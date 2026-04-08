Pliant Technologies Showcases Expanded Accessories at NAB 2026

New Charging, Connectivity, and Mounting Solutions Now Available

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2026 — Pliant Technologies will highlight a range of new accessories at the 2026 NAB Show (Booth C5535), reinforcing its commitment to delivering flexible, scalable wireless intercom solutions for broadcast, live events, and AV professionals. While continuing to support its established product families, the brand is introducing several new accessories designed to enhance workflow flexibility, improve connectivity, and expand charging capabilities across its SmartBoom headsets, MicroCom XR, and CrewCom systems.

Among the new offerings is a SmartBoom USB connectivity option, available both as new headset models (SmartBoom PRO and LITE) and as a standalone cable compatible with SmartBoom headsets featuring dynamic microphones. This addition enables direct USB-C connection to phones, tablets, and desktop computers, expanding SmartBoom usability across Unified Communications (UC) and AV production environments.

For MicroCom XR users, Pliant will debut a 10-Bay Battery-Only Charger, capable of charging up to ten MicroCom XR All-In-One headset batteries simultaneously, ideal for larger teams requiring streamlined battery management. Also new is a MicroCom XR Multi-device Interface Cable, designed to connect the system to USB or Lightning-based devices, allowing users to bridge UC platforms or bring external mobile conversations directly into their intercom workflow.

CrewCom users will see a new Three-RT Bracket that enables mounting of up to three Radio Transceivers together. The bracket supports one-, two-, or three-RT configurations, offering increased deployment flexibility for applications requiring higher user density in a single location.

In addition to new accessory introductions, several previously announced CrewCom products will be on display at NAB, including the brand’s CrewCom 6-Bay Charger, Digital Audio Network Interface, IP-Rated Radio Transceivers and C12 Compact Radio Pack for CrewCom, and its CrewCom CB2 systems. The innovative CrewWare 2.0 software update will also be available to test drive at the Pliant Technologies booth. These products will provide customers with expanded networked audio integration, improved environmental durability, and enhanced system management capabilities.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.