School Health Clinics Underway at Seven City Colleges Campuses

The Chicago Department of Public Health, Chicago Public Schools and Prism Health, in partnership with Molina Healthcare of Illinois, offer school physicals, vaccines and lead testing on Saturdays through December 19

Saturday School Health Clinics are underway on City Colleges of Chicago campuses, and families can get school physicals, age-recommended vaccines and blood lead testing at upcoming clinics on seven campuses through December 19. The clinics are sponsored by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Chicago Public Schools (CPS), with Prism Health’s licensed bilingual mobile clinic teams on site. Molina Healthcare of Illinois supports the clinics through its partnership with Prism Health.

Students can finish the exams and forms Illinois schools require by October 15 and get the vaccines recommended for their age. Babies and toddlers can get the blood lead test Illinois now requires at 12 and 24 months, which daycares and preschools must see before a child starts. The clinics serve children and young adults through age 21; anyone under 18 must come with a parent or guardian, or have consent on file.

Services at each clinic

School and sports physicals, with school forms completed on site

Age-recommended vaccines, including those required for school, and blood lead testing

Vision, hearing, growth and nutrition checks, plus dental referrals

Help with benefits

Register at prism.org/ccc or 800-325-1812; walk-ins are welcome. Families with insurance should bring their insurance card; covered services may be billed to their health plan with no surprise costs. Families without insurance pay based on what they can afford, and no one is turned away if they cannot pay. Services are offered in English and Spanish.

“Vaccines protect more than one child; they protect entire communities,” said Dr. Garth Walker, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. “By bringing vaccines and school health services to City Colleges campuses across the city on Saturdays, we are helping every Chicago family keep their children healthy, in school and ready to thrive.”

“Prioritizing health begins at home. Families are encouraged to make sure their children are up to date on routine vaccinations and physical exams,” said CPS CEO/Superintendent Dr. Macquline King. “These Saturday clinics help families who may have limited access to healthcare services, providing the convenience and support to meet the District’s October 15 deadline to submit proof of vaccination.”

“By removing barriers to care, we help families get the services they need, so kids can start the school year off right, prepared for success,” said Kris Classen, plan president, Molina Healthcare of Illinois.

“Healthcare works best when it meets people where they are,” said Zul Kapadia, president of Prism Health. “Our mobile clinics bring bilingual care teams to your neighborhood, close to home. We are working toward a Chicago where every child can get the care they need.”

Upcoming clinics

All clinics run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10: Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Arturo Velasquez Institute, 2800 S. Western Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Harry S Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 21: Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Saturday, Dec. 5: Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski Rd.

Saturday, Dec. 12: Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.

Saturday, Dec. 19: Harry S Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

About the Chicago Department of Public Health

The Chicago Department of Public Health works to eliminate health inequities and remove barriers to health for residents across the city, carrying out core public health functions including disease control, health monitoring, public health campaigns and clinical services. For more information, visit chicago.gov/health.

About Chicago Public Schools

Chicago Public Schools serves more than 300,000 students in more than 600 schools across the city. Its mission is to provide a high-quality public education for every child, in every neighborhood, that prepares each for success in college, career, and civic life. For more information, visit cps.edu.

About Molina Healthcare of Illinois

Molina Healthcare of Illinois, Inc. provides government-funded, quality health care, serving members through Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace programs in Illinois. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Illinois, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

About Prism Health

Prism Health is a forty-year-old health organization advancing equity through mobile and community-based health programs statewide. Prism has served more than 2,000 communities and trained more than 1,000 healthcare workers, operating class B mobile clinics, and multilingual clinical teams that deliver hundreds of mobile health events annually in partnership with schools, housing communities, faith organizations, and local health departments.

Prism Health General: info@prism.org | (800) 325-1812

Event and partnership inquiries: events@prism.org

Media Contact: media@prism.org

SOURCE: Prism Health

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire