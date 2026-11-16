A direct message to microcap investors: ambition matters, execution matters more-and no equity investment is ever a sure thing.

In a market where investors are constantly searching for the next meaningful opportunity, ELEKTROS Inc. is inviting shareholders and the broader microcap community to take a closer look at the Company’s developing business platform. The Company’s focus spans hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals opportunities in Sierra Leone, together with patented electric-vehicle charging technology. ELEKTROS believes that innovation, disciplined execution and strategic development are essential ingredients in building long-term business value.

“Investors are always looking for companies with a compelling vision and the determination to turn that vision into reality. We understand that shareholders want substance, progress and a reason to pay attention. Our responsibility is to keep working, keep advancing our initiatives and communicate openly about both opportunities and risks. There are no sure things in the stock market, but we believe ambitious plans must be matched by persistent execution,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

A Message to Investors Who Seek Opportunity

Microcap investors often follow emerging companies because they are interested in businesses with room to develop, differentiated ideas and potentially significant milestones ahead. ELEKTROS recognizes that interest-and believes the best investor conversations begin with facts, transparent communication and realistic expectations. The Company is not suggesting that its shares are a guaranteed investment, that its current market price establishes a floor, or that any particular return is assured. Shares can decline substantially, and investors may lose some or all of their investment.

Two Areas of Strategic Focus

ELEKTROS’ business focus includes hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals opportunities in Sierra Leone, as well as its patented electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company is working to advance these initiatives while evaluating potential strategic opportunities and seeking to build a durable foundation for future growth.

EV Charging Patent

ELEKTROS is advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, which relates to EV charging technology intended to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. The Company is considering potential development, licensing and other strategic paths for its intellectual property. Any future implementation, agreement or commercial outcome will depend on further work and applicable conditions. The patent itself should not be interpreted as evidence that a particular charging speed has been demonstrated or commercially deployed.

Patent Reference: United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Looking Ahead

“We know that building a business takes time, persistence and measurable execution. We intend to keep moving our initiatives forward and to share meaningful updates as developments warrant. To every shareholder and every investor following our progress: thank you for your attention and continued interest,” said Bleier.

A Broader Critical-Minerals and Materials Landscape

To illustrate the breadth of the publicly traded resource and materials landscape, the Company is identifying the following 80 public-market symbols associated with businesses that have exposure to lithium, rare earths, battery materials, mining, metals, processing or other critical-minerals themes. This is an illustrative industry reference list-not a list of direct peers, partners, competitors, endorsements or investment recommendations. The companies differ significantly in size, assets, geography, stage of development and business mix.

ELEKTROS’ Long-Term Aspiration

Although ELEKTROS is a smaller company today, management aspires to build a stronger and more established business over time, pursuing its own strategy and opportunities in the critical-minerals and advanced-technology landscape. The symbols below are included solely as examples of companies with sector-related exposure. Their inclusion does not imply that ELEKTROS is comparable to, affiliated with, or likely to achieve the performance or scale of any of them.

The symbols are provided for general industry context only. They are not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Ticker symbols and corporate circumstances may change; readers should verify current information independently.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.’s lithium and critical-minerals initiatives, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone, commercial arrangement or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Statements about the Company’s business prospects, market opportunities or potential investment interest are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s aspirations do not represent a prediction that it will attain the scale, results, market position or valuation of any other issuer. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire