From Chile to the United States: Rodrigo Berthet Plans a New Stage of Expansion for Grupo Blascool

With more than a decade of experience in retail, brand development and services, Berthet aims to internationalize a business model built on consumer insight, operational experience and the ability to adapt businesses to new markets.

After more than 13 years developing businesses in Chile’s retail, brand and service sectors, Rodrigo Berthet, founder and CEO of Grupo Blascool, is beginning a new personal and professional chapter in the United States.

Now living in the United States with his family, Berthet is exploring the U.S. market and considering potential future expansion opportunities for EcowashCar. The project reflects the business philosophy he has developed throughout his career: identifying opportunities, understanding markets in depth, testing business models through operations and establishing the conditions needed to scale them.

Grupo Blascool has evolved into a platform encompassing brand development, distribution, non-food retail, retail real estate and investment. It brings together experience across different market sectors with the aim of turning that knowledge into new growth opportunities.

“We want to replicate this successful model with the brands already within Grupo Blascool and with any others that wish to join us. This is one of our main goals, backed by our knowledge and experience,” says Rodrigo Berthet.

Berthet founded Loops, a pet products and accessories business whose products were sold through retailers including Walmart, Tottus and Easy. The company was subsequently acquired by Starfood, marking a milestone in his career developing businesses in Chile’s retail sector.

EcowashCar: From a Chilean Model to International Ambitions

EcowashCar began in 2014 as an automotive washing and detailing concept focused, among other priorities, on water conservation. Berthet joined the project as a partner in 2019. Since then, the initiative has continued to evolve as a growth model associated with retail real estate and as a platform for evaluating new expansion opportunities.

The experience gained in Chile led Berthet to look toward the United States. Living in Georgia allows him to learn firsthand about the characteristics of the U.S. market and assess the conditions needed for a potential future expansion.

“We know we can match and improve upon the profits we achieved in Chile. We tested it there, like a laboratory, and we want to develop it here. Market and labor conditions are ideal for growth and, of course, for creating hundreds of jobs through our franchisees that can help improve people’s quality of life,” Berthet says.

His presence in the United States reflects a long-term outlook focused on understanding the market, identifying opportunities and laying the groundwork for future international growth projects.

Grupo Blascool: Experience in Developing and Scaling Brands

Over the years, Grupo Blascool has expanded its market presence and currently works with brands including STABILO, UHU, HALLMARK, JOVI, COLOP, DELI, IBI Craft, Multiverso, Palms and Argos, as well as licensed properties including Pantone, Disney and The Little Prince, with a presence in various Southern Cone markets.

The company’s model seeks to determine what each business needs to grow: who its consumers are, which channels are appropriate, how the brand should be positioned, what operational structure it requires and where opportunities exist to scale.

“Our investments are grounded in sound reasoning, measured commitments and execution informed by market knowledge and our experience. We work from a proven model to move forward with confidence,” Berthet says.

A Career Built in Retail and Entrepreneurship

Rodrigo Berthet, 42, holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez and subsequently earned a Master’s in Finance from the same institution, graduating in 2008. During his university years, he completed an academic exchange in France, an experience that strengthened his early interest in international markets.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, he spent three years at Walmart, gaining experience in retail, category development and consumer behavior.

In April 2013, he began his entrepreneurial journey and founded the venture that would later become Grupo Blascool. Since then, he has devoted more than a decade to developing, operating and scaling businesses, combining his financial background with an approach focused on execution and market knowledge.

Other projects further broadened his understanding of product creation, brand positioning, distribution channels and growth within the retail sector.

From Chile to the United States

For Berthet, EcowashCar’s international ambitions represent more than the possibility of bringing a business developed in Chile to a new market.

They form part of a broader strategy: demonstrating how the knowledge, business models and experience developed in one country can become tools for building and scaling businesses internationally.

Grupo Blascool seeks to strengthen that vision and continue developing a platform capable of supporting brands and companies through new stages of growth.

From Georgia, Rodrigo Berthet is beginning a chapter focused on understanding the U.S. market and evaluating opportunities that could, in the future, bring the experience developed in Chile to new international settings. His vision is to evolve from a portfolio of brands and businesses into a platform with international expansion potential.

Media Contact

Lorna Collante – TCA Media

+1 954 751 2072

https://www.blascool.com/

SOURCE: Grupo Blascool

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire