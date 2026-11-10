Cineverse Announces Fresh Anime Classics Coming to RetroCrush as Part of its Fall Lineup

Popular franchises including BLEACH, Hunter x Hunter, Hikaru no Go, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, NARUTO, and more are now available or coming soon to RetroCrush

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, announced their upcoming slate of programming coming to its RetroCrush streaming service. This includes the movies from BLEACH, Hunter x Hunter, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, NARUTO, as well as TV-series such as Captain Tsubasa (2018), Hikaru no Go, and more.

The newest additions to RetroCrush feature TV and film titles including:

BLEACH: Hell Verse (NOW AVAILABLE) – Ichigo must travel into the depths of Hell to stop a group of vicious Sinners and save his younger sister Yuzu, unaware that his actions could bring Hell to the World of the Living.

– Ichigo must travel into the depths of Hell to stop a group of vicious Sinners and save his younger sister Yuzu, unaware that his actions could bring Hell to the World of the Living. Vampire Knight (NOW AVAILABLE) – Yuki Cross can’t remember anything from before she was saved by Pureblood vampire Kaname Kuran. Now Yuki, and Zero, are Guardians at Cross Academy, where the Day Class and Night Class coexist—despite the fact that the Night Class are all vampires!

– Yuki Cross can’t remember anything from before she was saved by Pureblood vampire Kaname Kuran. Now Yuki, and Zero, are Guardians at Cross Academy, where the Day Class and Night Class coexist—despite the fact that the Night Class are all vampires! Genocyber (NOW AVAILABLE) – In a cyberpunk future where corporations battle with private armies, the powerful Kuryu Group seeks total dominance. Their secret weapon: Genocyber — a monstrous fusion of cybernetics and raw psychic energy, created by merging twin sisters.

– In a cyberpunk future where corporations battle with private armies, the powerful Kuryu Group seeks total dominance. Their secret weapon: Genocyber — a monstrous fusion of cybernetics and raw psychic energy, created by merging twin sisters. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R Movie (NOW AVAILABLE) – Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians save Earth from an alien force! Mamoru gave a rose to an alien who helped him with the loss of his parents. His friend has searched for a flower worthy of his gesture, the Xenian flower, which has a very dark side.

– Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians save Earth from an alien force! Mamoru gave a rose to an alien who helped him with the loss of his parents. His friend has searched for a flower worthy of his gesture, the Xenian flower, which has a very dark side. Sugar Sugar Rune (NOW AVAILABLE) – Two best friends and polar opposites must compete to win the throne of the future queen. Vanilla and Chocolate go to Earth to win the hearts of boys. Whoever has collected the most by the end of the competition is crowned queen.

– Two best friends and polar opposites must compete to win the throne of the future queen. Vanilla and Chocolate go to Earth to win the hearts of boys. Whoever has collected the most by the end of the competition is crowned queen. Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (Streaming Nov. 13) – Naruto and his team are sent on a mission to guard Yukie Fujikaze, a popular actress starring in the hit movie “The Adventures of Princess Gale.”

– Naruto and his team are sent on a mission to guard Yukie Fujikaze, a popular actress starring in the hit movie “The Adventures of Princess Gale.” Accel World (Streaming Nov. 13) – The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.

– The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World. Captain Tsubasa (Streaming Nov. 13 in English Dubbed and Dec. 4 in Original Japanese) – Tsubasa Ozora, young soccer prodigy newly arrived at Nankatsu elementary school. His dream is to conquer the title of national champion.

– Tsubasa Ozora, young soccer prodigy newly arrived at Nankatsu elementary school. His dream is to conquer the title of national champion. Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge (Streaming Nov. 20) – Someone has stolen Kurapika’s eyes—and another survivor from his clan whose members were massacred for their Scarlet Eyes! Gon and Killua begin investigating on his behalf, but shortly after they’ve begun, the Phantom Troupe appears!

– Someone has Kurapika’s eyes—and another survivor from his clan whose members were massacred for their Scarlet Eyes! Gon and Killua begin investigating on his behalf, but shortly after they’ve begun, the Phantom Troupe appears! Hikaru no Go (Streaming Nov. 27) – Hikaru Shindo life changes when he finds an old go board. The ghost of an ancient go master named Fujiwara-no-Sai was trapped in the board and soon becomes a part of Hikaru’s consciousness. Together Hikaru and Sai make an unstoppable go-playing team.

– Hikaru Shindo life changes when he finds an old go board. The ghost of an ancient go master named Fujiwara-no-Sai was trapped in the board and soon becomes a part of Hikaru’s consciousness. Together Hikaru and Sai make an unstoppable go-playing team. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) (Streaming Dec. 4) – Schoolgirl Kazuko begins to experience time leaps backwards and forwards in time, disorienting her as she yearns to stay in the present. Obayashi’s film is a genuine expression of the transcendence of love.

About RetroCrush

RetroCrush is dedicated to classic anime from every era, highlighting anime movies and series for old and new fans alike. The RetroCrush line-up includes more than 200 series and features. It is available at www.retrocrush.tv, as a standalone app, and as a SVOD add-on or FAST channel across several streaming platforms and pay TV providers. Follow RetroCrush on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and on Discord.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross and The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Anime and Pan-Asian shows and films (RetroCrush, AsianCrush), Documentaries and Independent Film (Docurama, Fandor), Romance (Dove Channel) True Crime (Crime Hunters), and Westerns (Lone Star) to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.

Investor Contact:

Michael McHugh

investorrelations@cineverse.com

Media Contact:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

cineverse@lippingroup.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.