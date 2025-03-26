Marshall Announces RCP Plus Controller at NAB 2025

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 26, 2025 —Marshall Electronics will debut its newest camera controller, the RCP Plus, at NAB 2025 (Booth N2649).This state-of-the-art controller is designed to enhance production capabilities and streamline workflow for professionals in the broadcast and AV industries.This advanced controller empowers users to seamlessly mix and match Serial and IP camera control, allowing for customized configurations where both types can be easily programmed to adjacent buttons. Customers will not have to switch modes; the communication type remains completely transparent, enhancing overall user capability.

“We are excited to debut this innovative controller at NAB 2025,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “The RCP Plus represents a significant enhancement to our camera equipment lineup, offering advanced features and improved functionality that will elevate the user experience.”

The Marshall RCP Plus features an Ethernet connection that supports Visca-over-IP, along with the ability to control via traditional RS485. Additionally, the device includes Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability, which eliminates the need for a traditional wall-mounted power supply, streamlining setup and reducing clutter.

The RCP Plus Controller is designed with convenience in mind, featuring a breakout adapter that facilitates the connection for RS485. This adapter converts XLR connections to a secure screw terminal (Phoenix-type) connection, allowing for straightforward setup without the need for complex wiring. This thoughtful design ensures that users can avoid the hassle of breaking out soldering tools for any connections. To further enhance usability, Marshall includes an optional rack ear, making it easy to integrate the controller into a control desk setup.

Additionally, updating the controller’s firmware is made simple and efficient using a USB stick, streamlining the maintenance process. With its innovative internal hardware, the RCP Plus Controller is built to provide reliable performance, catering to various customer needs.