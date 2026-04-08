Reallusion Announces 2026 Vision: Redefining 3D Production through the Power of Hybrid AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the AI revolution redefines the creative landscape, Reallusion is proud to unveil its latest technology roadmap, positioning the company at the forefront of the next era of hybrid media creation.

By embedding powerful AI into generative stages while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of traditional 3D workflows—through cinematic RTX Rendering, upgraded image-to-3D in Headshot 3, precision AccuFace 2 capture, CC Mesh Wrapping Tools, Image to Cloth, and realistic Joint Corrective Morphs —Reallusion is empowering artists to bridge the gap between imagination and photorealistic reality.

Evolution of the Professional 3D Workflow

RTX Render: Achieve Cinematic Path-Traced Realism

Elevating render quality has long been a shared desire among our users. Reallusion is proud to fulfill this highly anticipated milestone by introducing RTX rendering as a free update. Developed in close collaboration with NVIDIA, this integration leverages advanced RTX technology to deliver the cinematic quality of path-traced rendering at near real-time speeds.

Harnessing the power of RTX GPU and DLSS technology, artists can showcase their work at its absolute best with exceptional clarity and performance. Highly optimized for Reallusion’s digital human shaders, RTX rendering offers precise control over hair, skin, and subsurface scattering, bringing characters to life with unprecedented realism.

Beyond digital humans, RTX unlocks new possibilities across commercial visualization and industrial design, enabling richer, more immersive visual experiences. With dynamic time-of-day transitions, adjustable cloud density, and natural atmospheric motion, achieving perfect lighting has never been easier.

Headshot 3: Next Level of Lifelike Digital Double Generation

Headshot 3 represents a massive leap in digital identity. Reallusion has developed and trained a proprietary AI model specifically for accurate image-to-3D head reconstruction. Trained on a vast dataset of facial scans, this model better interprets facial landmarks, depth cues, and subtle anatomical features from 2D images. As a result, it produces a more precise head mesh with improved topology, enhanced identity preservation, and more accurate proportions.

In addition, Headshot 3 has included a range of powerful new features designed to achieve significantly higher likeness and precision. This includes 4K AI image generation from text prompts, spline-based head-shape refinement with fully controllable Bézier adjustments for portrait and profile, and built-in lens correction.

Users can also take advantage of texture channel enhancement and intuitive mask brush tools to effortlessly remove shadows and blemishes. For even greater accuracy, new body matching capabilities support full-body image measurements, ensuring accurate proportions for a more faithful digital double.

To celebrate this release, Reallusion is currently offering an exclusive prelaunch offer, allowing users to secure Headshot 3 for free by purchasing Headshot 2 before its official release.

AccuFACE 2: Highly Accurate, Lips and Facial Tracking

With the introduction of the new HD facial profile in Character Creator 5, Reallusion has correspondingly upgraded its motion capture capabilities with AccuFace 2. Adopting a newly trained tracking system optimized specifically for CC5 characters, this major update delivers exceptional accuracy and responsiveness.

The system captures even the most subtle high-frequency lip-sync details for natural expressions and speech. With support for both live webcam input and video-based tracking, AccuFace 2 offers flexible capture workflows without compromising quality.

When combined with video motion capture, you can produce high-quality facial and full-body animation seamlessly within the Reallusion toolset.

Mesh Wrapping: Open The Gateway to the Character Creator Ecosystem

As AI-generated 3D models become increasingly prevalent in the industry, integrating these static assets into professional animation pipelines has become a vital need. To address this, Reallusion is introducing CC Wrap.

This powerful tool allows you to effortlessly wrap any models—alongside traditional 3D models and cloth meshes—into standard Character Creator (CC) topology.

By conforming to CC topology, this technology acts as a gateway to the entire CC & iClone ecosystem. You can seamlessly access Reallusion’s extensive asset libraries and instantly transform static meshes into fully functional characters, completely ready for highly detailed facial expressions and body animations.

In addition, detailed 3D outfits can be created from image references, featuring automatic skin weighting that significantly streamlines the entire character creation workflow.

Joint Corrective Morphs (JCM): Ensure Anatomical Accuracy with Realistic Muscle Deformation

In our continuous pursuit of more realistic animation quality, Reallusion is proud to introduce Joint Corrective Morphs (JCM) as a free update. This new feature delivers enhanced accuracy for body shapes across a wide range of poses.

Built on a joint-based deformation system, this technology goes beyond basic shape correction for extreme poses. It produces more natural and realistic muscle deformation, ensuring characters maintain anatomical integrity during complex animations.

Empowering Creativity with Generative AI

AI Studio: 3D Previs to AI Render – Effective Hybrid Production

AI Studio is a true game changer for iClone and CC users, instantly transforming 3D previs projects into photorealistic images and videos. It also supports stylized rendering, allowing you to tailor visuals to your unique creative vision.

The built-in AI Actor Creator ensures character consistency across every shot while delivering natural, lifelike dialogue and performances.

These AI-powered tools also enable precise character interactions and camera control, guided by iClone motion data and reference footage. Powered by Reallusion AI Cloud services, the entire pipeline is streamlined for maximum efficiency without the need for additional hardware.

Unlocking True Creative Freedom

iClone 9: Rig anything. Animate everything.

Take a first look at how we’re unlocking true creative freedom in 3D character production. No longer limited to human characters, you can add skeletal structures to any model.

You can retarget motion between characters with matching hierarchies to ensure consistent animation transfer. Use custom Control Rigs for precise animation control, apply squash and stretch for expressive deformation, and add spring dynamics and secondary motion with ease.

By enabling collision-aware simulations, artists achieve greater flexibility and control in every stage of animation.

Stay Ahead of the Curve: Choose Your Access

Reallusion is dedicated to keeping our users at the vanguard of the CG-AI transformation, providing the cutting-edge tools needed to ensure peak production efficiency.

To maintain that competitive edge, you now have flexible ways to integrate these upcoming innovations into your pipeline. By joining our Subscription plans, users will automatically receive updates to the latest versions and all these great upcoming features at no additional cost. Alternatively, users can choose to acquire Permanent Licenses upon their official release dates.

Media Contact

Atilas Wang, Reallusion Inc., +886289121028, atilaswang@reallusion.com, https://www.reallusion.com/

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SOURCE Reallusion