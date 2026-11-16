A trailblazer in athlete-driven media, Rose brings his hometown of Detroit to the forefront with a first-of-its-kind show featuring twice-weekly episodes and ongoing content

DETROIT, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Same Page Entertainment, the Detroit-based multi-media production company founded by NBA legend, media personality, and entrepreneur Jalen Rose and Platinum Equity Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, today announced the launch of Pop the Trunk. Hosted by Rose, Pop the Trunk premieres in January with twice-weekly episodes on YouTube and audio streaming platforms, while exclusive content, behind-the-scenes moments, and real-time social media commentary keep the conversation going between episodes.

Produced by Same Page Entertainment, Pop the Trunk draws inspiration from the golden era of appointment-viewing television while exploring the people, ideas, and moments shaping today’s sports, culture, and entertainment landscape. The show will feature marquee interviews, skits, thoughtful analysis, animated content, live performances, and recurring segments like “Story Time with Jalen Rose,” creating a dynamic entertainment experience designed to engage audiences wherever they watch, listen, and connect. Confirmed recurring guests include Detroit icons and hip-hop artists Sada Baby and Detroit Diamond, who bring distinct perspectives and cultural insight to the show. Filmed out of Same Page Entertainment’s new content studio in downtown Detroit, Pop the Trunk will maintain a year-round presence across digital platforms while laying the groundwork for future live activations at major events nationwide.

“At its core, Pop the Trunk is about creating the kind of conversations that happen when great stories, different viewpoints, and authentic personalities come together,” said Jalen Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of Same Page Entertainment. “We’re opening the door to something entirely new at Same Page and building something entertaining, unpredictable, and rooted in community. Filming in Detroit is especially meaningful because this city shaped who I am, and we’re excited to showcase its talent and resilience on a global stage.”

For Rose, Pop the Trunk represents the latest evolution in a career spent redefining what athlete-driven media can be. Long before today’s wave of athlete-hosted programming, he helped lay the blueprint for how athletes could extend their voices beyond the game, becoming one of the first active NBA players to build a career as a media personality while still playing. His acclaimed run as co-host of Jalen & Jacoby, nearly two decades as a lead analyst at ESPN, his original co-hosting of Get Up, and his current role as a college basketball analyst for TNT Sports helped pave the way for a generation of athletes who have leveraged their platforms into influential media enterprises. Now, Rose is betting on himself again, channeling his talents as a true Renaissance Man to push the boundaries of sports and entertainment with a format unlike anything else in the space.

The launch marks another major milestone for Same Page Entertainment, following its February 2026 debut and the premiere of its first original television series, South West High, on Tubi. The company also recently wrapped production on The Streak, its first feature film, which it co-produced and co-financed. Inspired by the remarkable true story of a college basketball team determined to break the longest losing streak in NCAA history, the uplifting sports comedy stars Ed Helms, Nina Dobrev, and Natasha Rothwell and is written and directed by Steve Byrne. Together, the projects reflect the company’s mission to champion Detroit, invest in homegrown creative voices, and elevate resonant stories and perspectives for audiences worldwide.

ABOUT JALEN ROSE

Jalen Rose burst onto the scene as a member of the University of Michigan “Fab Five,” followed by a successful 13-year NBA career. He is the Co-Founder and CEO of Same Page Entertainment, a Detroit-based multimedia production company founded alongside Tom Gores, rooted in building stories that celebrate culture, champion new voices, and spark meaningful conversations that bring communities closer together. He is currently a college basketball analyst for TNT Sports and spent 18 years as a lead analyst for ABC/ESPN. Despite all of his accolades, Rose has made his biggest contributions off the court by founding the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in 2011. The open-enrollment, tuition-free public charter high school located in Detroit now serves more than 400 students annually and over 1,000 alumni. A college graduate, Rose recently earned his Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Michigan. Currently a Board Member of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation, Rose’s contributions to society through sports, philanthropy, and business have earned him numerous honors. He currently resides in Detroit.

ABOUT SAME PAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Same Page Entertainment is a Detroit-based, multi-media production company founded by Jalen Rose and Tom Gores. Same Page develops, produces, finances, and distributes scripted and unscripted film, television, and podcasts that spark conversation, celebrate culture, and elevate creators, particularly those from Detroit and Michigan. At Same Page, we believe everyone should be seen, be heard, and be understood. For more information, visit samepageentertainment.com or follow us at @samepageent.

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SOURCE Same Page Entertainment