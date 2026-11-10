Pixelworks Partners with Meta to Bring TrueCut Motion Cinematic Content to Newly Launched Meta VR Glasses

Multi-Year Device Certification Agreement to Deliver Unprecedented Motion Clarity and Immersion to Consumers’ Homes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) (“Pixelworks” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced a new multi-year partnership and device certification agreement with Meta. As part of this partnership, Meta’s VR devices, including the upcoming Meta VR Glasses, will be certified to deliver a growing library of new and existing TrueCut Motion® graded titles, ensuring playback on the device features unmatched cinematic clarity and highly immersive viewing experience for consumers.

This collaboration extends Pixelworks’ award-winning TrueCut Motion platform beyond premium large format theaters into consumers’ homes, eliminating motion artifacts while preserving the authentic cinematic motion look and feel of the original source content.

“Pixelworks is committed to empowering filmmakers and extending the reach of their creative vision to all screens,” said Todd DeBonis, Chairman and CEO of Pixelworks. “Our multi-year partnership with Meta and the certification of Meta’s VR devices mark a significant milestone toward our expansion of the TrueCut Motion ecosystem. We are excited to help enable premium large format quality, cinematic experiences with unprecedented motion clarity to VR users in their living rooms, bedrooms, or anywhere they choose to enjoy immersive content.”

Building on the Company’s history of delivering breakthrough visual performance, immersive passthrough and advanced display technology, certification of the device will allow users to experience TrueCut Motion-enhanced movies, episodic series, and immersive 3D content with unparalleled visual fidelity and director-intended motion characteristics.

TrueCut Motion is Pixelworks’ breakthrough platform that provides filmmakers with powerful shot-by-shot motion grading tools. It enables creators to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all action in post-production while keeping the intended cinematic feel intact. The technology ensures these creative choices are precisely mastered into the source material, delivering content with unparalleled quality in premium large format theaters, and now also industry-leading mixed reality headsets.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion® is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens.

For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, Truecut Motion and Truecut are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L Perry

P: 214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: info@pixelworks.com

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SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.