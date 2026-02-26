Marshall Electronics CV228 Lipstick Cameras Capture Critical Fire Testing Data Inside FM’s Burn Labs

CRANSTON, RI, FEBRUARY 26, 2026 — FM, leaders in commercial property insurance, is utilizing Marshall Electronics CV228 Weatherproof Lipstick Cameras to capture critical fire testing data inside its state-of-the-art burn labs. FM’s Fire Technology Laboratory, the largest of its kind, conducts cutting-edge research on sprinkler system performance, product fire safety and client-specific fire risk scenarios.

Unlike many insurers, FM takes a scientific, engineering-driven approach to risk. The company continuously leads innovation in fire protection through hands-on testing and analysis, which has led to several patents, which the company makes available for commercialization to improve property protection worldwide. FM’s research directly shapes how businesses around the world safeguard property.

“Several years back we often used consumer-grade cameras, which forced us to constantly swap housings, recharge batteries and deal with Wi-Fi interference in an already signal-heavy lab environment,” says Sam Space, Senior Multimedia Producer at FM. “The Marshall CV228 gave us what we were looking for: a small, affordable camera that we could hardwire via SDI into our recording system for continuous, high-quality video capture. That reliability is essential for tests that often run far longer than expected.”

With its weatherproof design, wide-angle lens and robust metal housing, the Marshall CV228s allow FM researchers to place cameras directly into high-heat, high-water environments even as close as a foot from ignition sources. In many cases, the cameras survive multiple tests before eventually succumbing to fire or water.

“Often, it’s the 30 seconds of footage before a camera is destroyed that tells the most important part of the story,” adds Space. “We can position them closer than ever before, even swapping out their plastic lenses for glass lenses so they won’t melt quickly under heat. That gives us perspectives on flame spread, sprinkler activation and fire behavior that we simply couldn’t capture otherwise.”

Inside FM’s burn labs, movable ceilings rise up to 60 feet to mimic real-world storage arrangements, and Marshall CV228’s lipstick cameras are mounted at multiple levels to monitor horizontal and vertical flame spread in the test array, which are critical factors in determining the result of many tests. The cameras feed directly into FM’s recording system, eliminating fragmented video files and post-test stitching. Researchers can label and synchronize multiple views—ranging from infrared cameras to ceiling-mounted lipstick cameras—to generate a comprehensive dataset.

That video evidence isn’t just for documentation; it is used in computer modeling and other analytical tools to help FM researchers give clients a better understanding of their unique or specific risks.

“With Marshall, we’re not just relying on algorithms or actuarial tables,” explains Space. “We’re putting cameras in places no one else does—getting closer to the fire, capturing how flames move and sprinklers react in real time. That gives our clients science-backed insight into how to best protect their property. It’s about protection and progress, not just numbers.”

The Marshall cameras’ affordability allows the lab to buy in bulk, often 20 cameras at a time. Researchers have developed custom mounts and clips that let them deploy cameras in tight spaces, capturing aisle-level and pallet-level burn behaviors.

“At FM, we’re committed to helping clients prevent loss through science and innovation,” adds Space. “The Marshall cameras allow us to push the boundaries of fire protection research. That insight translates directly into stronger safeguards for our clients and greater resilience for their businesses.”

By relying on Marshall’s CV228 Lipstick Cameras, FM ensures that even in the harshest fire conditions, valuable video evidence is captured and preserved, helping advance fire protection science and protect client operations worldwide.