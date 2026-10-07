Planet Plastic Surgery Announces Specialized Facelift Procedures for International Patients in Korea

Planet Plastic Surgery announces its specialized approach to facelift and facial lifting procedures in Seoul providing international patients with access to customized surgical options designed around individual facial structure, skin laxity, jawline concerns, neck sagging, and previous facial procedures.

Based in Gangnam, Seoul, Planet Plastic Surgery focuses specifically on facial lifting procedures, including facelift, deep plane and dual plane techniques, Mini-Plus lifting, neck lifting, and revision facelift procedures. The clinic states that its facelift procedures are performed by Director Shin Dong-woo, with surgical planning and treatment tailored according to each patient’s facial condition and degree of sagging.

Planet Plastic Surgery Highlights Customized Facelift Planning

Planet Plastic Surgery emphasizes that facelift surgery should be selected according to individual anatomy rather than relying on a single procedure name. Facial aging can involve different combinations of cheek descent, jowling, jawline laxity, neck looseness, facial volume changes, skin quality, and previous surgical history.

The clinic’s approach incorporates assessment of these factors before determining the appropriate lifting procedure. Planet Plastic Surgery combines deep plane and dual plane techniques according to the patient’s facial structure and the areas requiring correction.

For international patients researching the best facelift surgery in Korea, Planet Plastic Surgery provides information about its facelift-focused practice and treatment options through its official website.

Deep Plane Facelift Services Address Deeper Facial Sagging

Planet Plastic Surgery also highlights its deep plane facelift approach for patients with moderate to significant sagging affecting the cheeks, jowls, jawline, and neck.

According to the clinic, its facelift technique involves releasing selected retaining ligaments and repositioning the SMAS and skin to their appropriate anatomical positions. The clinic combines deep plane and dual plane approaches to adjust lifting direction and tissue positioning according to individual facial characteristics.

Patients researching a deep plane facelift in Korea can review Planet Plastic Surgery’s detailed description of its anti-aging facelift approach, including information about surgical planning, anatomical layers, and postoperative care.

The clinic reports that its standard facelift procedure generally takes around four hours and is performed under IV sedation, with no overnight hospital stay required. Stitch removal is typically performed over two visits, around the seventh and tenth postoperative days, according to information published by the clinic. Individual recovery can vary depending on the procedure and patient condition.

Mini-Plus Facelift Expands Options for Less Extensive Sagging

For patients who do not require a full facelift but have concerns that may not be adequately addressed through non-surgical lifting or a basic mini lift, Planet Plastic Surgery offers its Mini-Plus lifting procedure.

The clinic describes Mini-Plus lifting as a more extensive approach than a conventional mini facelift performed only through an incision in front of the ear. The procedure can involve broader dissection and retaining-ligament release while maintaining a smaller overall surgical approach than a full facelift.

Planet Plastic Surgery states that Mini-Plus lifting may be considered for patients experiencing mild sagging, jawline laxity, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, or sagging following contouring or orthognathic surgery. It may also be considered following significant weight loss when a full facelift is not necessary.

Patients exploring a mini facelift in Korea can review the clinic’s Mini-Plus procedure information to understand the surgical approach, expected recovery process, and aftercare program.

The clinic currently states that Mini-Plus surgery takes approximately three hours or more, does not generally require hospitalization, and includes stitch removal around Days 7 and 10. Daily activities may resume from around Day 7, depending on individual recovery.

Comprehensive Aftercare Supports the Facelift Experience

Planet Plastic Surgery also emphasizes postoperative management as part of its facial lifting program. The clinic describes a dedicated aftercare process covering early postoperative checks, swelling and bruising management, stitch removal, customized follow-up, and longer-term progress assessments.

Its published information also notes that treatment planning may vary according to age, previous procedures, facial structure, and the degree of sagging. Procedures may therefore range from Mini-Plus lifting and other lifting options to full facelift, face-and-neck lifting, forehead lifting, or revision procedures depending on the patient’s condition.

Planet Plastic Surgery Expands Access for International Facelift Patients

With its location in Gangnam, Seoul, Planet Plastic Surgery continues to provide information for patients traveling to Korea for facial lifting procedures. The clinic’s international-facing materials cover facelift techniques, procedure selection, recovery, and treatment planning to help prospective patients understand their options before consultation.

Planet Plastic Surgery states that its surgical approach is centered on customized treatment rather than applying the same technique to every patient. By combining different lifting approaches and adjusting dissection and lifting direction according to facial anatomy, the clinic aims to provide treatment plans suited to individual needs.

Patients considering facelift surgery should receive an individual medical consultation and understand the potential benefits, risks, recovery requirements, and suitability of each procedure before making a treatment decision.

About Planet Plastic Surgery

Planet Plastic Surgery is a facelift-focused plastic surgery clinic located in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea. The clinic specializes in facial lifting procedures, including facelift, deep plane and dual plane lifting, Mini-Plus lifting, neck lifting, forehead lifting, and revision facelift procedures.

Media Detail

Company: Planet Plastic Surgery

Email: drshin@planetps.co.kr

Website: https://planetps.co.kr/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planetps

SOURCE: Planet Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire