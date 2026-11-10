RAYMOND ADVANCES LITHIUM-ION BATTERY INNOVATION FROM MANUFACTURING TO LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT

Raymond celebrates the assembly of its 2,500th lithium-ion battery and advances second-life and recycling solutions to support sustainability goals

GREENE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation is leading the way as it continues to transform and grow its battery and energy storage solutions reaching a significant milestone: the production of its 2,500th next-generation lithium-ion battery. This achievement reflects the company’s continued investment in advanced energy solutions designed to help material handling operations improve productivity, manage energy consumption, and meet the evolving demands of modern warehouse operations.

“Lithium-ion technology is creating new opportunities for customers to get more from every shift,” said Matt Boecke, general manager of energy solutions at The Raymond Corporation. “Through continued investment in manufacturing and energy innovation, Raymond is delivering solutions that drive customer value. Our lithium-ion batteries can deliver up to 17% greater productivity than lead-acid batteries, with thermal management for cold-storage applications and integrated monitoring capabilities that help optimize performance in demanding environments.”

As adoption of lithium-ion technology continues to grow, Raymond is committed to supporting its customers beyond battery deployment through recycling solutions that help extend value and reduce environmental impact. Raymond offers customers the second-life phase of its energy systems primarily through its lithium-ion take-back program and advanced grid integration research. The focus is on extending the lifecycle and maintaining a circular economy for its lithium-ion intralogistics batteries.

Raymond’s approach to lithium-ion technology considers the battery lifecycle alongside the equipment it powers. Advanced electrification, investments in energy solutions and advanced technologies are being introduced to support the industry’s mission to find ways to extend battery life; battery health assessments can help identify innovative opportunities for lithium-ion batteries remaining useful life. Raymond is also exploring opportunities to extend the useful life and value of lithium-ion batteries beyond their initial material handling applications, including potential energy-as-a-service solutions and future applications in battery energy storage systems.

“As electrification accelerates and the need for critical minerals increases, reliable battery recycling and advanced diagnostics are essential to building a more circular battery ecosystem,” said Balki Iyer, Founder & CEO of Bridge Green Upcycle, a NY-based battery upcycling company. “Our partnership with Raymond strengthens our role as a trusted battery life cycle provider, both for our patented, AI-enabled Battery Health Monitoring Software and critical mineral recovery process. Being selected by an industry leader like Raymond is a validation for our commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality, as we work together to advance battery reuse, repurposing and recycling.”

For more information about Raymond’s portfolio of energy solutions, visit raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota group company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Raymond® is a U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2026 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE The Raymond Corporation