Planning for Life’s Unpredictable Moments: LegalMatch.com Highlights the Critical Role of Powers of Attorney and Advance Directives

Secure Your Future With Estate Planning: LegalMatch Explains the Importance of Durable Power of Attorney and Living Wills

Accidents or sudden illnesses can affect anyone regardless of age or health. Family and friends may face complicated medical and financial decision-making during a period of heightened stress and uncertainty if a person is unable to make decisions for themselves. LegalMatch.com , America’s most trusted attorney-client matching service, recommends that people create Powers of Attorney and Advance Directives for incapacity, with attention to the need to prepare for health-related disasters.

People usually do not consider getting legal documents in place until a health emergency or incapacity confronts them or a loved one. A Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA) for finances lets you name another person, such as an adult relative or a friend (the “agent or attorney-in-fact”), to handle business and financial matters for you in the future, if you cannot. People can authorize the agent to pay bills, access bank accounts, decide on investments, etc.

A Healthcare Power of Attorney, called a Medical Power of Attorney or Health Care Proxy, and an Advance Directive, commonly known as a Living Will , are also important. These documents empower someone to make healthcare decisions for you in situations when you cannot. These documents also codify your preferences about life-sustaining treatment, pain relief, and other care options.

“It is very important to draft power of attorney and advance directive documents while in sound mind to ensure your wishes are carried out and not left to family discussions in emotional circumstances. The latter can tend to cause unwanted and unnecessary family disputes,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

The rules relating to Powers of Attorney and Advance Directives can be complex and vary by state, so an attorney may be helpful in any of these matters below:

Drafting Legally Sound Documents: Ensuring that documents comply with state laws and reflect your wishes accurately.

Agent Selection Advice: Guidance aids you in choosing individuals for your representation who are appropriate and trustworthy.

Outlining Your Wishes Clearly: Helping you articulate your financial and healthcare preferences for the avoidance of ambiguity.

Do not delay making hard decisions until a crisis hits. Help your loved ones by clarifying what you wish to happen. Visit LegalMatch.com today, connect with estate planning attorneys who can help you establish your powers of attorney and advance directives. The platform also has an Online Law Library filled with articles on estate planning , wills , and more, so individuals can make informed decisions alongside legal counsel.

