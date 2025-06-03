Masque Sound Collaborates With Dayglo Presents to Deliver World-class Systems Integration for Garcia’s Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, JUNE 3, 2025 — Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design company, announces its successful systems integration for Garcia’s Chicago, a new restaurant and live music venue inspired by the enduring legacy of Jerry Garcia. The venue was developed by Dayglo Presents, a live music and media company that has built a reputation for creating unique and meaningful experiences.

Dayglo Presents brought in Masque Sound to bring its technical vision to life. Jesse Lauter, Head of Production & Media at Dayglo Presents, spearheaded the collaboration and has worked with Masque Sound on projects for more than a decade.

“I have this great relationship with Matt Peskie and the entire team at Masque Sound,” says Lauter. “They are best in class, great to work with and flexible. When Anthony Nittoli joined Masque Sound as Installation Division Manager, it was a match made in heaven. Anthony has always been my go-to for design and concept, so having so much talent under one roof was fantastic. I brought Masque in for Garcia’s Chicago, and it was the perfect match.”

While the project presented some challenges, including a pre-determined booth placement and design limitations set years earlier, the team rose to the occasion. “We were locked in on positions and placements that weren’t ideal,” added Lauter. “But, through close collaboration between Meyer Sound and Anthony at Masque Sound, we overcame those obstacles and created one of the best-sounding clubs I’ve ever been in.”

Masque Sound’s work included a full systems integration featuring a Meyer Sound loudspeaker system comprised of seven Ultra X-40s, seven Ultra X-20s, two 900-LFC subwoofers, one 750-LFC subwoofer and six MJF-208 stage monitors. “The choice of Meyer Sound was both technical and symbolic,” says Lauter. “Meyer’s history with the Grateful Dead made them a natural fit. We love their vibe, and it just made sense to pair Dayglo, Masque and Meyer. We knew we could create something special together and we did.”

This system was anchored by a Yamaha DM7C-EX digital console with Rio 3224-D2 and Rio 1608-D2 stage boxes, which were chosen for their compact footprint and high performance. A range of Shure, Audix and Sennheiser microphones paired with K&M stands supported the venue’s input needs. For video capture, the venue was equipped with five PTZ Optics 4K HD cameras operated via a PTZ Optics controller, allowing seamless content creation and livestream capabilities.

“Masque Sound also supported the venue through its opening nights and was great in commissioning the system and staying onsite to ensure seamless operation,” adds Lauter. “There were no issues or complaints. It was a flawless launch.”

Lauter also praised the efforts of the legendary Peter Shapiro, Owner of Dayglo Presents, and Kim Kozak, Production Manager, who both played crucial roles in the successful realization of Garcia’s Chicago.

“Garcia’s Chicago looks and sounds amazing,” says Nittoli. “It has been a wonderful experience working with such a talented team from various companies on this project. I loved seeing the enthusiasm of the entire crew on opening week and could really sense the excitement of all involved. Garcia’s Chicago now stands as a testament to expert collaboration, musical heritage and technical excellence ushering in a new era of live music in the Windy City.”