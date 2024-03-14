Monster Energy Ultra Launches New Fantasy Ruby Red in First-Ever Augmented Reality Reveal of a Beverage Can

Fantasy meets reality in Los Angeles, with an immersive AR experience that brought its newest zero-sugar flavor to life with artwork from artist Pinky Taylor.

CORONA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Monster Energy Ultra has launched Fantasy Ruby Red, the latest zero sugar flavor joining the Monster Energy Ultra lineup, with a first-of-its-kind immersive augmented reality (AR) experience revealing custom can art. Landing in Venice, Los Angeles, visitors to the vibrant hub of Abbot Kinney Boulevard were greeted by a 10-foot-tall Monster Ultra can installation, transporting them to a mixed-reality world where the characters on the new textured cans designed by artist, Pinky Taylor, came to life.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9132552-monster-energy-ultra-launches-new-fantasy-ruby-red/

Passers-by engaged with digital and physical 2D and 3D artistry through smartphones and tablets for a multisensory journey where taste meets technology. Through the magic of app-less augmented and mixed reality technologies, powered by Monster partner AR/T HOUSE, participants witnessed the Ruby Red flavor unveiled in a larger-than-life format.

“We wanted to create one of our most impactful and immersive launch experiences to date, bursting our new Monster Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red flavor into life,” said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. “Pushing the boundaries of innovation is part of the Monster Ultra DNA. Stepping into the world of our can art brought the energy of our new flavor-forward beverage to life, which will live on as we roll out the newest flavor nationwide for everyone to enjoy”

Created by AR/T HOUSE, a platform powering cutting-edge AR experiences, attendees experienced vibrant visuals and dynamic soundscapes. Engaging with the AR environment, participants were immersed in exploring characters typically confined to the can while becoming among the first to try the brand-new flavor.

Introducing the electrifying new addition to the Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ultra lineup, Fantasy Ruby Red’s concoction bursts with bold flavor and a tantalizing twist to set taste buds alight with its fusion of vibrant ruby red citrus and exhilarating energy. Crafted for those who crave both refreshment and an invigorating kick, Fantasy Ruby Red delivers a sensory experience like no other. From the moment it touches your lips, you’re transported to a world where every sip ignites a spark of excitement, propelling you through the day with unwavering energy and unmatched flavor.

Pinky, the artist behind the can’s artwork, added: “Duality pulses through the energy of life’s veins, a perpetual dance of contrasts. The characters, who embody good and evil, show how kindness and embracing self-love can bring harmony to the world. Seeing my artwork in animation through AR was a first – a cool experience to mark the launch of this flavor.”

With Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red, there are no compromises – just pure, unadulterated refreshment without the guilt. Packed with the same intense energy boost you expect from Monster, yet boasting zero sugar and zero calories, it’s the ultimate solution for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste or performance. Whether you’re tackling a grueling workout, powering through a long day at the office, or simply seeking a thrilling taste sensation to fuel your adventures, Fantasy Ruby Red stands ready to unleash a wave of exhilaration with every sip. Embrace the fantasy, seize the energy, and experience the exhilaration of Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red.

