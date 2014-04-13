AI, scalability and channel empowerment lead the conversations at this year’s executive event

Top leaders from the vendor and distribution communities gathered this week for the 3rd Annual Summit APJ event, hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world’s largest consortium of technology distributors. The audience included channel executives from leading edge technology companies, as well as analysts, media and other organizations with a stake in building strong IT ecosystems and robust go-to-market strategies.

Conversations at Summit APJ highlighted many of the unique and powerful capabilities of distribution and how current and future investments will impact vendors and solution providers. In an increasingly AI-driven world, several speakers shared how the value proposition of distributors will continue to transform and strengthen, further empowering channel partners in the design, sale, implementation and support of these advanced new technologies.

Ananth Lazarus, Managing Director of APJ for GTDC highlighted the challenges many channel organizations face today and what will be needed to overcome those obstacles in the future. “AI and digital transformations require more than access to technology-they need the expertise, partnerships and local knowledge to put these increasingly complex solutions to work. Across APJ’s diverse markets, distribution brings these elements together, empowering vendors and solution providers, allowing them to turn digital ambition into meaningful business outcomes.”

In his opening keynote, GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano emphasized positive sales trends in 2026 and how innovation is shifting global demand for new services and solutions. He shared data from the new GTDC/Channelnomics study on the Evolving Role of Distribution in APAC technology go-to-market models. This research covered customer needs, execution gaps and how channel orchestration addresses innovation shortfalls. “Distribution helps make these technology transformation journeys possible by connecting the systems, partners, capabilities and support required to bring it all to market,” said Vitagliano. “Helping vendors and partner move beyond individual point sales to delivering meaningful and productive business outcomes for their customers is a valued opportunity, and it’s an area in which distributors excel.”

Tiffani Bova, Chief Strategy and Research Officer at the Futurum Group, joined Vitagliano on stage after the opening presentation for an engaging conversation on the evolving role of distribution in emerging technology adoption. They also explored opportunities for vendors and distributors to better engage and support “Frontier Partners” – a new breed of AI-first, change-focused service provider. Those organizations focus more on change and intelligence than technologies and seek different types and levels of support than traditional VARs and MSP, including more collaborative technology alliances.

Additional Highlights from Summit APJ

From expanding IT markets across the region to the increasing roles and responsibilities of distribution in the rapidly shifting technology ecosystem, the diverse agenda offered a plethora of research-based perspectives and engaging conversations. This year’s event also included an interactive educational workshop for vendors and distributors on how to equip teams for these evolving environments, as well as several highly informative discussions with industry thought leaders, including:

Sandra Ng of IDC emphasized the speed of business transformation and explained how the infrastructure running businesses today will be vastly different by 2030. As AI and quantum computing disrupt the computing space and evolve the workplace, job titles and organizational charts will transition along with these new environments. How the channel adapts to those changes will be key to its long-term success.

emphasized the speed of business transformation and explained how the infrastructure running businesses today will be vastly different by 2030. As AI and quantum computing disrupt the computing space and evolve the workplace, job titles and organizational charts will transition along with these new environments. How the channel adapts to those changes will be key to its long-term success. Alex Holmes from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) examined disruptions shaping global financial markets, from rapid changes in economic policies, tariffs and inflation to monetary shifts that impact APJ and the IT industry. He expresses cautious optimism that the technology boom will continue to outweigh the political headwinds unless global conditions change course.

examined disruptions shaping global financial markets, from rapid changes in economic policies, tariffs and inflation to monetary shifts that impact APJ and the IT industry. He expresses cautious optimism that the technology boom will continue to outweigh the political headwinds unless global conditions change course. GTDC’s Vitagliano also moderated the annual “view from the top” panel discussion with senior executives of the distribution community, including Cem Borhan , CEO of ASEAN and South Asia, Redington Limited ; Luis Lourenco , SVP & CEO ASEAN & HK for Ingram Micro ; and H.H. Lim, President of SiS . The group discussed AI’s transformative effect on distribution and the channel, as well as shifting customer priorities, emerging technologies, evolving partner expectations and the market forces influencing investment and growth.

Vitagliano also moderated the annual “view from the top” panel discussion with senior executives of the distribution community, including , CEO of ASEAN and South Asia, ; , SVP & CEO ASEAN & HK for ; and President of . The group discussed AI’s transformative effect on distribution and the channel, as well as shifting customer priorities, emerging technologies, evolving partner expectations and the market forces influencing investment and growth. Ananth Lazarus , Managing Director of APJ for GTDC, led an insightful conversation on the true opportunities and challenges in AI from the partners’ perspective. Thought leaders providing their unique and diverse insight from across the value chain on this topic included Ashok Verma of NCINGA and Edric Khoo with SCash Global Pte Ltd. Their conversations addressed AI from the infrastructure, software, and managed services perspective, focusing on where value is truly being created, who will capture it, and what this means for the future of the channel and distribution across APJ.

, Managing Director of APJ for led an insightful conversation on the true opportunities and challenges in AI from the partners’ perspective. Thought leaders providing their unique and diverse insight from across the value chain on this topic included of with Their conversations addressed AI from the infrastructure, software, and managed services perspective, focusing on where value is truly being created, who will capture it, and what this means for the future of the channel and distribution across APJ. CONTEXT’s Joseph Turner and the Futurum Group’s Tiffani Bova conducted an interactive workshop on AI, cybersecurity and reinvention of channel value. This session highlighted how vendors and distributors can leverage market intelligence, strategic insight and peer collaboration to create a sustained advantage for their channel programs.

Register now for GTDC Summit North America, February 10th-11th, 2027, at the Omni Resort & Spa Montelucia in Scottsdale, AZ and save the date for GTDC Summit EMEA April 13-14 at the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. Visit the GTDC events page for more details.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $200 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia S.p.A., D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware, Nexora, Redington Limited, SiS Technologies, Tarsus Distribution, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings Limited and Westcon-Comstor.

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FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Anita Lussenburg

Tel +31621585878

Mail: alussenburg@gtdc.eu

SOURCE: Global Technology Distribution Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire