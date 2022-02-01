Prism Sound Showcases High-Quality Audio Conversion at NAMM 2024

UK manufacturer Prism Sound will be attending NAMM 2024 with a host of high-quality audio conversion products to suit the demands of professional users in music, broadcast, film and live sound.

On booth 16016 at NAMM, which takes place in Anaheim, California from January 25th to 28th 2024, Prism Sound will be showing its recently launched Dream ADA-128 modular audio conversion system, along with its award-winning range of interfaces such as the Titan, Atlas and Lyra. In addition, it will highlight the recent – and significant – price reductions across these products, which means that there has never been a better time to invest in Prism Sound technology.

“These savings are substantial, and we have only been able to make them by looking carefully at our own costs to see where we could streamline our operation and improve efficiency,” says Prism Sound’s Sales Director Mark Evans. “What we haven’t done, however, is reduce the quality of our products – Prism Sound audio converters and interfaces are, and always will be, the best money can buy. Quality is our hallmark, and we certainly won’t compromise on that!”

The star of Prism Sound’s NAMM display is undoubtedly its flagship Dream ADA-128, which is named for its remarkable ability to provide up to 128 channels of premium Prism Sound 32-bit A/D and D/A conversion in a single 2U rack. Dream ADA-128 brings exceptional levels of flexibility, functionality, and cost effectiveness to the professional audio market without any compromise in sound quality.

Designed as both a conversion system and a high-performance, networkable audio distribution and processing system, the ADA-128 is built around a 2RU mainframe that can be fitted with up to 16 analogue and digital IO modules (each of which nominally provides eight input or output ports, or both). There are also four Host cards offering various connection options such as Dante, DigiLink and AES. Users can mix and match these, and even route audio between them for maximum flexibility, and because the ADA 128 houses four internal, independent clocks, these systems can all run at different sample rates at the same time.

Dream ADA-128 is aimed at audio professionals across many different disciplines, including music recording, post-production, broadcast, installation, Dolby Atmos and archiving. At NAMM, Prism Sound will show the system in conjunction with Ginger Audio’s GroundControl Sphere, for which it is now optimised. This professional multichannel audio routing and control room software accepts up to 128 different inputs and outputs from mono to 9.1.6 and is the perfect solution for any surround or immersive audio set up such as Dolby Atmos. It can also be used to tackle speaker tuning and room correction using Sphere’s independent level adjustment and delay line – and thanks to its compatibility with AVID EUCON it can be used with any Digital Audio Workstation and AVID control surface.

Prism Sound’s NAMM line-up is completed by the Titan and Atlas multitrack interfaces that offer flexible expansion and unsurpassed sonic clarity. Titan is ideal for music and sound recording, multi-tracking, overdubbing, stem-based mastering, analogue summing and critical listening applications. Atlas also fulfils all these functions but has the advantage of more preamps, making it suitable for a wider range of recording scenarios. Finally, the company will show the Lyra 1 & 2 interfaces, which pack Prism Sound’s uncompromising AD/DA conversion into a compact chassis, making these units ideally suited to studio and live sound recording.

Please come and see Prism Sound at NAMM 2024 – booth 16016. Alternatively please visit the company’s website for more information: www.prismsound.com

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture professional digital audio equipment for the international broadcast, film and music production sectors. The company’s products are renowned for their exceptional audio quality and are the converters and interfaces of choice for many of the world’s top artists, producers, composers, mixing and mastering engineers. They are also the mainstay of many internationally acclaimed audio facilities including Metropolis Studios, Sony, ESPN, the Library of Congress and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also produces SADiE audio production workstation software, which is used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical and live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com