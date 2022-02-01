Ping Raises $15M Seed Round to Expand Payment Platform For Freelancers and the Gig Economy

Investors back international payment platform to provide global payment solution for digital nomads

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ping, the first global payment platform for freelancers and contractors, today announced a $15 million seed funding round from key investors including Y-Combinator, Race Capital, BlockTower, Danhua Capital, Signum Capital and Goat Capital. The funds will further propel and expand Ping’s platform to enable digital nomads to get paid in dollars or crypto, wherever they are, and offramp their salaries to local currency in an efficient and cost-effective way.

Originally created to combat payment challenges in Latin America, the company is now the official global solution for remote workers, contractors, and freelancers. Built on the rails of Latamex, Latin America’s largest fiat-to-crypto gateway, Ping was founded by Pablo Orlando, who started his career in the stock exchange and is now a serial entrepreneur with 2+ exits in the fintech and consumer space, and sister and brother duo Mary Saracco and Jack Saracco. Mary comes from a finance background, having worked at the M&A division at UBS Investment Bank and the World Bank, and Jack brings the tech and engineering side, as a crypto-native engineer.

‘’Ping is the perfect solution for freelancers to get paid and for gig economy platforms like Braintrust, freelancer.com, Upwork to offer to their users,’’ said Pablo Orlando, Co-founder and CEO. “We established a platform that ultimately helps democratize access to higher paid jobs as a result of remote work. Ping enables freelancers and contractors globally to see the possibility of earning in dollars and saving in an account in the USA as the highest possible dream.”

The Ping platform enables any individual, organization or company to create a free international account in US dollars and receive bank transfers – either in their foreign currency or cryptocurrency – instantly. Embedded in the platform is Ping’s invoicing system where users can send invoices directly to their employers. Additionally, users can buy and receive cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin through Ping. It is live in both Android and iOS app stores and has a desktop view.

“Ping’s digital platform is the first of its kind for Latin America, and efficiently remedies ongoing payment issues with a mission to provide financial inclusivity on a global scale,” said Robin Chan, General Partner from Goat Capital. “We pride ourselves on investing in projects led by proven serial entrepreneurs. The funds will assist Ping with its global growth – we are delighted to join Ping in its mission to provide an international payment solution for digital nomads.”

The funds raised will be allocated toward team expansion, hires for marketing and sales. To learn more about Ping, visit letsping.com and follow on Twitter @holapinglatam.

About Ping

Founded in 2022, Ping is the first international digital payment solution to simplify global payments. Originally created to combat payment challenges in Latin America, the company is now the official global solution and breaks through the barriers of international payments for remote workers, contractors, and freelancers.

​​Ping allows knowledge workers to access their salaries globally and get paid in their local currency, wherever they are, in both fiat and crypto. This is not just another payment platform, but rather a truly comprehensive service that allows you to save time, reduce costs and obtain greater efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.letsping.com.

