

In the northern sector of the Property, a northwest-trending IP anomaly was detected on four lines during the survey and represents a mineralized structure extending over 800 m. A future drilling campaign will investigate the gold potential of this extensive structure.

In the Rayon d’Or area, a previous IP survey demonstrated that this gold bearing zone is associated with a resistivity anomaly. During the 2026 survey, a similar anomaly was detected towards west on lines 20W and 22W and corresponds to the western extension of the Rayon d’Or structures.

The Rayon d’Or gold zone is composed of several gold bearing structures oriented NW-SE and defined by drilling over a distance of 150 m. The most significant values obtained at shallow depth were: 12.74 g/t Au over 3.96 m (DDH 1), 3.83 g/t Au over 3.08 m (DDH 6W-C-5) and 3.37 g/t Au over 3.44 m (DDH V-89-75). The southeast continuity of that gold bearing structure was confirmed by hole VAU-23-10, which returned an intersection of 2.40 g/t Au over 8.1 m, including 6.25 g/t Au over 3.0 m.

The IP anomalies detected on the lines west of Rayon d’Or confirm the continuity of these structures for approximately 800 m up to the western boundary of the Property. The southeastward extension of these mineralized structures was demonstrated during previous IP surveys under and east of Lac Gueguen, with a distribution of numerous subparallel IP anomalies in these areas over distances exceeding 2.5 km. The additional extension of these structures over another 3 km should be confirmed in the eastern half of the Property during the upcoming planned IP surveys (Grids 4 and 5, see Figure 2), which will cover the southeastern extension of the deformation corridor up to the eastern boundary of the Property.

Moreover, several IP anomalies were also detected south of Rayon d’Or, confirming the westward continuity of the mineralized structures identified in these areas during previous surveys. One of these anomalies was previously tested with diamond drill hole VAU-23-3 which returned an intersection of 0.52 g/t Au over 3.0 m, including 5.48 g/t Au over 1.0 m and another located more to the south returned in hole VAU-23-16 an intersection of 0.41 g/t Au over 5.0 m.

Most drill holes that have previously investigated IP anomalies have returned gold values ​​over significant widths. Therefore, all IP anomalies detected during this and previous surveys represent targets of interest and may coincide with significant gold zones. A drilling program is in preparation and will be oriented on selected priority targets provided by IP Resistivity surveys (Grids 1 to 3) as well as on the lateral and depth extensions of the known Rayon d’Or gold mineralized structures.

About Petrolympic Ltd.

Petrolympic is a Junior Canadian gold and lithium mining company with strategic assets located in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada. These provinces have consistently ranked among the world’s best mining jurisdictions and the Val d’Or mining camp, where the Rayon d’Or-Vauquelin Property is located, is a thriving and highly competitive environment with world-class gold discoveries. The Property is surrounded by major players such as Agnico Eagle, Eldorado Gold and Fresnillo.

Belcourt Property in the Quebec Abitibi region, which hosts several promising leads highlighted by historical reconnaissance-scale drilling and by Petrolympic’s own drilling results, including 6.96 g/t Au over 2.17 m, 30.00 g/t Au over 0.44 m, 1.49 g/t Au over 5.4 m, etc. The Belcourt Property is adjacent to other players such as Eldorado, and Val-d’Or Mining Corporation is currently completed a 8,000 m drilling campaign in its adjacent Perestroika prospect in 2026 to test a massive gold corridor (see VZZ press release dated May 5, 2026, available on Sedar).

Ontario, the Evangeline Property is adjacent to the historical McMillan gold mine, which produced 60,138 tons Au. Within the Evangeline Property itself, historical drilling revealed golds values in the range of 14.74 g/t Au over 0.91 m and 3.77 g/t Au over 1.52 m, and grab samples up to 123.75 g/t Au. Petrolympic has recently undertaken an IP survey over part of the Property, which delineated several chargeable zones that are likely responding to areas containing sulphides or disseminated sulphides.

Qualified Person

André Tremblay, P.Geo. (OGQ # 442), M.Sc., is the “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. Mr. Tremblay is independent from the company.

For further information please contact:

Mendel Ekstein – President & CEO

82 Richmond St East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

Tel. 845-656-0184 Fax 845-231-6665

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed acquisition, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: economic and global market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Figure 1 – Location of Petrolympic’s Rayon d’Or-Vauquelin Property in the Cadillac Break Corridor within the Val-d’Or Mining Camp.

Figure 2 – Location of Mag-IP Grid 3 in Petrolympic’s Rayon d’Or-Vauquelin Property.

SOURCE: Petrolympic Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire