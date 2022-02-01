Pliant Technologies Showcases MicroCom 863XR Specifically For European Customers at ISE 2024

BARCELONA, JANUARY 9, 2024 — Pliant Technologies will showcase the latest addition to its MicroCom family of products, the new MicroCom 863XR wireless beltpack at ISE 2024 (Booth 5F900). This product is designed for use in Europe as it operates in the 863-865 MHz ISM band, which allows for unlicensed use in most European countries. The 863XR features excellent range, two intercom channels and the capability to support up to six full-duplex users with unlimited listeners, without the need for a basestation. In addition, Pliant will also have its new CrewCom IP-rated Radio Transceivers (RTs) on display at the show.

“We are excited to present MicroCom 863XR to attendees of ISE 2024,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies “This new addition allows Pliant to provide a cost-effective high-quality intercom solution aimed at the European market.”

MicroCom 863XR provides full-duplex, multi-user intercom solutions for applications where high-quality audio, extended range, ease of use, and affordability are essential. Built with rugged IP67 construction, a long 12-hour battery that is field replaceable, along with a range of MicroCom accessories, the MicroCom 863XR is perfect for jobs that require continuous use.

The system also features an easy-to-read OLED display, an optional drop-in charger, a 4-wire I/O interface and is IP67-rated. The system’s rugged, lightweight beltpacks have been built to endure the wear and tear of everyday use as well as the extremes encountered in outdoor environments.

MicroCom 863XR is designed with advanced RF technology and specifically for AV, broadcast and production use, making MicroCom 863XR an ideal solution for an array of professional applications. It offers exceptional sound quality and range providing more features and performance to users with more modest budgets. This includes theater, concert, corporate events and just about anywhere groups need to communicate together.

Additionally, at ISE 2024, Pliant will also highlight its new CrewCom IP-rated Radio Transceivers (RTs). The new RTs are the latest addition to the flagship CrewCom wireless intercom line. They are available in both 2.4GHz and 900MHz versions (where legal) and are ideal for any installation or live event where outdoor placement of transceivers for wireless coverage is required.

Available in four models, 2.4GHz for CE countries and 2.4GHz for all other areas and 900MHz for North America and 900MHz for Oceania, the new line of highly weather resistant IP-rated RTs provides wireless intercom coverage where needed, without any concern regarding weather related issues.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.