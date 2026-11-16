PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) (“Pixelworks” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved to increase Company’s previously announced stock repurchase program by $5 million, bringing the total amount authorized under the program to $10 million of the Company’s common stock.

The Company’s repurchase program was originally approved by the Board of Directors on March 30, 2026, providing a two-year window that began on May 15, 2026. Approximately $570,000 remained available under the original $5 million authorization as of November 13, 2026. Following the newly approved expansion of the program, approximately $5.57 million is available for future repurchases under the program. The additional authorization remains part of the existing program and is subject to the same terms, including the two-year period ending May 15, 2028.

Repurchases of shares under the program may be made in the open market, including in block trades or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to requirements of the applicable federal securities laws. The timing and quantity of repurchased shares will be at the discretion of Pixelworks management. Additionally, the Company may enter into one or more Rule 10b5-1 trading plans in connection with the repurchase program.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion® is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens. For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, Truecut Motion and Truecut are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as “begin,” “continue,” “will,” “expect”, “believe,” “anticipate” and similar terms or the negative of such terms. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation, market and other conditions and other factors described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.