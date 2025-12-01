Jama Software(R) and Obeo Announce Integration Between Jama Connect(R) and Capella

The new integration bridges Requirements and Architecture, empowering systems engineers with a unified digital thread from Jama Connect to Capella.

Jama Software®, the industry-leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, and Obeo, leading the ecosystem of the field-proven and open-source modeling tool Capella, announce the release of a new connector enabling seamless integration between Jama Connect and Capella. The connector extends system architectures into the digital enterprise, ensuring continuity, collaboration, and confidence across every stage of engineering.

Capella is a comprehensive Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) solution offering methodological guidance, intuitive model editing, and visualization capabilities for systems, software, and hardware architects.

Through Publication for Capella, organizations can publish Capella models making them available through a web browser and create synchronized traceability links between Capella elements and engineering artifacts such as requirements, change requests, test cases, or releases.

In a context of growing product complexity and multidisciplinary collaboration, connecting Jama Connect and Capella provides a unified view between requirements and system architecture, ensuring consistency, alignment, and a robust digital thread across the engineering lifecycle.

Teams can easily create traceability links between Jama Connect and Capella via simple drag-and-drop actions, ensuring Live Traceability™, while preserving artifact ownership and control. This capability empowers organizations to maintain a single source of truth across disciplines, spending less time searching for data across different sources, reducing errors from managing identical information on multiple systems, and making better decisions based on consistent, up-to-date data.

“We are excited to announce the partnership with Obeo and the integration with Capella which represents yet another best-of-breed offering that is seamlessly integrated into the Jama Connect ecosystem. As the market leader, we offer the only solution that delivers Live Traceability, which seamlessly unifies the end-to-end engineering process across tools and engineering disciplines,” said Tom Tseki, CRO, Jama Software.

“At Obeo, we are committed to making system architecture models accessible and connected,” added Cédric Brun, president of Obeo. “This integration reinforces our vision of open collaboration and consistency across the digital engineering lifecycle. It provides the Capella community with seamless access to Jama Connect, one of the most advanced requirements management and traceability solutions on the market.”

The Jama Connect-Capella connector is now available as part of Publication for Capella, developed by Obeo.

