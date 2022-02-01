PK Sound Welcomes Vancouver’s Gearforce as Latest Alliance Member

VANCOUVER, APRIL 9, 2024 — PK Sound, the robotic line array company, has added Vancouver-based live sound specialists Gearforce to the PK Alliance following the company’s investment in a PK Sound T10 robotic line source system. As an Alliance member, Gearforce can augment its T10 system with exclusive access to the large-format Trinity Black robotic array elements from the Alliance’s global dry-hire inventory. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

“Gearforce takes pride in deploying industry-leading technologies with the highest level of service for any project we take on,” says Rob Nevalainen, Founder and President, Gearforce. “PK Sound’s multi-axis robotic coverage control is an industry first and our team recognized the advantages it could bring to some of our projects. We’re also able to take on larger events with Trinity Black through the PK Alliance and consider it one of the best-sounding solutions on the market.”

Gearforce’s PK Sound inventory includes sixteen T10 robotic line source elements and eight T218 intelligent subwoofers, driven by a PK Cell modular touring rack. The company’s PK deployments to date include multiple stages at the Monstercat Compound, Shambhala Music Festival and Bass Coast Electronic Music and Art Festival.

Founded in 2000, Gearforce is one of North America’s premier providers of live sound solutions for international tours, major festivals, events and high-profile performance installations. Recent clients include Bryan Adams, Diana Krall and Jann Arden, in addition to venues like Vancouver’s historic Orpheum Theatre. Several Gearforce representatives are Avid Certified Instructors, and the company has the largest inventory of Avid digital mixing consoles in Canada.

Gearforce was recently named Canadian Sound Company of the Year in Front of House Magazine’s Hometown Hero contest and earned a nomination for the 2024 Parnelli Hometown Hero Award for Sound Company of the Year.

“Gearforce is one of the most esteemed companies in our industry with an unmatched technical prowess; the opportunity to collaborate with its skilled team has already been rewarding on both sides,” Ralph Mastrangelo, Director of Sales, Live Sound with ACT Entertainment, PK Sound’s exclusive distributor for North America. “We’re looking forward to future deployments with Gearforce and elevating the profile of the PK Alliance and growing our member network.”