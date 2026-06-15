Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor Anchors ‘Most Livable’ Market in the U.S. as Washington, D.C. Metro Takes Top Spot

National rental report finds healthcare access and mixed-use convenience to be fueling demand for the capital region’s ‘live, work, play, health’ model

Washington, D.C. was recently named the most livable metro area for renters in 2026 by RentCafe, ranking first out of 149 analyzed markets, with determining factors citing quality of life, healthcare access, and community infrastructure. According to the report, 97 percent of residents under 65 are insured, while the region continues to attract residents despite a cost of living that sits 29 percent above the national average.

For healthcare real estate professionals, those numbers point to a much larger trend: strong long-term demand for accessible outpatient care environments located near where people live, work, and spend their time.

Located within one of the East Coast’s largest mixed-use waterfront destinations, Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor is a 190,000-square-foot Class-A outpatient medical campus designed for convenience, accessibility, and integration within an amenity-rich community.

“Healthcare access was one of the defining factors behind the report, and that directly translates into demand for high-quality outpatient medical space throughout the region,” said Peter G. Papantoniou, Principal at Gittleson Zuppas Papantoniou Medical Realty, the leasing broker for Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor. “Providers want to be embedded in environments where patients can access healthcare conveniently. That’s exactly why destinations like National Harbor are gaining momentum, because they bring together residential density, walkability, retail, hospitality, and healthcare in one connected ecosystem.”

The continued evolution of healthcare delivery is also reshaping how providers evaluate future locations. Environments that offer built-in population density, visibility, and lifestyle amenities that improve both patient convenience and employee recruitment are seeing increased interest.

Located just eight miles from downtown Washington, D.C., the campus is anchored by the University of Maryland Medical System and Adventist HealthCare and sits alongside residential housing, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, and retail amenities throughout National Harbor.

“With current economic constraints, providers are increasingly prioritizing locations that offer strong demographics, accessibility, and convenience for both patients and employees,” said Malika Peltier, Managing Director at Rethink Healthcare Real Estate, the owner of the property. “National Harbor offers a rare combination of healthcare infrastructure, accessibility, and lifestyle integration that positions it well for long-term growth alongside a large and insured patient audience.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Papantoniou at peter@gzrealty.net or Winston Williams at winston@gzrealty.net.

About Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor:

Located on the iconic waterfront of Maryland, Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor is a class-A 190,000-square-foot outpatient medical campus situated in a premier mixed-use location just eight miles from downtown Washington, D.C. It includes the University of Maryland Medical System and Adventist HealthCare, offering healthcare providers a premier location to expand their practices and the highest quality patient experience within one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s most dynamic mixed-use communities.

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kelly Reynolds, kreynolds@hoytorg.com, 310.343.3197

Andrew King, aking@hoytorg.com, 914.513.6895

SOURCE: Rethink Healthcare Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire