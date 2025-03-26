FOR-A America Delivers its Largest Commercial XR Wall to Date

Cypress, CA, March 26, 2025 – FOR-A America announces its largest commercial XR wall installation thus far – a curved ’ 13’x32’ wall of 162 Alfalite Modularpix Pro LED panels at the TV studio in Walmart’s extensive, new home office in Bentonville, AR. The wall serves as a dynamic backdrop at WMTV (Walmart TV) – a 200,000 square-foot facility -where internal and external company video communications are produced.



Due to the brightness and colorimetry of its Modularpix Pro panels, WMTV’s videowall is XR capable for seamless integration of digital elements with the physical world. The curved wall will display virtual environments or changing scenes in real-time, allowing presenters and cameras to interact seamlessly with the digital content projected onto it. The 1.5mm pixel pitch Alfalite panels feature advanced Brompton Technology LED video processing, ensuring optimal accuracy and color reproduction.



The production facility is fully SMPTE ST-2110 compliant, enabling the transport of video, audio, and metadata over IP for a more flexible and efficient media workflow.



“Re-imagining workflows is an important part of choosing the right partner for Walmart,” said Dave Magnia-Chief Engineer AV/Broadcast Engineering. “Walmart has enjoyed a long relationship with FOR-A America for that very reason. Our FOR-A rep, Adam Daniul, has provided insightful advice towards solutions that maximize creativity while saving operating costs. The Alfalite wall is one such solution that we are proud to have as part of the creative toolkit in our new studio on the new campus.”



The Alfalite Modularpix Pro LED panel series is designed for demanding fixed installs in entertainment, corporate, and retail environments. These panels are available in five pixel pitches: 1.5mm, 1.9mm, 2.6mm, 2.9HBmm, and 3.9HBmm.



“Walmart has always valued our partnership, not just as a vendor,” said Adam Daniul, Vice President of Sales at FOR-A America. “We’re proud to provide a solution that meets their needs perfectly. Alfalite’s unmatched resolution, seamless integration, and durability made it the clear choice for their XR studio. This collaboration highlights Walmart’s commitment to innovation, and we look forward to supporting their future advancements in studio production and immersive technology.”



FOR-A America is the exclusive U.S. partner of the Spanish LED display manufacturer, integrating Alfalite panels with FOR-A video switchers, signal processors, camera tracking, routers, and XR systems as part of a live video production ecosystem. Alfalite customers in the U.S. include live event specialist White Tie Productions and The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock, and Geyer Springs FB

C, AK. FOR-A represents Alfalite in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

FOR-A will also showcase a variety of Alfalite LED panels in Booth #N707 during the NAB Show this April.