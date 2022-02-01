Visual Productions to Unveil Purple Cloud Remote Management Software at the 2024 NAMM Show

Free Beta Version of the Solution Currently Available for CueCore3 and Kiosc Touch Products

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 9, 2024 ― Visual Productions will present the new Purple Cloud Remote Management Software for its smart lighting control systems at the 2024 NAMM Show (ACT Entertainment Booth 11513). Currently available as a free public beta for CueCore3 and Kiosc Touch users on any platform with a web browser, Purple Cloud offers a comprehensive, user-friendly solution for managing lighting systems. Its cloud-based approach makes it possible for integrators to easily access and manage a system from anywhere in the world, providing unprecedented control and visibility over operations. ACT Entertainment is the official U.S. distributor of Visual Productions solutions.

“With Purple Cloud, Visual Productions’ lighting control systems now provide even more resources to the designers and engineers who love them,” says Ryan Hindinger, Market Manager: Concert Touring & Live Experiences at ACT Entertainment. “The cloud platform provides detailed, real-time information about device uptime, playback status, GPI levels, stored settings and incoming/outgoing network messages. Integrators can easily monitor Visual Productions systems from anywhere in the world to ensure swift service to clients for troubleshooting or last-minute cue changes — a powerful feature that provides value to clients and reduces travel time and maintenance costs for everyone.”

Purple Cloud is currently available for select Visual Productions devices — CueCore3 and Kiosc Touch — and offers the same operating environment and capabilities as the local network system. With its cloud-based approach, Purple Cloud also makes it possible to back-up show files to an online database that is accessible to all team members within an organization.

The Visual Productions CueCore3 is a DMX lighting controller for fixed installations that boasts 2,048 channels. A completely solid-state device, CueCore3 is a secure, low-maintenance standalone control solution. The onboard flash-drive memory allows for storing DMX shows, while programming is done via a dynamic web interface, and the content creation can be done via any third-party lighting controller. CueCore3 is a multi-protocol solution that allows users to fully automate and trigger playbacks via protocols such as DMX, sACN, Art-net, KiNET and UDP/TCP//OSC, GPI, MIDI or an internal scheduler. Featuring SMPTE timecode and a real-time clock with battery, CueCore3 can be powered over Ethernet or with 9-24V DC 500mA. Additionally, CueCore3 can be set on a desktop, on a DIN rail or as a 19-inch rack-mounted device using an optional adapter.

Visual Productions’ Kiosc is an application for creating custom touchscreen user interfaces for the brand’s range of lighting controllers. It is designed without editing capabilities, making it a fool-proof interface that can be presented to non-technical operators. It is available to control Visual Productions’ solid-state lighting controllers, including CueCore3, CueCore2, QuadCore, LPU-2 and B-Station2, and enables users to select scenes, presets and intensity levels. It can also be used to control third-party UDP, OSC and TCP AV equipment. Kiosc is available as a seven-inch, wall-mounted hardware device that is powered by PoE and requires only an RJ-45 connection.