BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Our long-term investments in full-stack AI are translating into meaningful growth at scale. This quarter, AI Cloud Infra emerged as a major driver of Baidu General Business revenue expansion, and Baidu Core AI-powered Business[1] accounted for 53% of Baidu General Business revenue, further reinforcing AI’s position at the core of our business. We also continued to expand use cases, strengthen capabilities, and improve user experience across our AI applications portfolio,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “We are pleased to see our AI-first strategy yielding tangible results even as we navigate headwinds in online marketing. AI is playing an increasingly important role in shaping Baidu’s future, and we remain committed to investing decisively to capture long-term growth opportunities and solidify our competitive edge.”

“In Q3, Baidu General Business revenue returned to year-over-year growth, increasing by 1%. AI Cloud Infra revenue[1] grew 94% year over year, helping to partially offset weakness in online marketing and supporting the overall top-line recovery. AI Cloud Infra is becoming a new growth engine for Baidu, with an increasing contribution to both revenue and profit. Operating cash flow for Baidu also remained positive in the third quarter, reaching RMB 2.8 billion, underscoring our solid cash generation and financial health,” said Haijian He, CFO of Baidu. “We will maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation with a clear focus on investment returns as we continue to invest in AI. “

Operational Highlights[1]

Corporate

In September 2026, Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, was selected as a “Representative Case of Sustainable Overseas Operations by Chinese Enterprises in 2026” by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Listed Companies Association of China, recognizing its green, safe, and intelligent autonomous ride-hailing services.

Baidu has returned US$373 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q1 2026 through repurchases of its shares under the current share repurchase program.

In November 2026, Baidu unveiled ERNIE 5.5 Flash Preview, the latest foundation model in its ERNIE family. The model delivers strong coding and agentic capabilities, supporting complex workflows and producing usable, high-quality outputs across knowledge work, video creation, game development and 3D modeling. On the latest Code Arena WebDev leaderboard, it ranks second among open-source models globally.

At Baidu World 2026 in November, Baidu introduced Token Exchange, a neutral, transparent and trusted marketplace connecting AI model service providers with customers.

Exchange, a neutral, transparent and trusted marketplace connecting AI model service providers with customers. In February 2026, Baidu announced the adoption, for the first time, of a dividend policy for its ordinary shares. The Company expects to declare the first payment of dividend before the end of 2026, subject to Board approval and prevailing market conditions.

Baidu Core AI-powered Business

AI Cloud Infra

Revenue from AI Cloud Infra was RMB 8.2 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 94% year over year. Within AI Cloud Infra, revenue from GPU Cloud [2] increased by 191% year over year and 43% quarter over quarter in the third quarter of 2026.

increased by 191% year over year and 43% quarter over quarter in the third quarter of 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, AI Cloud Infra continued to experience strong demand, with a more diversified customer base, increased customer prepayments, and a continued shift toward longer-term contracts.

Revenue from external customers’ token usage on Baidu’s Qianfan MaaS platform increased by 1,159% year over year in the third quarter of 2026.

usage on Baidu’s Qianfan MaaS platform increased by 1,159% year over year in the third quarter of 2026. In July 2026, Kunlunxin M100 was publicly displayed for the first time during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Optimized for large-scale AI inference, M100 is expected to be ready for volume production by the end of 2026.

AI Applications

Revenue from AI Applications was RMB 2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2026, approximately flat year over year.

In the third quarter of 2026, Baidu continued to enhance DuMate, its general work agent, by integrating capabilities from its internal workplace AI agent dodo, AI coding assistant Comate, and vibe coding platform Miaoda to support a broader range of tasks through a single agent.

In September 2026, AI DAU penetration across Baidu Wenku and Baidu Drive increased by 60.7% year over year, reflecting broader adoption of their AI-powered features.

penetration across Baidu Wenku and Baidu Drive increased by 60.7% year over year, reflecting broader adoption of their AI-powered features. In November 2026, Baidu launched Famou Agent 3.0, its self-evolving agent designed to help enterprises solve complex operational problems, at Baidu World 2026.

In the third quarter of 2026, production costs for Baidu Yijing hyper-realistic digital humans decreased by approximately 80% compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

Robotaxi

Apollo Go continued to make meaningful progress across key markets. In Shenzhen, now one of Apollo Go’s largest markets, fully driverless operational rides increased by approximately 170% quarter over quarter. In Dubai , Apollo Go expanded its fully driverless commercial operations, broadening its operating area and doubling its fleet size. In London, Apollo Go continued open-road testing in partnership with Uber and Lyft, progressively expanding its testing areas. In Hong Kong, Apollo Go continued fully driverless testing on Airport Island.

, Apollo Go expanded its fully driverless commercial operations, broadening its operating area and doubling its fleet size. In London, Apollo Go continued open-road testing in partnership with Uber and Lyft, progressively expanding its testing areas. In Hong Kong, Apollo Go continued fully driverless testing on Airport Island. As of October 2026, Apollo Go’s global footprint has reached 30 cities. In the third quarter of 2026, Apollo Go fleets accumulated approximately 34 million autonomous kilometers. As of October 31, 2026, Apollo Go fleet has accumulated more than 390 million autonomous kilometers, while maintaining an outstanding safety record.

In October 2026, Apollo Go received the Consumer Service Award at the Self-Driving Industry Awards (SDIA) in the UK, recognizing its global operating experience and track record of delivering fully driverless rides at a world-leading scale.

AI-native Marketing Services

Revenue from AI-native marketing services was RMB 2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026, down 15% year over year. The decline was primarily due to a challenging macroeconomic environment, evolving competitive dynamics, and our strategic decision to prioritize user experience over near-term monetization at this stage of our AI Search transformation.

Baidu App’s MAUs reached 604 million in September 2026.

The following table sets forth selected revenue highlights for our Baidu Core AI-powered Business for the periods indicated:

Q3 Q2 Q3 (In billions) 2025 2026 2026 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Baidu Core AI-powered Business[1] 9.6 12.5 13.2 37 % 6 % – AI Cloud Infra 4.2 7.3 8.2 94 % 11 % – AI Applications 2.6 2.5 2.6 0 % 1 % – AI-native Marketing Services 2.8 2.6 2.4 (15 %) (7 %) % of Baidu General Business 39 % 50 % 53 % Legacy Business[1] 12.5 10.4 9.4 (24 %) (10 %) Others[1] 2.6 2.3 2.4 (7 %) 5 % Baidu General Business 24.7 25.2 25.0 1 % (1 %)

[1] The revenue and operational data presented are derived from the Company’s internal management accounts and records. While prepared in good faith, these internal accounts have not been audited and actual results may differ materially. [2] Revenue from GPU Cloud was previously referred to as subscription-based revenue from AI accelerator infrastructure. The growth in GPU Cloud Revenue reflected mounting demand for public cloud-based AI computing.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results for Baidu[3],[4]

Financial highlights

The following table sets forth revenue highlights for Baidu General Business:

Q3 Q2 Q3 (In billions, unaudited) 2025 2026 2026 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Online Marketing Services 15.3 13.1 11.9 (22 %) (9 %) Online Marketing Services % of Baidu

General Business 62 % 52 % 48 % Others 9.4 12.1 13.1 40 % 8 % Others % of Baidu General Business 38 % 48 % 52 % Baidu General Business 24.7 25.2 25.0 1 % (1 %)

Revenue was RMB30.8 billion ($4.60 billion), decreasing 1% year over year and 2% quarter over quarter. Revenue from Baidu General Business was RMB25.0 billion ($3.73 billion), increasing 1% year over year and decreasing 1% quarter over quarter. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB6.0 billion ($896 million), decreasing 10% year over year and 4% quarter over quarter.

Cost of revenue was RMB19.9 billion ($2.97 billion), increasing 9% year over year and 4% quarter over quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to increases in costs related to cloud business and traffic acquisition costs, partially offset by a decrease in content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.5 billion ($815 million), decreasing 17% year over year, primarily due to decreases in expected credit loss expenses and channel spending expenses, and increasing 19% quarter over quarter, primarily due to an increase in expected credit loss expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB4.8 billion ($720 million), decreasing 7% year over year and increasing 5% quarter over quarter.

Operating income was RMB626 million ($93 million) and operating margin was 2%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB1.7 billion ($255 million) and non-GAAP operating margin was 6%.

Total other income, net was RMB1.2 billion ($175 million), compared to RMB1.9 billion for the same period last year and RMB184 million last quarter. The year over year decrease was primarily due to decreases in pickup of earnings from equity method investments and fair value gain from long-term investments, and an increase in net foreign exchange loss arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar, partially offset by a shift from fair value loss to fair value gain on exchangeable bonds. The quarter over quarter increase was primarily due to a shift from fair value loss to fair value gain on trading debt investments.

Income tax expense was RMB427 million ($64 million), compared to income tax benefit of RMB1.8 billion for the same period last year and income tax expense of RMB1.0 billion last quarter.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB1.4 billion ($208 million), net margin for Baidu was 5% and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB4.35 ($0.65). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB2.4 billion ($357 million), non-GAAP net margin for Baidu was 8% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB6.78 ($1.01).

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4.5 billion ($670 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%.

We define total cash and investments as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and adjusted long-term investments. As of September 30, 2026, total cash and investments were RMB276.6 billion ($41.25 billion). Operating cash flow was RMB2.8 billion ($414 million).

For detailed financial information of Baidu General Business and iQIYI, please see the appended financial tables.

[3] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details). [4] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.7045 as of September 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

Conference Call Information

Baidu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on Nov 16, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on Nov 16, 2026, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of “Baidu Inc. Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call”. Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click “Register”. Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10057872-oyt4z8.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu’s mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under “BIDU” and HKEX under “9888”. One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu’s and other parties’ strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu’s growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company’s revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted long-term investments and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Baidu’s historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and impairment of long-lived assets.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, impairment of long-lived assets, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, and penalty imposed by administrative authorities, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP operating income excluding depreciation of fixed assets, and amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets and intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations. Adjusted long-term investments represent long-term investments, net, with publicly listed equity method investments adjusted to fair value based on quoted market prices.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.”

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2026 RMB RMB RMB US$(2) Revenue 31,174 31,325 30,807 4,595 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 18,315 19,098 19,892 2,967 Selling, general and administrative(1) 6,581 4,596 5,460 815 Research and development(1) 5,179 4,607 4,829 720 Impairment of long-lived assets 16,190 – – – Total costs and expenses 46,265 28,301 30,181 4,502 Operating income (loss) (15,091) 3,024 626 93 Other income: Interest income 1,930 1,685 1,783 266 Interest expense (631) (608) (744) (111) Foreign exchange loss, net (357) (1,160) (1,071) (160) Share of earnings from equity method investments 735 357 102 15 Others, net 269 (90) 1,099 165 Total other income, net 1,946 184 1,169 175 Income (loss) before income taxes (13,145) 3,208 1,795 268 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,828) 1,000 427 64 Net income (loss) (11,317) 2,208 1,368 204 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (85) (111) (27) (4) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (11,232) 2,319 1,395 208 Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares): -Basic (33.88) 6.08 4.58 0.68 -Diluted (33.88) 5.74 4.35 0.65 Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: -Basic (4.23) 0.76 0.57 0.09 -Diluted (4.23) 0.72 0.54 0.08 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions): -Basic 2,713 2,716 2,724 2,724 -Diluted 2,713 2,755 2,743 2,743 (1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenue 113 91 114 17 Selling, general and administrative 340 220 315 47 Research and development 591 398 601 90 Total share-based compensation expenses 1,044 709 1,030 154 (2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2026 as set forth in the

H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited) December 31, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 24,606 31,013 4,626 Restricted cash 225 199 30 Short-term investments, net 90,661 155,331 23,168 Accounts receivable, net 12,972 13,631 2,033 Amounts due from related parties 761 762 114 Other current assets, net 22,745 28,168 4,201 Total current assets 151,970 229,104 34,172 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 26,281 31,035 4,629 Licensed copyrights, net 5,963 5,834 870 Produced content, net 14,575 13,482 2,011 Intangible assets, net 3,891 6,267 935 Goodwill 36,783 36,966 5,514 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments 123,862 47,357 7,063 Long-term investments, net 44,918 43,127 6,433 Amounts due from related parties 167 196 29 Lease right-of-use assets 9,287 25,274 3,770 Deferred tax assets, net 4,582 5,047 753 Other non-current assets 26,878 28,699 4,281 Total non-current assets 297,187 243,284 36,288 Total assets 449,157 472,388 70,460 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loans 7,626 23,222 3,464 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 38,846 40,130 5,986 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 13,051 12,729 1,899 Deferred income 531 324 48 Long-term loans, current portion 14,765 2,164 323 Convertible senior notes, current portion 1,459 1 – Notes payable, current portion 4,560 6,031 900 Amounts due to related parties 1,988 1,783 266 Lease liabilities 3,502 3,875 578 Total current liabilities 86,328 90,259 13,464 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income 198 153 23 Deferred revenue 723 753 112 Amounts due to related parties 36 23 3 Long-term loans 3,369 25,560 3,812 Notes payable 51,021 41,586 6,203 Convertible senior notes 6,712 6,585 982 Lease liabilities 4,885 5,579 832 Deferred tax liabilities 4,985 5,489 819 Other non-current liabilities 1,174 992 148 Total non-current liabilities 73,103 86,720 12,934 Total liabilities 159,431 176,979 26,398 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 13,166 12,699 1,894 Equity Total Baidu shareholders’ equity 266,330 273,487 40,792 Noncontrolling interests 10,230 9,223 1,376 Total equity 276,560 282,710 42,168 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity 449,157 472,388 70,460

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions, unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2025 (RMB) June 30, 2026 (RMB) September 30, 2026 (RMB) September 30, 2026 (US$) Baidu

General

Business iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu, Inc. Baidu

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Business iQIYI Elim &

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adj(2) Baidu, Inc. Revenue 24,659 6,682 (167) 31,174 25,183 6,287 (145) 31,325 24,973 6,007 (173) 30,807 3,725 896 (26) 4,595 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 12,996 5,467 (148) 18,315 13,982 5,250 (134) 19,098 15,136 4,896 (140) 19,892 2,258 730 (21) 2,967 Selling, general and administrative(1) 5,677 925 (21) 6,581 3,861 744 (9) 4,596 4,699 790 (29) 5,460 701 118 (4) 815 Research and development(1) 4,767 412 – 5,179 4,209 398 – 4,607 4,468 363 (2) 4,829 666 54 – 720 Impairment of long-lived assets 16,190 – – 16,190 – – – – – – – – – – – – Total costs and expenses 39,630 6,804 (169) 46,265 22,052 6,392 (143) 28,301 24,303 6,049 (171) 30,181 3,625 902 (25) 4,502 Operating income (loss) (14,971) (122) 2 (15,091) 3,131 (105) (2) 3,024 670 (42) (2) 626 100 (6) (1) 93 Operating margin (61 %) (2 %) (48 %) 12 % (2 %) 10 % 3 % (1 %) 2 % Add: total other income (loss), net 2,031 (85) – 1,946 189 (5) – 184 1,293 (124) – 1,169 193 (18) – 175 Less: income tax expense (benefit) (1,868) 40 – (1,828) 780 220 – 1,000 416 11 – 427 62 2 – 64 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI 49 2 (136)(3) (85) 87 (43) (155)(3) (111) 66 (4) (89)(3) (27) 10 (1) (13)(3) (4) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (11,121) (249) 138 (11,232) 2,453 (287) 153 2,319 1,481 (173) 87 1,395 221 (25) 12 208 Net margin (45 %) (4 %) (36 %) 10 % (5 %) 7 % 6 % (3 %) 5 % Non-GAAP financial measures: Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 2,225 (22) 2,205 3,818 (31) 3,785 1,689 25 1,712 252 4 255 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 9 % (0 %) 7 % 15 % (0 %) 12 % 7 % 0 % 6 % Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 3,836 (148) 3,770 2,672 (210) 2,573 2,410 (27) 2,395 359 (3) 357 Net margin (non-GAAP) 16 % (2 %) 12 % 11 % (3 %) 8 % 10 % (0 %) 8 % Adjusted EBITDA 4,398 30 4,429 6,141 11 6,150 4,428 67 4,493 660 11 670 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18 % 0 % 14 % 24 % 0 % 20 % 18 % 1 % 15 % (1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue 83 30 113 68 23 91 94 20 114 14 3 17 Selling, general and administrative 304 36 340 194 26 220 291 24 315 43 4 47 Research and development 559 32 591 375 23 398 580 21 601 87 3 90 Total share-based compensation 946 98 1,044 637 72 709 965 65 1,030 144 10 154 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments (3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions,unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2025 (RMB) June 30, 2026 (RMB) September 30, 2026 (RMB) September 30, 2026 (US$) Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

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iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,523 (267) 1,256 3,096 340 3,436 2,613 165 2,778 389 25 414 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,233 763 2,996 (26,217) (246) (26,463) 5,048 180 5,228 753 27 780 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,532 151 4,683 17,606 (201) 17,405 (1,015) (194) (1,209) (151) (29) (180) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (186) (16) (202) (208) (8) (216) (276) (3) (279) (42) – (42) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash 8,102 631 8,733 (5,723) (115) (5,838) 6,370 148 6,518 949 23 972 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash At beginning of period 26,928 4,139 31,067 27,211 3,321 30,532 21,488 3,206 24,694 3,206 478 3,684 At end of period 35,030 4,770 39,800 21,488 3,206 24,694 27,858 3,354 31,212 4,155 501 4,656 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,523 (267) 1,256 3,096 340 3,436 2,613 165 2,778 389 25 414 Less: Capital expenditures (3,378) (23) (3,401) (11,370) (20) (11,390) (7,307) (42) (7,349) (1,090) (6) (1,096) Free cash flow (1,855) (290) (2,145) (8,274) 320 (7,954) (4,694) 123 (4,571) (701) 19 (682) Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI’s consolidated cash flows.

Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2025 (RMB) June 30, 2026 (RMB) September 30, 2026 (RMB) September 30, 2026 (US$) Baidu

General

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General

Business iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss) (14,971) (122) (15,091) 3,131 (105) 3,024 670 (42) 626 100 (6) 93 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 946 98 1,044 637 72 709 965 65 1,030 144 10 154 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations 60 2 62 50 2 52 54 2 56 8 – 8 Add: Impairment of long-lived assets 16,190 – 16,190 – – – – – – – – – Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 2,225 (22) 2,205 3,818 (31) 3,785 1,689 25 1,712 252 4 255 Add: Depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets and intangible assets(1) 2,173 52 2,224 2,323 42 2,365 2,739 42 2,781 408 7 415 Adjusted EBITDA 4,398 30 4,429 6,141 11 6,150 4,428 67 4,493 660 11 670 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (11,121) (249) (11,232) 2,453 (287) 2,319 1,481 (173) 1,395 221 (25) 208 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 945 98 989 636 72 669 964 65 995 143 10 148 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations 58 2 59 48 2 49 52 2 53 8 – 8 Add: Impairment of long-lived assets 16,190 – 16,190 – – – – – – – – – Add: Disposal gain (101) – (101) (26) – (26) (29) – (29) (4) – (4) Add: Impairment of long-term investments 97 – 97 464 – 464 170 21 180 25 3 27 Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds 279 1 279 (1,073) 3 (1,072) (712) 58 (683) (106) 9 (102) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2) 15 – 15 82 – 82 491 – 491 73 – 73 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3) (2,526) – (2,526) 88 – 88 (7) – (7) (1) – (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 3,836 (148) 3,770 2,672 (210) 2,573 2,410 (27) 2,395 359 (3) 357 Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS (33.88) 5.74 4.35 0.65 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests 0.75 0.74 (0.49) (0.07) Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS 44.25 0.74 2.92 0.43 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 11.12 7.22 6.78 1.01 (1) This represents amortization of intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu’s share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee’sbooks, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the

investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

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SOURCE Baidu, Inc.