Solara arranges charter, dedicated aircraft leases and air cargo through certificated partner operators for companies across the United States and overseas, without the client having to buy a jet

Solara Global Jet, a pilot-founded private aviation advisor and charter arranger, is offering companies across the United States and overseas a single partner for private flying, from one-off, on-demand charter through to long-term aircraft leases with external flight department support, and air cargo.

Running a corporate flight department means buying or leasing an aircraft, hiring and training crews, securing hangar space, and managing maintenance and regulatory oversight. Many companies fly too often for occasional charter to work well, but not often enough to justify full ownership.

Solara fills that gap. The company sources aircraft from certificated partner operators and arranges short- and long-term aircraft leases. For lease clients, it acts as an external flight department, coordinating crews, bases and trip logistics, and advising them and aircraft owners on utilization and asset protection. Solara does not own aircraft, so its recommendations are based on each company’s itinerary and travel volume, not on keeping a particular fleet busy.

Clients include Fortune 500 and blue-chip companies, firms with operations across several states and countries, and companies managing construction, data-center and energy projects.

On charter flights, operational control rests with the certificated operator. On aircraft leases, operational control rests with the client. A leased aircraft lives and breathes with the client company, which operates it as it sees fit. Solara does not charge last-minute change or cancellation fees on those leases. Solara coordinates each trip from flight request to takeoff.

“Most companies we talk to don’t need to own a jet. They need someone with real flight-deck experience to own the problem,” said Elie Elkahwaji, CEO and founder of Solara Global Jet. “An external flight department gives a growing company that judgment without the overhead of building its own.”

For many companies, the right model depends on how often they fly. Solara helps clients weigh one-off charter, recurring programs and dedicated lease arrangements against their actual travel volume. It presents itemized options before anything is approved, and charges no jet-card fee.

Solara is pilot-founded. Elkahwaji holds an Airline Transport Pilot certificate. Dustin Bingman, Director of Operations and Logistics, is an Airline Transport Pilot and airline line check airman. Nathan Van Werden, a commercially rated pilot, is Solara’s Operations Specialist and oversees operational requests and itineraries with his team.

The company arranges aircraft from light jets and turboprops to midsize, super-midsize and heavy jets, as well as regional jets for athletic teams and large groups. It serves corporate clients, college and professional athletic programs, executives and families nationwide. The same team works with companies whose travel takes them overseas, including in the energy sector, and arranges air cargo through certificated partner operators.

Companies interested in Solara’s services can contact the company at charter@solaraglobaljet.com or visit solaraglobaljet.com.

About Solara Global Jet

Solara Global Jet is a pilot-founded private aviation advisor and charter arranger headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, serving clients across the United States and internationally. Founded in 2024, Solara arranges on-demand private jet charter, corporate aviation programs, group and athletic team charter, aircraft leases and owner advisory, and air cargo through certificated partner operators. There is no jet-card fee. Solara is an aviation advisor, not a direct air carrier. On charter flights, operational control rests with the certificated operator. On aircraft leases, operational control rests with the client. Learn more at https://solaraglobaljet.com.

Media contact

Joe Pehrson, PR & Media Relations, Solara Global Jet

Email: media@mg.solaraglobaljet.com

Solara Global Jet: +1 402-214-7015

SOURCE: Solara Global Jet

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