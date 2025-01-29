Pliant® Technologies Names Leading Technologies as New Italian Distributor

MONZA, italy, JANUARY 29, 2025 — Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, announces an important, new distribution agreement with Leading Technologies, a premier supplier of professional audio, video, lighting, and software solutions to the Italian market.

With this agreement, Leading Technologies further expands its offerings by adding professional wireless intercom solutions from Pliant Technologies. “We are thrilled to have started this collaboration,” says Marco Porro, Vice President and General Manager of Leading Technologies. “Pliant’s range of wireless intercom products is synonymous with quality and efficiency, and we are confident that our customers will find a fundamental added value in these solutions for their communication needs.”

Leaning on the solid foundations that have guaranteed success and constant evolution, professionalism, and innovative spirit since 1978, Leading Technologies aims to best respond to the technological needs of every type of customer. The company is not only an exclusive distributor of the most prestigious brands for Italy, but also a consultant, designer, and system integrator for various markets – from music and broadcast, to entertainment, events, and beyond. With this new partnership, Leading Technologies confirms its commitment to offering cutting-edge technologies, as well as expanding the opportunities for professionals in these sectors.

“Pliant Technologies is very pleased to welcome Leading Technologies to our distribution network,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales at Pliant Technologies. “We look forward to providing our renowned intercom solutions with our new partner Leading Technologies, with their vast experience with the Italian market.”

Leading Technologies has already begun deploying Pliant solutions in the region and has held a two-day event at headquarters to present these solutions to its clients. Included amongst Leading Technologies’ latest offerings to the Italian market are Pliant’s CrewCom and MicroCom wireless intercom solutions as well as its range of professional headsets.