Eagle Plains Reports up to 29.9 g/t Au over 1.8m at the Bulldog Gold – Silver Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) (“EPL” or “Eagle Plains”) is pleased to announce results from the inaugural 2025 field program at its Bulldog Property, located 11km SW of Stewart, British Columbia, within the southern extent of BC’s “Golden Triangle”, a geological region known to host globally significant precious- and base-metal deposits. The 1890 ha property hosts numerous surface showings and historical underground workings, highlighting the potential for high-grade Au-Ag mineralization in shear zones and veins. The property is accessible via helicopter out of Stewart. The project is 100% owned by Eagle Plains with no underlying royalties or encumbrances.

Highlights

29.9 g/t Au, 22.6 g/t Ag and 0.2% Cu over 1.8m (rock chip)

Newly discovered mineralized horizon returned 2.4 g/t Au

Grab sample from recently de-glaciated area returned 122 g/t Ag, 1.7% Cu and 0.7% Zn

2025 Results

2025 Eagle Plains work consisted of a 2-day field program focused on the southern half of the property. Rock sampling at the High Grade workings confirmed reported surface grades of the mineralization. A 1.8m rock chip sample (JCBLDR001) across the vein above the middle adit returned 29.9 g/t Au, 22.6 g/t Ag and 0.2% Cu. A second sample (BLBLR002), collected 50m NW along the same vein trend, returned 17.7 g/t Au and 26 g/t Ag.

Prospecting efforts 500m south of the High Grade vein focused on an area where the Bulldog Glacier has retreated exposing new outcrop with no known historical work. A rock (grab) sample (JCDLDR003) collected from a shear zone hosted in argillite returned 122 g/t Ag, 1.7% Cu and 0.7% Zn.

A rock grab sample (KBBLDR001) collected 162m SW of the High Grade lower adit returned 2.4 g/t Au from a bedded argillite unit with chaotic swarms of quartz veins up to 7 cm wide. No known historical work has been documented at the showing, which represents a new mineralized horizon in the footwall stratigraphy of the High Grade zone.

The northern half of the property has not yet been evaluated by Eagle Plains.

About The Bulldog Property

The Bulldog claims were acquired in 2025 through a combination of staking and third-party purchase agreements and are owned 100% by Eagle Plains with no underlying royalties or encumbrances. The property is contiguous with Teuton Resources’ Clone Project, Dolly Varden Silver’s Porter-Idaho Project, and Goliath Resources’ Golddigger Project.

The project overlies volcanic and sedimentary stratigraphy of the Stikinia Terrane, with four BC MinFile occurrences documented within the current Bulldog tenure. Mineralization at the High Grade (103P 105), Washington (103P 104), and Marmot Engineer (103P 103) is reported in shear hosted quartz-carbonate veins within volcanic and sedimentary stratigraphy of the Hazelton Group. Mineralization at the Prince George (103P 107) occurrence demonstrates the mineralization potential of quartz veins within the Bulldog Pluton.

Gold and silver bearing quartz veins at the Bulldog property were first reported in 1917, with significant work, including trenching and underground development, occurring between 1921-1930.

Most of the modern exploration has been focused on the High Grade MinFile area. Between 1987-2011, various companies undertook geological mapping, geochemical sampling, ground geophysical surveys, and underground mapping and sampling of some of the historical workings. Historical results from underground sampling include rock sample MR-21, collected by Navarre Resources Corp. in 1995 that reported 100 g/t Au and 177.6 g/t Ag over a width of 1.3m (AR 24128). Other results from underground sampling include a grab sample (MUG-10) collected by Enerayon Inc. in 2006 that returned 177.7g/t Au and 243.5 g/t Ag (AR 28764), and a grab sample (C156406) collected by Castle Resources in 2009 that returned 20.7 g/t Au and 68.3 g/t Ag (AR 31530).

A total of 23 diamond drill holes have tested the High Grade mineralization area, with results from 13 of the holes never reported. Highlights from a seven hole, 234 meter drill program by Enterayon Inc. in 2006 include DDH DD-06, which returned 4.2m at 5.6 g/t Au and 20.0 g/t Ag from 19.4 – 23.6m (AR 28764). Castle Resources completed three drill holes to test for downdip extensions of the mineralized structures with the best result from DDH HS11-06 which returned 1.0m at 13.0 g/t Au from 119.0 – 120.0m (AR 33046). The average length of reported drill holes is 87.7m and true widths of the intercepts are unknown. The company believes that there is potential to expand the mineralized area along strike and down dip.

The most recent reported work was by Granby Gold who conducted geological mapping and high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric surveys from 2015-2018. Results from the programs helped to define the geophysical signature and the host stratigraphy of known, structurally controlled vein hosted mineralization.

2025 samples were collected and submitted to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, BC, for analysis. Analytical methods included full multi-element characterization by four acid digestion with ICP finish (method ME-MS61). Au characterization was determined by Fire Assay with AAS finish (Method Au-AA-24). Gravimetric overlimit analysis (method Au-OG62) was completed on select samples reporting >10g/t Au.

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. Some of the above results were taken directly from MINFILE descriptions and assessment reports (ARIS) filed with the BC government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the “Qualified Person” under N.I. 43-101.

The Bulldog Gold project is available for option.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and the only one of these four that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $110,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:”ER”) was listed on May 24, 2023, and on October 30, 2025, ER shareholders overwhelmingly approved a three-cornered amalgamation that resulted in a reverse takeover of Eagle Royalties by Summit Royalty Corp. The resulting issuer is named Summit Royalties Ltd. and trades under the symbol SUM on the TSX Venture Exchange.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains’ shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. (“OP”) will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains’ core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2024 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $39M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

“C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo”

President and CEO

