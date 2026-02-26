PK Sound and BNE Maximize Clarity and Impact for Dreamstate Festival

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, FEBRUARY 26, 2026 — Anticipation for Dreamstate’s late-2025 edition on Long Beach, California’s Queen Mary Waterfront reached a fever pitch long before gates opened, with tickets quickly selling out amid excitement surrounding Tiësto’s highly anticipated return to trance music. As widely reported, the set — and festival itself ― exceeded audience expectations thanks in large part to crystal-clear, high-impact audio reproduction delivered by PK Sound robotic line source systems on the main Dream stage through SoCal live event company, BNE Productions, supported by ACT Entertainment, the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

“For an event like Dreamstate — and especially a headlining set of this magnitude, complete confidence in your audio system is non-negotiable,” comments Saad Al-Jadir of BNE Productions. “Insomniac Events understands the value that both BNE and PK Sound bring to their shows, and there’s a deep level of trust there. We take a lot of pride in continually raising the bar for what these experiences can be, and PK Sound gives us the tools to do exactly that on stages of this scale and profile.”

BNE anchored the Dream stage with main arrays of 10 Trinity Black large-format robotic elements over two T10 medium-format robotic elements per side. A wall of 40 T218 intelligent subwoofers in columns of two capably delivered the low-end. Left and right delay towers supported arrays of six Trinity Black modules each, while an additional complement of T10 modules served as front fills and covered the exclusive VIP area side-stage. The company also anchored the Sequence and Void stages with PK Sound solutions.

The Dream stage deployment took full advantage of PK Sound’s patented multi-axis robotic technology, tailoring the acoustic coverage of the main and delay arrays precisely on the audience area to maximize impact and intelligibility while significantly reducing spillage into other stages or adjacent public spaces. Leading the team onsite were: FOH and System Engineer Ian Hicks, Monitor Engineer John Malgioglio and RF and Monitor Tech Kevin Hamabata.

From delicate melodic passages to thunderous low-end drops, audio reproduction on the Dream stage reinforced the festival’s enveloping atmosphere and ensured every moment translated with precision and power to the packed crowds.

Rounding out this year’s elite lineup were headliners such as Paul van Dyk, Ferry Corsten, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Aly & Fila and Gareth Emery, underscoring Dreamstate’s position as one of the world’s premier destinations for trance and melodic electronic music.

BNE Productions is a full-service live event production, logistics and management company delivering premium, turnkey solutions for concerts, festivals and large-scale experiential events. Known for its technical expertise and creative approach, BNE partners with leading promoters and artists to transform ambitious concepts into unforgettable live experiences.

“The success of the latest edition of Dreamstate speaks volumes about the dedication and expertise of our entire team, partners, performers and collaborators,” comments Jeff Ryan, Director of Dreamstate Festival. “Of course, the audience experience is our biggest concern and, in that regard, BNE did exceptional work. PK Sound systems are among the best solutions to deliver events of this caliber and certainly didn’t disappoint. The clarity, impact and consistency of the audio helped us exceed fan expectations and reinforce the unmatched experience that Dreamstate is known for worldwide.”