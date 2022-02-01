Acoustician Handy Widjaya Uses Prism Sound’s Atlas Audio Interface To Check Room Acoustics and Sound Systems

The exceptional quality of Prism Sound’s interfaces has long been recognised by audio professionals working in recording and mastering studios where their clarity, neutrality and precise clocking has won them many fans. However, these units are also useful in other environments where accurate audio conversion is required.

Acoustician Handy Widjaya is one user who has tapped into their versatility. He has now bought a Prism Sound Atlas interface and is using it as part of his workflow to check acoustic measurements in numerous high-end installations.

Based in Jakarta, Handy Widjaya is the founder of PT Esa Sinergi Selaras Indonesia, which undertakes integrated and comprehensive projects ranging from designing acoustic interiors and audio systems in auditoria, recording studios and meeting rooms, to installing and checking low noise air conditioning, stage lighting, automation and control systems. His clients include schools, universities, Houses of Worship, large concert halls, ballrooms and customers who are installing private cinemas.

Among the many installations Handy’s company has carried out is the Auditorium Universitas Parahyangan, in Bandung, which is widely regarded as the auditorium with the best acoustics in Indonesia. This is one of more than 60 auditoria PT Esa Sinergi Selaras has completed with others including the Auditorium Universitas Indonesia and Auditorium Universitas Bunda Mulia in Jakarta; Auditorium Universitas Maranatha in Bandung; Auditorium Universitas Frans Asisi in Semarang; the British School Binarol’s Raffles Auditorium and the Jakarta Intercultural School’s theatre in South Jakarta, and the Anglican Chinese School’s auditorium in East Jakarta.

“With every auditorium project, we handle all aspects of the installation from designing the acoustic interior, to the audio, video, stage lighting, general lighting and electrical installation,” Handy explains. “We always carry out acoustic and sound system measurement to assess if the results meet our original design criteria, and we also fine tune the audio system using acoustic measurement equipment and software. For this we need very reliable and precise tools, including an AD/DA converter.”

Prism Sound’s Atlas multitrack interface is ideally suited to this type of work because it offers eight ultra-clean, low noise microphone preamps, with Overkiller limiter switches on each channel, that complement its transparent A/D conversion. For testing purposes, the Atlas is connected to a digital sound source where it converts the audio to analogue so that it can be played out through the loudspeaker system in the room. This allows acousticians such as Handy Widjaya to check the room’s acoustic response and calibrate the equipment accordingly.

“I first came across Prism Sound equipment in the late 1990s when I was designing a lot of recording and mastering studios,” Handy says. “I decided to invest in an Atlas interface because the audio quality is so good that I never doubt my measurement results. Also, the fact that it offers eight channels means that I can carry out more measurements, which speeds up my workflow. Sometimes we also use Atlas for blind test shoot outs – because it has eight outputs, we are able to send out four stereo signals with identical qualities to four different audio systems and check the results we are achieving with each one.”

Handy’s Atlas was supplied by the Indonesian distributor ChandraCom, founded by Setiadi Chandra, who has been working with Prism Sound for four years. ChandraCom stocks the company’s full range of audio interfaces and converters, including the recently launched Dream ADA-128 modular conversion and networkable audio distribution and processing system. Offering up to 128 channels of 32-bit A/D and D/A conversion, Dream ADA-128 has a flexible 2RU mainframe that can be fitted with up to 16 analogue and digital IO modules (each of which nominally provides eight input or output ports, or both).

“Setiadi and his team were very helpful in terms of offering advice on the right Prism Sound product for our needs,” Handy says. “This was especially the case during set up, and we are grateful for his help.”

PT Esa Sinergi Selaras is now using Atlas to check acoustic responses on numerous and diverse projects including a new auditorium at the Tunas Harapan School in Bogar and the Alam Sutera Mall. Later this year it will also complete a new concert hall for Universitas Petra in Surabay, which is currently at the design stage.

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio hardware and software for music and sound production for the music, film, television, radio and multi-media markets and a range of specialized measurement equipment used in audio equipment development, manufacturing, system building and maintenance. The company’s product range includes a range of audio interfaces covering applications from desktop or mobile recording & production to major studio facilities. Prism Sound also produces the SADIE audio production workstation software used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical or live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com