QuickLink Launches StudioPro™ Town Hall at 2026 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2026 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, launches its new AI-powered add-on for its StudioPro™ production platform, StudioPro™ Town Hall, at the 2026 NAB Show (Booth N2761). The latest solution provides professional-grade broadcast quality to organizations looking to deliver high-scale productions with limited access to a full, expert crew.

With an increasing need for meetings and events to be professionally produced, audiences are demanding clear visuals, clean audio and a polished on-screen experience. However, many city halls, education institutions and corporate teams do not have the resources for a specialist team every time they go live. StudioPro Town Hall is designed to bridge that gap, helping organizations deliver broadcast-quality coverage through an easy-to-use interface that teams can run confidently with minimal staffing.

StudioPro Town Hall is available as an add-on for QuickLink’s award-winning video production platform, StudioPro™. The solution is purpose-built for organizations such as city halls and public chambers where reliable, broadcast-quality meeting coverage is a necessity, but access to an experienced, professional production team is not easily accessible. Featuring QL.AI technology, StudioPro Town Hall uses cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology to automate switching, active speaker workflows and meeting graphics, while also keeping operators in full control.

StudioPro Town Hall supports fully automated or manual meeting production, enabling operators to work confidently with broadcast-level precision. The solution also seamlessly incorporates meeting-ready graphics, including polished lower thirds and meeting branding, powered by NewBlue Captivate™.

To support modern public engagement and publishing requirements, StudioPro Town Hall supports both streaming and recorded workflows. Meeting sessions can be streamed live to a council’s own website, YouTube, Facebook, and other destinations using RTMP or SRT, while simultaneously recording for fast publishing and secure archiving.

“Audiences expect meetings and events to look and feel like real broadcasts, not webcam recordings,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “Whether it’s a council chamber, a corporate town hall or an education setting, organizations need consistent, professional coverage they can deliver with limited staff. StudioPro Town Hall provides a simple web-based interface and QL.AI-powered automation for active speaker workflows and meeting graphics, built to help teams produce polished output and transform public engagement.”

StudioPro Town Hall is backed by the full StudioPro production engine and RRC™ (Rugged Reliable Chassis) technology, delivering dependable, always-on operation in mission-critical public meeting environments.

QuickLink will demonstrate StudioPro Town Hall at NAB 2026 at booth N2761, including web-based control workflows, QL.AI-powered active speaker operation and meeting graphics.

For more information about QuickLink StudioPro™ Town Hall or other award-winning video production and remote guest solutions, please visit the QuickLink website. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.