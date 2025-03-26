Pliant® Technologies’ Latest Wireless Intercom Solutions Now Shipping

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 26, 2025 — Pliant Technologies announces the immediate availability of its latest wireless intercom solutions, which are now available for shipping. This includes the brand’s new PHS-IEHU miniature in-ear style headset, the updated SmartBoom LITE Headset, along with the PAC-RTM-SMU Universal Single RT Mounting Bracket and PBT-VMNT Radio Transceiver Battery Adapter, for its CrewCom Radio Transceivers (RTs). Additionally, now available for download is the new CrewCom CB2 Version 1.2, which adds dual listen capabilities as well as several other feature enhancements to the system. Each of these solutions will be shown at NAB 2025 (Booth N2769) alongside Pliant’s full range of intercom solutions.

In addition, Pliant will also be showing its CrewWare 2.0 software update, which will be available later this year. The new update was created specifically for CrewCom system configuration, device control and live monitoring.

“We look forward to sharing all of our new solutions with NAB 2025 attendees and are excited to officially release several new products,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “Each of these solutions was designed with the user in mind, featuring enhanced comfort, mobility, flexibility and convenience.”

The PHS-IEHU in-ear headset utilizes silicone ear concha locks and earbuds for either left ear or right ear orientation. The new headset also allows for the use of custom ear molds designed specifically for the individual user’s ear from custom ear mold manufacturers Coda Room Audio and Sensaphonics. With mobility in mind, the PHS-IEHU features an unobtrusive, miniature electret microphone and windscreen with a small flexible boom. An offering of models based on various connectivity allows for use with Pliant’s CrewCom Radio Packs along with most industry-standard intercom beltpacks via 4-pin or 5-pin XLR connections as well as 6-pin female Mini XLR connectivity. In addition, there is also an option for dual 3.5mm connectivity allowing for its use with Pliant’s MicroCom M or MicroCom XR models.

The updated SmartBoom LITE headset includes enhancements to its existing list of renowned features for improved flexibility, stability and a more comfortable fit. Among these is a new field-replaceable cable and a newly designed swivel earcup. The innovative headset additionally features exceptional audio quality, with an on/off microphone muting feature, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an on/off switch for quick muting. It also incorporates a closed back, supra-aural on-ear design and a single-ear lightweight form factor that provides enhanced acoustic isolation. The ambidextrous, swiveling mic boom is flexible and has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications and outstanding audio quality.

Two CrewCom RT (Remote Transceiver) accessories are also now available, including the PAC-RTM-SMU Universal Single RT Mounting Bracket, which not only allows Pliant’s CrewCom RT to be mounted in four different orientations but also the ability to use any industry-standard mounting mechanism, as well as the new PBT-VMNT Battery Adapter, which allows for the use of any industry-standard V-mount battery to be used to power an RT for approximately eight hours or more, depending on battery size/capacity. Both bracket accessories were developed for maximum adaptability and flexibility and support a wide variety of thread sizes and mounting options including Manfrotto-style Hex, 1/4″-20, 5/8″-27 and 3/8″-16 mount thread sizes.

CrewCom CB2 Professional Wireless Intercom system is a full-duplex, install-friendly and feature-packed solution for small to mid-level applications requiring a reliable, great sounding wireless intercom with excellent RF coverage and range. Pliant has launched CrewCom CB2 Version 1.2, adding dual listen to its capabilities. Available in both 900MHz and 2.4GHz frequency options as well as 900MHz Oceania and 2.4GHz CE compliant models, the system includes the CrewCom CB2 BaseStation and up to six CRP-12 two-channel radio packs to create a powerful but economical wireless intercom system, providing customers with two intercom channels and interconnectivity to all industry standard two- and four-wire intercom systems. Additionally, the Dual Listen mode is now available, which is a selectable mode of operation for existing hardware that will allow individual CRP-12 Radio Packs (RPs) to simultaneously listen to both the A and B channels. When selected, this new mode of operation will allow for each individual user’s RP to be set as needed for their user-specific applications. It will also allow the user to adjust individual channel’s relative audio levels from the RP.

The new CrewWare 2.0 marks a substantial update to the CrewCom family. CrewWare is Pliant’s revolutionary software tool created specifically for CrewCom system configuration, device control, and live monitoring. This enhanced software makes major advancements in setup, control, and monitoring, and includes the additions of multi-platform (Mac and PC), browser-based, multi-client, multi-system support along with many graphical user interface (GUI) improvements. These latest advancements result in a straightforward and clean interface that simplifies accessing a CrewCom system from anywhere and from any type of device with access to a browser.