Perfect Corp. Partners with True Beauty Lashes to Launch LashLovr™, a Personalized Lash Recommendation Experience Powered by Virtual Try-On APIs

The new LashLovr experience combines intelligent lash matching with real-time visualization using Perfect Corp.’s beauty APIs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the global leader in AI and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology, today announced its partnership with True Beauty Lashes to power LashLovr, a personalized lash matching and virtual try-on experience designed to transform how consumers discover and shop for false lashes.









LashLovr leverages Perfect Corp.’s Virtual Try-On and Face Analyzer APIs to allow shoppers to visually preview their recommended lashes in real time, directly on their face, before purchasing. The experience combines advanced personalization with seamless visualization, addressing one of the biggest barriers in the lash category: finding lashes that truly fit.

True Beauty Lashes developed LashLovr to solve a long-standing industry challenge. While lashes are often marketed as one-size-fits-all, fit remains the #1 obstacle to adoption, with an estimated 242 million women globally stating that they don’t currently wear lashes, but they would if they knew which ones were right for their eyes.

Traditional lash shopping experiences rarely account for the complexity of eye shape, facial proportions, or personal style preferences, leading to frustration and poor results. To solve this gap, True Beauty Lashes developed LashLovr, a proprietary lash matching experience designed to simplify and personalize how people find lashes that truly work for their eyes.

At launch, LashLovr™ will offer:

Multi-attribute eye shape personalization

Daytime and nighttime lash recommendations

Access to a 50+ SKU catalog designed for real fit variation

Virtual try-on powered by Perfect Corp.

A limited-time complimentary Virtual Application Support Call after purchase

To further enhance confidence at the point of purchase, LashLovr integrates Perfect Corp.’s technology via API, enabling users to gain insight into the type of eye shape they have to receive personalized recommendations. Users can then preview their recommended lashes directly on the results page and try on their lashes via Perfect Corp.’s virtual try-on technology. This visual layer bridges the gap between recommendation and reality, creating a higher-conversion, lower-friction shopping experience.

The highly sophisticated recommendation logic behind LashLovr is informed by research-backed principles of facial harmonization and insights gathered from hundreds of professional makeup artists, including industry leaders Dominique “Chevon” Doyle, Jeremy Kregar, and Denise Serah.

“LashLovr represents a shift in how beauty should be experienced. Instead of forcing customers to adapt to products, we built a system that adapts to them. We empower shoppers to understand their eye shape and how different lash styles interact with their features, then bring that knowledge to life through visualization powered by Perfect Corp.’s virtual try-on technology. Together, this creates a seamless way to shop for lashes and sets a new standard of personalization within the beauty industry.”— Lisa Stroud, Founder of True Beauty Lashes

Powering Personalized Beauty Through APIs

Perfect Corp.’s beauty and skin APIs make it easy for brands, startups, and independent business owners to implement advanced AI experiences without heavy development or upfront investment. Offered through a flexible pay-as-you-go model, Perfect Corp.’s APIs allow businesses of all sizes to scale personalization at their own pace while delivering enterprise-grade accuracy and performance.

By licensing Perfect Corp.’s Virtual Try-On technology via API, True Beauty Lashes was able to quickly bring an innovative, high-impact experience to market, demonstrating how APIs can democratize access to cutting-edge beauty technology while supporting real business outcomes.

“LashLovr is a powerful example of how AI and AR can be used to solve real consumer pain points”, said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., “Our APIs are designed to help brands of all sizes implement personalized, high-performing shopping experiences with speed and flexibility.”

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s API solutions, visit https://yce.perfectcorp.com/ai-api

Discover LashLovr on the True Beauty Lashes website at https://www.truebeautylashes.com

For more information on True Beauty Lashes, please contact Lisa Stroud (Westhafer) – Lisa.Westhafer@truebeautycorporate.com

About True Beauty Lashes

True Beauty Lashes is a purpose-driven beauty brand built on the belief that beauty should work with real people, not against them. Founded to address overlooked challenges in the lash industry, the brand combines ethical product development, inclusive design, and customer-centric innovation to create solutions that prioritize fit, confidence, and trust.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555



Japan: Kazushige Sato at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-6809-1135



China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Léa Mames at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Marwa Mohamed at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 50-728-4178



India: Tanuj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com