Finis Terrae University Chooses Red Hat OpenShift to Modernize Infrastructure and Lay Groundwork for Virtualization Innovation

By rapidly migrating virtualized workloads with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Finis Terrae University establishes dynamic foundation for IT modernization and integration of open source capabilities.

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Finis Terrae University, a Chilean educational institution, chose Red Hat to support the migration of its operations from physical servers to virtual machines (VMs) to accelerate IT modernization while preserving existing infrastructure. By implementing Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization as part of Red Hat OpenShift, Finis Terrae University was able to quickly streamline technology operations and optimize resource management through a swift migration process, all while avoiding disruption to important university activities and initiatives.





Finis Terrae University, a private, non-profit higher education institution in Providencia – Santiago de Chile, Chile, faced a sudden challenge in 2024, when licensing costs from their existing virtualization vendor’s pricing model skyrocketed. This created an urgent need to quickly find a new provider that could migrate their virtual machines in a cost-effective manner, as the university had recently invested in new infrastructure that needed to be preserved. This shift, however, became a turning point for Finis Terrae University’s IT strategy and long-term innovation.

Rather than compromise service quality or infrastructure integrity, the university’s IT team chose to pivot strategically, migrating their virtualization layer to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization enabled Finis Terrae University’s IT team to preserve and extend the value of their hardware, integrating it into a future-ready platform capable of running both virtual machines and containers side by side. With the support of Red Hat Consulting, Finis Terrae University completed a full virtual machine migration in weeks without any disruption to educational services, research activities, or end-user applications. University courses, labs, and university systems remained fully operational during the transition.

The migration to Red Hat OpenShift immediately yielded enhanced performance for Finis Terrae University, citing noticeably shorter response times, faster and more efficient storage access and decreased CPU usage. Moving to Red Hat OpenShift not only solved a short-term problem, but also created new opportunities for adopting container-based workloads and AI-driven projects.

Today, the university is preparing to launch research simulations, virtual reality environments, and data-driven applications that will all be orchestrated on OpenShift. The university envisions deeper integration of Red Hat’s technology within its leading virtual reality engineering and video game development programs.

Supporting Quotes

Mike Barrett, vice president, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat

“Organizations often face a dilemma: modernizing vital legacy technologies like virtual machines to leverage cloud-native innovation without disrupting operations or undertaking a complete overhaul. Finis Terrae University’s success demonstrates how Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides a clear path to a modern hybrid cloud platform, preserving existing investments without interrupting academic progress.”

Patricio Lancellotti, IT Operations manager, Finis Terrae University

“This was more than a technology shift— it was a change in mindset. We turned a financial obstacle into a platform for innovation. We now have a platform that supports not only today’s academic demands, but tomorrow’s innovation”

